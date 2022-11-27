Read full article on original website
BBC
Saudi Arabia v Mexico
Saudi Arabia captain Salman Al Faraj has been ruled out of the tournament with a shin injury. Right-back Mohammed Al Burayk has a calf issue, while midfielder Abdulelah Al Malki is suspended. Mexico coach Tata Martino could recall holding midfielder Edson Alvarez after captain Andres Guardado picked up a muscle...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Luis Chavez scores brilliant free-kick for Mexico
Luis Chavez gives Mexico a two-goal lead over Saudi Arabia with a "perfect" free-kick. Watch all the World Cup action across the BBC Sport website and on demand on BBC iPlayer. Available to UK users only.
Prince William, Kate attend Boston Celtics game: Latest updates
This is their first international trip as the prince and princess of Wales.
BBC
Lady Susan Hussey quits over remarks to charity boss Ngozi Fulani
The late Queen's lady-in-waiting Lady Susan Hussey has apologised and resigned after she repeatedly asked a black British charity boss where she was "really" from. Ngozi Fulani, a charity founder, was questioned about her background at the charity event at the palace on Tuesday. Ms Fulani, said she was "totally...
BBC
Iranian protesters jollificate over team elimination from World Cup
One man don reportedly dey killed by security forces for northern Iran, as anti-government protesters dey publicly celebrate say dia national football team comot from di World Cup. Tori be say Mehran Samak bin dey shot for head afta e honk im car horn for Bandar Anzali on Tuesday night.
BBC
Duchess of Sussex: Meghan faced very real threats, says Met chief
The Duchess of Sussex received "disgusting and very real" threats while a working royal, the outgoing Metropolitan Police assistant commissioner has said. Neil Basu said he would understand if Meghan had felt "under threat all the time". People have been prosecuted over the threats, he told Channel 4 News. Prince...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Iranian man killed celebrating football team's loss - report
A man is reported to have been killed by security forces in northern Iran, as anti-government protesters publicly celebrated the national football team's elimination from the World Cup. Activists said Mehran Samak was shot in the head after he honked his car's horn in Bandar Anzali on Tuesday night. Videos...
BBC
Analysis: Palace row raises awkward questions about race
This began as an awkward private conversation but soon became a big public embarrassment for the Royal Family. It is a sign of how seriously it has been taken that Buckingham Palace reacted so rapidly. Within hours of a social media post reporting the persistent questioning of a black British...
