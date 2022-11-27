ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
21 Celeb Couples That No One Remembers Even Though They Were So Serious They Got Engaged

By Lauren Yapalater
 4 days ago

1. Jennifer Aniston and Tate Donovan got engaged in 1998.

Kmazur / WireImage

They ended things shortly after, but he had already committed to filming his guest role on Friends as Josh-u-ah, so they ended up filming it having literally just broken up.

Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

2. Tate Donovan was also engaged to Sandra Bullock at some point during their relationship that started in 1990.

Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

They ended it all in 1994.

Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

3. Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Mary-Louise Parker got engaged sometime in late 2007-ish.

Barry King / WireImage

They split up in April of 2008.

Christopher Polk / WireImage

4. Laura Dern was engaged to Billy Bob Thornton during their relationship from 1997-1999.

Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Their relationship ended when Billy Bob literally just started a relationship with Angelina Jolie and then married her while Laura was away working on a movie !!!! He never even broke up with her!!!!! Absolutely nuts.

Steve Granitz / WireImage

5. Laura Dern was also engaged to Jeff Goldblum. They got engaged in 1995.

Frank Trapper / Corbis via Getty Images

They ended up breaking up in 1997.

Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

6. Rashida Jones and Mark Ronson were engaged in 2003.

J. Vespa / WireImage

They broke up a year later. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Chris Weeks / WireImage

7. Rhys Ifans (who now plays Otto Hightower on House of the Dragon ) and Sienna Miller were engaged in 2007.

Kevin Mazur / WireImage

They broke up in 2008.

Dave M. Benett / Getty Images

8. Lea Thompson and Dennis Quaid were engaged in 1984.

Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

They stayed engaged until they broke up in 1987.

Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

9. Julia Roberts and Dylan McDermott were engaged in 1989/1990.

Steve.granitz / WireImage

Apparently, she ended their engagement to date Kiefer Sutherland.

Jim Smeal / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

10. Which brings me to Julia Roberts and Kiefer Sutherland getting engaged in 1990.

Kmazur / WireImage

They broke up lit'rally three days before their wedding in June 1991.

Jim Smeal / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

11. Minnie Driver and Josh Brolin got engaged in 2001.

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc

They ended their engagement five months later.

Frank Trapper / Corbis via Getty Images

12. Chrishell Stause and Matthew Morrison got engaged in 2007.

Robin Platzer / FilmMagic

They ended their engagement later that year.

Theo Wargo

13. David Moscow and Kerry Washington got engaged in 2004.

Steve Granitz / WireImage

The engagement lasted until 2007, and then, they split up.

Denise Truscello / WireImage

14. Robin Wright and Ben Foster got engaged in 2014.

Christopher Polk / Getty Images for AFI

They ended up breaking up in 2015.

Jason Merritt / Getty Images

15. Magician David Copperfield and supermodel Claudia Schiffer were engaged sometime in 2004-ish.

Serge Arnal / Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

The never got married, and broke up in 1999.

Ron Davis / Getty Images

16. Katie Holmes and Chris Klein got engaged in 2003.

Kmazur / WireImage

They ended the engagement and relationship in 2005. Then came Tom Cruise :).

Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

17. Ben Stiller and Jeanne Tripplehorn got engaged in 1993.

Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

They were engaged until they broke up in 1996.

Jim Smeal / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

18. Ryan Reynolds and Alanis Morissette got engaged in 2004.

Gregory Pace / FilmMagic

They ended the engagement and broke up in 2006.

Carlo Allegri / Getty Images

19. Cameron Diaz and Jared Leto allegedly got engaged in 2000.

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

Their relationship ended in 2003, though, without a wedding.

Bauer-griffin / GC Images

20. Emilio Estevez and Demi Moore got engaged in 1984.

Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

They broke up in 1987 when Demi indefinitely postponed the wedding because Emilio was caught cheating.

Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

21. Kyle MacLachlan and Linda Evangelista got engaged sometime around 1995.

Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

They never got married, and ended things in 1998.

Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

