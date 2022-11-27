Win or lose in Saturday’s Big 12 championship game, Kansas State is headed for its first Allstate Sugar Bowl. Meanwhile, Alabama, which won't win or lose Saturday, appears to be headed for the Dec. 31 game in the Caesars Superdome for the 17th time, by far the most of any school — unless LSU knocks off Georgia in the Southeastern Conference title game.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 22 HOURS AGO