Norman, OK

5 takeaways from the Oklahoma Sooners 51-48 loss to Texas Tech

By Bryant Crews
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Oklahoma’s regular season came to a fitting end. A 51-48 loss that perfectly encapsulates what the team has been all season. They started fast, and then adversity hit, and they struggled to weather the storm. The Sooners found some momentum in the second half, but ultimately couldn’t get enough stops to win the game. With the loss, Oklahoma falls to 6-6 for the year.

The game itself was a classic Big 12 affair featuring oodles of offensive fireworks, while defenders were run ragged. In the end, poor defense, Oklahoma’s inability to convert in overtime, and a Zach Schmit FG miss doomed the Sooners.

There were great moments and big plays to be enamored with, but ultimately it was for naught. Here are five takeaways from the Oklahoma Sooners loss to Texas Tech.

Oklahoma was an average and inconsistent team, like their record.

Nov 26, 2022; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) runs the ball against Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive tackle Jaylon Hutchings (95) in the first half at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma finished the season in a way that was quite similar to the team they’d been all year. An average team with some great moments and some really low moments.

They were consistently inconsistent. Top to bottom.

The coaching staff, the players, and the in-game management reflected as such throughout the night against Texas Tech.

C.J. Coldon was a phenomenal transfer portal add

Sep 17, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Oklahoma Sooners defensive back C.J. Coldon (22) against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

At the time, C.J. Coldon’s announcement to commit to Oklahoma didn’t really register as a significant move. Still, Coldon has become a revelation at the corner position for this team over the last month. He recorded another interception against Texas Tech, adding to his team lead, made plays in run support, and played pretty good coverage throughout the game. His interception in the fourth quarter looked like it could be the play that put Oklahoma ahead for good, but the Sooners were forced to settle for a field goal.

Still, Coldon’s arguably been their best defensive back over the last month of the season.

Brent Venables has some serious self reflection to do this offseason

Oklahoma’s head coach Brent Venables claps during the teamÕs warmup before the Texas Tech Big 12 football game, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, Jones AT&T Stadium.

After a complete regular season, we have more than enough data to assess Brent Venables’ performance accurately. It wasn’t horrible but it wasn’t great.

His game management needs some real work. Having more of an alignment between his coordinators may have really helped Oklahoma.

The defense, his love child, was an abomination on the night and wasted almost 700 yards of production from the offense. That just won’t get it done. He’ll have time to sift through it all, but there needs to be progress next year.

Dillon Gabriel and his receivers balled out

Nov 26, 2022; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Jalil Farooq (3) runs the ball against Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive safety Darion Taylor-Demerson (25) in the first half at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

After three quarters of garbage last week that led to Dillon Gabriel being 6 of 22 after a great first quarter, Gabriel and Co. bounced back in the biggest way against Texas Tech.

Gabriel threw for 449 yards and 6 touchdowns while tossing one costly pick that eventually led to a Tech touchdown before halftime.

That said, Dillon Gabriel wasn’t the reason OU lost this game. His deep ball accuracy was very good and helped give OU big play ability all night.

Marvin Mims and Theo Wease each had over 100 yards receiving, and touchdown catches. These two helped the Sooners dominate the Texas Tech secondary all evening. It was an impressive and explosive display.

Night games at Texas Tech are extremely chaotic

Nov 26, 2022; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Drake Stoops (12) stiff arms Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive back Marquis Waters (9) in the first half at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

It’s becoming pretty standard operating procedure that Oklahoma games on the road against Tech are going to be crazy affairs. This one was no different.

It doesn’t matter when but a night game in Lubbock involving OU will almost assuredly have shenanigans. From the opening kickoff, the stage was set for some wacky things to happen.

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today. You can also follow Bryant on Twitter @thatmanbryant.

