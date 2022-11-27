ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Some North Alabama schools cancel after-school plans Tuesday due to severe weather threat

The threat of severe weather is causing some schools to alter plans Tuesday. Here's the current list of impacted school districts:. Calhoun Community College will switch all evening classes to remote learning. Huntsville City Schools canceled all after-school activities Tuesday. Extended-day, athletics, extracurricular activities and on-campus events will not occur...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Sunny and seasonable Monday, severe storms possible Tuesday evening

Morning cloud cover gives way to plenty of sunshine Monday afternoon. High temperatures in the low 60s will be seasonable for late November standards. Lows drop into the mid 40s tonight under mostly clear skies. The threat for severe weather is increasing across North Alabama Tuesday afternoon through sunrise Wednesday....
ATHENS, AL
Heavy rain and storms have moved out as colder air settles in

The severe weather threat has ended and rain is quickly moving out of North Alabama. Roads will be wet for the morning drive, so plan on an extra 10 to 15 minutes getting to work and school. Be on the lookout for potential debris in the roads too, such as fallen leaves or tree limbs.
How to prepare for Tuesday's storm threats

Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning is going to bring heavy downpours, strong thunderstorms and the possibility for severe weather. The main threats that WAAY 31 meteorologists are watching include powerful wind gusts, hail, ponding on roads and the slight chance of a tornado forming. Damaging wind gusts of up to...
ALABAMA STATE
Medical marijuana ordinance approved in Athens, amended in Decatur

Medical marijuana dispensaries are one step closer to opening for operations in Athens and Decatur. Both cities held council votes about the matter Monday evening. In Athens, an ordinance approving dispensary operations in the city passed with four "yea" votes. Council President Chris Seibert abstained from the vote. In Decatur,...
ATHENS, AL
Strong to severe storms arrive Tuesday afternoon

Today is a weather aware day! Strong to severe storms are possible this afternoon and tonight. Until then, the day starts off chilly with morning temperatures in the 40s. Clouds increase throughout the morning. Despite cloud cover, highs will reach 70 degrees. Several clusters of showers and storms will move...
ALABAMA STATE

