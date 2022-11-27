Read full article on original website
WAAY-TV
WAAY viewers share photos, videos of Tuesday's severe weather
As strong and severe storms pushed through North Alabama on Tuesday, WAAY viewers sent photos and videos of what they saw. If you have photos/videos from Tuesday's weather event to share, send to newsroom@waaytv.com and you may see them on TV and online.
WAAY-TV
Some North Alabama schools cancel after-school plans Tuesday due to severe weather threat
The threat of severe weather is causing some schools to alter plans Tuesday. Here's the current list of impacted school districts:. Calhoun Community College will switch all evening classes to remote learning. Huntsville City Schools canceled all after-school activities Tuesday. Extended-day, athletics, extracurricular activities and on-campus events will not occur...
WAAY-TV
More North Alabama cities approve medical marijuana ordinances; most citizens are in favor
The list of places where medical marijuana dispensaries could operate continues to grow. Athens is the newest city, after its city council approved a medical cannabis ordinance Monday night. As long as dispensaries are heavily regulated, citizens in Athens said medical marijuana could help many people in the community. "If...
WAAY-TV
Sunny and seasonable Monday, severe storms possible Tuesday evening
Morning cloud cover gives way to plenty of sunshine Monday afternoon. High temperatures in the low 60s will be seasonable for late November standards. Lows drop into the mid 40s tonight under mostly clear skies. The threat for severe weather is increasing across North Alabama Tuesday afternoon through sunrise Wednesday....
WAAY-TV
Heavy rain and storms have moved out as colder air settles in
The severe weather threat has ended and rain is quickly moving out of North Alabama. Roads will be wet for the morning drive, so plan on an extra 10 to 15 minutes getting to work and school. Be on the lookout for potential debris in the roads too, such as fallen leaves or tree limbs.
WAAY-TV
How to prepare for Tuesday's storm threats
Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning is going to bring heavy downpours, strong thunderstorms and the possibility for severe weather. The main threats that WAAY 31 meteorologists are watching include powerful wind gusts, hail, ponding on roads and the slight chance of a tornado forming. Damaging wind gusts of up to...
WAAY-TV
Medical marijuana ordinance approved in Athens, amended in Decatur
Medical marijuana dispensaries are one step closer to opening for operations in Athens and Decatur. Both cities held council votes about the matter Monday evening. In Athens, an ordinance approving dispensary operations in the city passed with four "yea" votes. Council President Chris Seibert abstained from the vote. In Decatur,...
WAAY-TV
Strong to severe storms arrive Tuesday afternoon
Today is a weather aware day! Strong to severe storms are possible this afternoon and tonight. Until then, the day starts off chilly with morning temperatures in the 40s. Clouds increase throughout the morning. Despite cloud cover, highs will reach 70 degrees. Several clusters of showers and storms will move...
