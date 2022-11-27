Read full article on original website
🏀 Mizzou rallies past Shockers in OT
WICHITA, Kan.-Turnovers and missed free throws haunted Wichita State in an 88-84 overtime loss to Missouri Tuesday night at Charles Koch Arena. Craig Porter Jr. and Jaykwon Walton scored 14 points apiece for WSU (4-3) which led by 10 with 5:12 to play. The Shockers shot 54.1 percent from the...
🏀 MBB Preview: Mizzou at WSU
WICHITA, Kan.—Wichita State University Men's Basketball will host Missouri on Tuesday night in Wichita. MISSOURI (7-0) at WICHITA STATE (4-2) Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022 | 7 p.m. CT. Wichita, Kan. | Charles Koch Arena. TV: ESPN+. Radio: KEYN 103.7 FM (goshockers.com/Listen) Series: MU leads 4-1 (1-0 in Wichita); Last:...
Lowe named NJCAA 2nd-Team All-American
Hutchinson Community College women’s soccer sophomore forward Hadlie Lowe was named NJCAA 2nd-Team All-American on Tuesday. The back-to-back Jayhawk West Most Valuable Player becomes the 14th player in team history to earn All-America honors and the first since Esther Karhayu was named to the second team in 2020/21. Lowe,...
Football in Kansas: Family connections and state records link state championship Saturday
NEWTON – Axtell coach Eric Detweiler pulled out his phone shortly after his Eagles defeated Thunder Ridge, 76-28, for the Eight-Man, Division II state championship Saturday. Detweiler wore a big smile as he turned to the massive Axtell fanbase that filled the visitors’ sideline at Newton’s Fischer Field.
Wichita ranked 7th worst Large College City in America
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A new report from the website WalletHub ranks Wichita as the 7th worst Large College City in America. The report looked at several factors when ranking college cities across the U.S., including wallet friendliness, the social environment of the city, and academic and economic opportunities. Each of those categories is broken […]
Hutch Rec Director of Sports retiring end of year
Hutchinson, Kan. – The Hutchinson Recreation Commission (Hutch Rec) in Hutchinson, announced on Nov. 28, Director of Sports, Randy Carter, will be retiring on Dec. 31. Carter began his career with Hutch Rec in November 2007 as the agency’s Sports Coordinator. Carter moved into the Director of Sports...
4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
North Newton native nominated to be U.S. Attorney in Kansas
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden announced Tuesday that will nominate a former Jackson County, Missouri, prosecuting attorney to be the next U.S. Attorney for Kansas. Kate Brubacher, a native of North Newton, Kansas, worked in the Jackson County prosecutor's office from from 2016 to August 2022, where she prosecuted homicide cases, helped with a federally-funded restorative justice program and worked on efforts to reduce gun violence.
Kan. law prescribing abortion pills over telemedicine blocked
WICHITA — Kansas women could soon be able to seek abortion pills through telemedicine appointments after a judge blocked a state law banning the practice. Abortion providers and abortion rights advocates say the decision will help expand access to abortion for people across the state, particularly in areas like western Kansas that might be several hours from the nearest clinic. The state’s five clinics are clustered around Wichita and Kansas City, Kansas.
Four local projects part of KDOT bid letting earlier this month
TOPEKA — Two Harvey County projects and two Reno County projects were approved at the KDOT bid letting on Nov. 16, 2022, in Topeka. Some of the bids may include multiple projects that have been bundled based on proximity and type of work. Harvey ‑ 40 C‑5136‑01 ‑ 28...
Haven students win Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Jackson Swearer with StartUp Hutch told the Board of County Commissioners Tuesday about the results of last week's Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge. There were participants from Haven, Pretty Prairie and Buhler this year. "We invite all students in the grades of 9-12 to participate," Swearer said. "We...
Suspect in Kan. girl's abduction remains in Oklahoma jail
SEDGWICK COUNTY—A suspect captured after the abduction of a 6-year-old Kansas girl is awaiting extradition to Kansas. Just before 7p.m. p.m. Nov. 20, police responded to the 2300 block of N. Amidon in Wichita for an auto theft, kidnapping in a liquor store parking lot, according to Officer Trevor Macy.
Hutchinson Y membership remains strong after Wichita merger
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — David Foster with the Hutchinson YMCA said there is enough membership support to justify the expansion they are looking toward in the coming years. "We've actually grown quite a bit, as far as our membership goes, from January through October," Foster said. "Right now, we have a little over 1900 units of membership. A unit could be a family of one or it could be a family of ten. We've got roughly 4100 total members at our YMCA."
City Manager contract to be finalized Thursday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council is having a special meeting Thursday to discuss details before making an offer to a new City Manager candidate. "We're already planning a joint meeting with the Hutchinson Recreation Commission," Mayor Jade Piros de Carvalho said last week. "I do hope to have an executive session immediately following that to hammer out any additional details of a contract, so that we can put that together and have that on the agenda for the following week."
Ex-majority leader jailed for DUI is leaving Kansas Senate
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas lawmaker who was forced out of one of the state Senate's most powerful jobs following an arrest for drunken driving and speeding the wrong way on two interstate highways is planning to leave the Legislature in early January. Former Senate Majority Leader Sen....
Little snow for some; much colder for all
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A fast moving front coming through Kansas on Tuesday will lead to falling temperatures and some light snow for parts of the state. Northwest Kansas will have the best chance of light accumulations (under 2 inches), but much of what falls will be blowing in strong north winds. Some of the roads will have a few slick spots, so use caution if traveling in that area Tuesday morning or early afternoon.
Campos trial continued into 2023
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The trial for a Wichita man who is charged with abducting a woman in Wichita and then trying to kill her at Cheney State Park and wounding a child will be delayed until next year. According to a court filing signed by Judge Trish Rose on...
Wrong-way driver on Kansas interstate dies in head-on collision
NEWTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A man headed the wrong way on a Kansas interstate early Sunday morning has been pronounced dead after a head-on collision. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 12:10 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 29.3 on southbound I-135 - about half a mile south of U.S. Highway 50 - with reports of a crash.
Newton Parade of Lights is Thursday night
NEWTON, Kan. —The annual Parade of Lights, sponsored by the Newton Lions Club, is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 1, on Main Street in downtown Newton. Newton will kick off the Christmas season with hot chocolate, cookies, and photos with Santa after the parade.
USD 308 receives Full Accreditation from KSDE
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Public Schools has received full accreditation from the Kansas Department of Education based on their work in the areas of social-emotional growth, kindergarten readiness, individual plans of study, graduation rate, and postsecondary success. On September 30, 2022, USD 308 hosted an Outside Visitation Team (OVT),...
