Iran releases soccer players ahead of match against US
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iranian authorities said Tuesday that two former members of the national soccer team arrested this month in connection with nationwide protests have been released on bail. The announcement came hours before Iran was set to play the U.S. at the World Cup in...
The Jewish Press
Iran Has A Hissy Fit At World Cup
With the World Cup now in full swing, soccer fans are being treated to one of the most exciting and controversial incarnations of the contest in some time…with a great deal of the drama coming from the United States for a change. First, there’s the fact that the U.S....
FOX Sports
Christian Pulisic injury: USA star's status ahead of Netherlands match
AL WAKRAH, Qatar – United States men's national team star Christian Pulisic sustained an abdomen injury and was taken to a local hospital for scans after his thrilling goal lifted the USMNT to a 1-0 win over Iran in a win-or-go-home match on Tuesday night. U.S. Soccer later announced...
Exclusive: World Cup soccer fans stopped by security officials for wearing rainbow-colored items
The World Cup is well underway in Qatar, but issues surrounding LGBTQ+ rights for the Gulf state, world soccer governing body FIFA, teams and fans just won't go away.
Qatar World Cup chief says between 400 and 500 migrant workers have died in projects connected to the tournament
World Cup chief Hassan Al-Thawadi said that between 400 and 500 migrant workers have died as a result of work done on projects connected to the tournament -- a greater figure than Qatari officials have cited previously.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 highlights: Mexico defeats Saudi Arabia, 2-1
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Wednesday with Group C at the forefront, as Mexico defeated Saudi Arabia at Qatar's Lusail Stadium. While Mexico won the game, 2-1, both teams failed to advance to the knockout round. Simultaneously, Argentina took down Poland in another Group C match, with both teams...
'Neymar haters': Brazil political divide spills over to World Cup
Normally, it would be horrible news to football fans anywhere that their team's star player was injured. He's a great player.
FOX Sports
Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana sent home from World Cup
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana was sent home from the World Cup on Tuesday for disciplinary reasons after a dispute with coach Rigobert Song. The Inter Milan goalkeeper was “temporarily suspended” from the team, the Cameroon soccer federation said in a statement, and the suspension would cover the rest of the tournament in Qatar. The federation said it had booked Onana a flight back to Milan.
Gizmodo
Iran Wants U.S. Kicked Out of FIFA World Cup for Briefly Changing Their Flag
The Iranian state media called for the U.S. to receive a 10-match ban from the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Sunday after the United States Soccer Federation showed support for protesters by temporarily changing Iran’s flag on its social media. The federation removed the Islamic Republic emblem on the...
Netherlands under Van Gaal on cusp of advancing at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The Netherlands is on the verge of reaching the knockout stage at the World Cup and an overwhelming favorite in its final Group A match on Tuesday against host nation Qatar. If the Dutch advance it will put more focus on 71-year-old coach Louis van...
Riots in Belgium, Netherlands after Morocco win at World Cup
BRUSSELS (AP) — Riots broke out in several Belgian and Dutch cities after Morocco’s 2-0 upset win over Belgium at the World Cup Sunday. Police detained about a dozen people after they deployed water cannons and fire tear gas to disperse crowds in Brussels and eight more in the Northern city of Antwerp. Two police officials were injured in the Dutch port city of Rotterdam. By late evening Sunday, an uneasy calm had returned to most of the cities involved.
Australia plays Denmark for last 16 spot at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Scenes of wild celebrations featuring flares and fire are not the norm in Australia after World Cup matches. Yet that was exactly what happened in Melbourne’s Fed Square after the Socceroos beat Tunisia on Saturday for just their third win in 18 World Cup matches.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Costa Rica vs. Germany
Costa Rica and Germany will face off Thursday for a Group E match in Qatar. This will be the third matches for both countries in this year's World Cup. Costa Rica last appeared in the World Cup in 2018 but did not advance past the group stage. However, Costa Rica has made the Round of 16 twice and even advanced to the quarterfinals in 2014.
FOX Sports
World Cup Now: Argentina shakes off loss, shines in Group C
Following a shocking opening defeat to Saudi Arabia, Argentina is moving on to the knockout stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup after beating Poland 2-0 to win Group C on Wednesday. Argentina's victory didn't come without a struggle, though. Polish goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny made nine saves in the first...
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 highlights: Argentina beats Poland to advance
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Wednesday with Group C at the forefront. Argentina stayed alive as it won 2-0 over Poland (1-1-0) at Stadium 974 in Ras Abu Aboud, Qatar. Despite the loss, Poland will also advance because Mexico didn't beat Saudi Arabia by enough goals. Polish goalkeeper Wojciech...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Andre Onana flies out of Qatar after suspension by Cameroon
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC World Service, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana has left their World Cup squad and is set...
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Japan vs. Spain
It is win and advance when Japan plays Spain in a Group E match Thursday. Spain, which would also advance with a draw, has four points after two matches, and Japan has three points. Japan would be eliminated with a loss. If Japan earns a draw, it is eliminated if...
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 Group A: Qatar, Senegal, Netherlands, Ecuador, final table, fixtures, rankings
Group A in the 2022 World Cup was intriguing, as hosts Qatar were dumped out, while Ecuador started well but faded as African champs Senegal finished second in the group and the Netherlands finished top. Even thought Senegal were missing main man Sadio Mane through injury, they rallied to win...
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Serbia vs. Switzerland
Group G features a matchup between Serbia and Switzerland. The match will be both teams' third game in Qatar. Serbia comes into this matchup with only one point. They need to win to give themselves a chance to move on. Switzerland has three points. If they tie, they will advance as long as Cameroon doesn't beat Brazil.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Canada vs. Morocco
Morocco needs a win or draw against Canada on Thursday to advance out of Group F to the knockout stage. Canada, which lost its first two matches, has been eliminated. Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies scored the lone goal in the tournament for Canada, playing in the World Cup for the second time (1986).
