When I was growing up in Lebanon, I never tasted a brownie. But as soon as I tried one after moving to the United States, I fell in love. It was the first dessert that inspired me to start experimenting with Middle Eastern flavors in American sweets. Because peanut butter and chocolate are a match made in heaven, I figured that tahini’s nutty flavor would pair perfectly with a chocolate brownie — and so the salted tahini brownie was born. The brownies are one of my favorite desserts, and they’re also a fan favorite at Edy’s Grocer, the Lebanese market and deli I founded in Brooklyn’s Greenpoint neighborhood.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO