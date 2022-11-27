Read full article on original website
We started in mid-December, making various doughs and fillings after dinner, then baking, cooling, cutting, and decorating on the weekends. By Christmas Eve we had tins of assorted cookies ready to be gifted to loved ones. There were at least six varieties per season: seven-layer bars, powder sugar-coated pecan tea cakes, linzer cookies, crispy oatmeal raisin cookies that were more like a delicate tuile, chocolate chip, and, the most festive of all, Betty Crocker’s candy cane cookies.
This recipe is a part of Secret Family Cookies — a dozen recipes from our favorite bakers, inspired by the people who make them feel at home. Get all the amazing cookies here. My nonna is famous for many things: her garden, her chattiness, her color-coordinated ensembles, her sweet...
When I was growing up in Lebanon, I never tasted a brownie. But as soon as I tried one after moving to the United States, I fell in love. It was the first dessert that inspired me to start experimenting with Middle Eastern flavors in American sweets. Because peanut butter and chocolate are a match made in heaven, I figured that tahini’s nutty flavor would pair perfectly with a chocolate brownie — and so the salted tahini brownie was born. The brownies are one of my favorite desserts, and they’re also a fan favorite at Edy’s Grocer, the Lebanese market and deli I founded in Brooklyn’s Greenpoint neighborhood.
We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. As a home editor, I've admittedly tried a lot of ways to make my home smell great. From endless candles tumbling out of my cabinets to small essential oil diffusers that I forget to turn on, I am constantly testing out new methods of adding aromas to my home. A clean, warm-smelling home is a happy one, and that is what I strive for.
This recipe is a part of Secret Family Cookies — a dozen recipes from our favorite bakers, inspired by the people who make them feel at home. Get all the amazing cookies here. There’s the family you’re born into and there’s the family you choose. Chosen family can be...
Despite everyone in my family having slightly different palates, we all unanimously love cinnamon buns. The iconic spiral of warming cinnamon paired with a slathering of tangy cream cheese frosting just tastes like happiness. We always eat them fresh out of the oven, pulling them apart to enjoy together. For...
Are the creepy crawlies getting to you while you're trying to sleep? You might be hopeful that something simple and natural can take care of the problem.
There are so many incredible local foods to love when visiting New Orleans, and fried oysters are definitely at the top of the list. But if you can’t visit the iconic Casamentos for their fried oysters, or the High Hat Café for the best fried oyster po’boy you will ever taste, it is still possible to enjoy these decadent treats right at home. All you will need is a dozen oysters plus a few simple ingredients for breading and frying the oysters.
There are a lot of things to get done on Thanksgiving. But with all of the crucial tasks to take care of — making sure the turkey is fully cooked, ensuring the rolls don’t burn, keeping the gravy warm and lump-free — there are some smaller things that we might forget about, like tying the turkey legs!
Old Fashioned Potato Candy recipe made with mashed potatoes tastes like a Mounds bar! Only 5 ingredients to make this delicious chocolate covered potato candy. I love baking and making treats around the holidays, and just recently tried this recipe for potato candy. And yes, I was a little wary about coating mashed potatoes with chocolate. I promise that if you add enough powdered sugar to mashed potatoes, you can’t even tell they are potatoes! These little treats are so simple to make and this is a great way to use up leftover mashed potatoes.
Piggly Wiggly was the closest local grocery store to my first post-college apartment in Birmingham, Alabama. Back in 1916, the grocery chain was the first self-serve supermarket, where customers chose products from shelves themselves without help from a store employee. While this model is standard now, it was a revelation at its inception.
A young Jan Kincaid Clifford wasn't even tall enough to reach the stove. That didn't stop her from stirring the pot. And stirring. And stirring. Her dad's recipe requires patience, but it pays off.
Inside:3D Paper Snowman Craft for PreschoolersLearn how to make a seriously adorable little three dimensional snowman out of things you have around the house right now. It's finally beginning to feel a lot like winter, and I am HERE FOR IT.
With Thanksgiving days away, excitement is high and stores are full as shoppers scramble to snag last-minute items to make the big day a special one. As stakes are naturally high for Thanksgiving dinner, it’s understandable how one can forget a crucial item to complete their signature dish or meal. Even more normal is you questioning whether or not your favorite grocery store will be open on the holiday to go pick up said item.
Free yourself from fur-covered floors, furniture, and clothing.
Creamy and crunchy, pecan pralines are the kind of like the perfect cross between a cookie and a candy. They're melt-in-your-mouth, and are the perfect gift to bring to any holiday gathering. They may seem daunting to make but are actually so much easier than you might think, especially when you follow our tips below.
Last year, I was lucky enough to hang out with New York City chef (and opera singer extraordinaire) Alexander Smalls at his stunning apartment in Harlem and watch along as he prepared his delicious spread for Thanksgiving Food Fest 2021. Alexander’s mouth-watering menu included Lemon Candied Yams, Sautéed Green Beans with Benne Seeds, Roast Turkey with Cornbread Chestnut Dressing, Bourbon Pecan Pie, and, my personal favorite, this Field Greens, Poached Pear, Black-Eyed Pea Salad with Citrus Vinaigrette.
This unremarkable “cherry wood cave with black plastic counter tops” in the suburbs of Chicago was transformed into a dreamy kitchen, full of personality and luxurious finishes. The homeowner spent months searching for the perfect interior designer, someone who would bring authenticity to the project, and the wait was clearly well worth it. A note: before you get too jealous of the fabulous kitchen you’re about to see, know that the homeowner confessed to totally blowing the budget!
Rocky road candy is a sweet, chocolatey treat that’s easy to make at home. All you need are some marshmallows, chocolate, and nuts – and you’re good to go!. This tasty twist on the traditional ice cream flavor is made in the microwave in 5 minutes and prepared as candy clusters instead of frozen scoops. This quick and easy no-bake candy recipe requires only 5 ingredients and makes a big batch of homemade candy that you can sink your teeth into!
