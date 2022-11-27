Read full article on original website
seehafernews.com
Milwaukee 10-Year-Old Charged As Adult With Shooting, Killing Mom
The story about last week’s shooting that left a Milwaukee mom dead is changing. Prosecutors yesterday filed first-degree reckless homicide charges against the ten-year-old boy who police say shot his mother in the head. Investigators originally thought it was an accident, but now say the boy was angry that...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting; woman wounded near 41st and Custer
MILWAUKEE - A 24-year-old Milwaukee woman was shot and wounded near 41st and Custer on Wednesday morning, Nov. 30, police said. The victim was taken to a hospital with non-fatal injuries. Milwaukee police are searching for the shooter. Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Boy, 13, shot in Milwaukee residence; bullet came through ceiling
MILWAUKEE - A 13-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting Wednesday, Nov. 30 near 19th and Finn in Milwaukee. It happened around 8:30 a.m. Police say the victim was in his residence when a bullet from a separate unit penetrated the ceiling and struck him. The victim, a 13-year-old Milwaukee boy, was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
Two teens arrested in connection to deadly stolen vehicle crash
Two teenagers were arrested in connection to a stolen vehicle crash that killed two people in Milwaukee.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal shooting near Vel Phillips and North
MILWAUKEE - A man, 20, died after a Milwaukee shooting Monday night, Nov. 28 near Vel Phillips and North. Police said the man died at the hospital after the shooting around 7:30 p.m. Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting. Anyone with any additional information is asked to...
Man dead after being shot near North and Vel R. Phillips
A 19-year-old man is dead after being shot near North and Vel R. Phillips in Milwaukee on Monday. Police say the homicide happened around 7:30 p.m.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee stabbing; man wounded near 13th and Cleveland, stabber sought
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police searching for the person who stabbed a 33-year-old man on the city's south side on Monday evening, Nov. 28. Officials say around 6:30 p.m. Monday, a fight broke out. During that fight, the victim was stabbed. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee kidnapping, shooting; 2 men accused of leaving 2 men for dead
MILWAUKEE - Two men are now charged after a kidnapping and shooting in Milwaukee. Prosecutors say they left two other men for dead in a vacant home. A 19-year-old was shot in the head, but was able to tell police what happened. He just could not say where it happened – and that prompted a city-wide search.
10-year-old upset over VR headset fatally shoots mother; charged as an adult
A 10-year-old boy who shot and killed his mom is being charged as an adult. The boy was mad at his mom for waking him up early and not letting him have something on Amazon.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fatal pedestrian accident in Milwaukee; driver arrested
MILWAUKEE - A 48-year-old Milwaukee man is dead after being struck by a vehicle near 27th and Oklahoma in Milwaukee. It happened Wednesday, Nov. 30 around 5 a.m. The pedestrian sustained life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital where he died. The driver of the vehicle, a 40-year-old Milwaukee...
seehafernews.com
Milwaukee County Prosecutors: Two Charged For Kidnapping, Murder
A pair of Milwaukee men are looking at kidnapping and homicide charges for a shooting earlier this month that left one man dead, and another with a bullet in his head. The D.A. yesterday filed charges against 31-year-old Dominique Jordan and 23-year-old Jakobie Davis. Police say they snatched two men...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man playing with gun fatally shot friend, prosecutors say
MILWAUKEE - Antonio Rollins, 18, of Milwaukee is accused of fatally shooting his friend while playing with a gun in a bedroom near 12th and Burleigh. The crime happened Feb. 1. The victim, Isaiah Williams, 21, died at the hospital. A criminal complaint says a bullet fragment recovered from the...
WISN
Man shot at Milwaukee gas station, dies at hospital
MILWAUKEE — A 20-year-old man was shot at a gas station at Vel Phillips Drive and West North Avenue, which is across the street from America's Black Holocaust Museum. The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. Monday. The man was taken to an area hospital, where he died. Police are...
WISN
Milwaukee activist killed in car crash
MILWAUKEE — Family and friends say Shannon King dedicated her life to steering Milwaukee's youth on a positive path. "I'm in disbelief because I can't believe God took my angel. Like, I don't understand why she was doing so much for the community," Shannon's daughter, Destiny King, said. King...
wlip.com
Man Wanted For Multiple Alleged Crimes Arrested
MILWAUKEE , WI (WLIP)–An area man wanted for several alleged crimes-including in connection with the death of a woman-has been arrested. Timothy Olson was taken into custody after he was spotted in Franklin Tuesday morning. Olson is a person of interest in the death of a South Milwaukee woman...
wlip.com
Kenosha Man Injured in Gas Station Shooting
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A Kenosha man was injured last night after a shooting at a Kwik Trip in Racine County. Mt Pleasant Police say they were called to the gas station near Highway 20 and I-94 just before 11 PM after the victim went to the hospital with gunshot wounds to his leg.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fosters reStore burglary, Racine police seek 2
RACINE, Wis. - The Racine Police Department is looking for two people who allegedly burglarized Fosters reStore on Sunday night, Nov. 27. According to the business' website, all profits from Fosters reStore benefit foster children. The suspects allegedly took nearly $1,000 worth of merchandise; the thrift store sells clothing, furniture and other items.
Stolen car chase: Milwaukee man, teen arrested in West Allis
A Milwaukee man and teenager were arrested after leading West Allis police on a pursuit in a stolen car early Monday morning.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
French bulldogs stolen from Milwaukee home: 'They’re my babies'
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman's French bulldogs were stolen from her home the day before Thanksgiving. While one is home safe, the search for the other continues. Jenna Hayes came home to a quiet kitchen that day, which is unusual. "As soon as I saw the drawers pulled open in...
