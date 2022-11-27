ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
sanatogapost.com

Vandals Dump About 200 Tires at Ringing Rocks Park

LOWER POTTSGROVE PA – Vandals – whether as individuals or more likely, Lower Pottsgrove officials suspect, a team or teams of them – hit the township-owned Ringing Rocks Park, 1880 N. Keim St., sometime Thursday (Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24, 2022) and dumped an estimated 200 vehicle tires (in part at top and above) on its grounds and in its pond.
LOWER POTTSGROVE TOWNSHIP, PA
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in New Hampshire

The Granite State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Strafford County, you might just want to visit.
BARRINGTON, NH
975thefanatic.com

Pennsylvania Spot is One of America’s 25 Must-See Bucket List Places

Pennsylvania has some great gems to visit any time of the year. Now, one popular destination has been named one of the 25 must-see bucket list places in the U.S. The report comes from Fodors.com. In it, they pin down the 25 best places in the U.S. to visit in your lifetime. “From the Golden Gate Bridge to the Grand Canyon, from Times Square to the Hollywood Sign, these are the iconic, bucket list, must-see places in the USA you have to see before you die,” they state in the study. “Consider this your USA bucket list, packed with all the iconic images ingrained in every American’s mind. We’ve included destinations, signs, and monuments that best represent what America is all about: Beacons of democracy in D.C. and Philadelphia, emblems of excess in New York City and Vegas, and the wonders of nature in our many stunning National Parks. They make up the cultural fabric of the country, and these classic destinations all deserve a spot on your list of must-see places in the United States.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Traffic delays expected on stretch of Pa. Turnpike Monday night

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission said Monday that drivers traveling eastbound and westbound on Interstate 76 should be prepared for slow-moving and stopped traffic between the Morgantown Interchange, Exit 298, Berks County, and the State Route 29 Interchange, Exit 320, Chester County overnight. The stopped traffic would be due to intermittent,...
cohaitungchi.com

5 of the Best Hikes in Pennsylvania

Hiking in Pennsylvania is both a pleasure and a pain. PA’s hiking trails offer great vistas, beautiful terrain, and weather that cooperates more often than not. But man, those rocks! Most hiking trails in Pennsylvania feature small, ankle-twisting rocks. So much so, that Appalachian Trail thru-hikers have dubbed the state “Rocksylvania.” But don’t let that discourage you. Get a good pair of boots, watch your footing, and enjoy the wonders of this gorgeous state. The best hikes in Pennsylvania are waiting for you!
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy