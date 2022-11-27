Read full article on original website
Related
Visit the Largest Outdoor Christmas Festival in Texas
For a truly enchanting experience, you’ll definitely want to visit this epic holiday village in Texas. This event features nearly three dozen different activities making it one of the largest outdoor Christmas events in the entire state. Keep reading to learn more.
sanatogapost.com
Vandals Dump About 200 Tires at Ringing Rocks Park
LOWER POTTSGROVE PA – Vandals – whether as individuals or more likely, Lower Pottsgrove officials suspect, a team or teams of them – hit the township-owned Ringing Rocks Park, 1880 N. Keim St., sometime Thursday (Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24, 2022) and dumped an estimated 200 vehicle tires (in part at top and above) on its grounds and in its pond.
Visit the Largest Drive-Through Light Show in New Jersey
One of the absolute best ways to get into the holiday spirit, magical light shows will be popping up all over New Jersey in the coming weeks. If you're looking to go to the best and biggest of them all, be sure to add this Sussex County tradition to your list.
Three Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Christmas Towns in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to go on a trip to get into the Christmas spirit, these Pennsylvania towns should be put on your list immediately.
East Coventry-Based Builder Helps Nearby Couple Design Dream Home From Scratch
Nicole Holden and Mark Visco Jr. at their home in Ambler. When high school sweethearts Mark Visco. Jr. and Nicole Holden decided to build their dream home from scratch during the pandemic, they turned to East Coventry-based Rotelle Studio(e) for help, writes Terri Akman for The Philadelphia Inquirer. The couple...
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in New Hampshire
The Granite State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Strafford County, you might just want to visit.
Two-day Christmas flea market featuring 200+ vendors coming to West Michigan
More than 200 vendors from across the country will set up shop at the two-day Farmgirl Flea Market in Allendale.
Visit The Largest Snow Tubing Park in the Country Here in Pennsylvania
Snow days can still be some of the best winter days, even when you're an adult. You can curl up under a blanket, read a good book, or, you can bundle up for a day of epic sled riding. In Pennsylvania, we have quite a few hills that promise a ton of winter fun but none are quite as exciting as the largest snow tubing adventure. Keep reading to learn more.
New Data Shows Which Alcoholic Beverages PA Residents Prefer. See How Bucks County Ranked on the List
Here is a list of the alcoholic beverages that Pennsylvania residents bought this year. A recent report from the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board shows the preferences of alcohol among the state’s residents. Staff writers at the Pittsburgh-Post Gazette wrote about the report and its findings. The Board’s annual report...
975thefanatic.com
Pennsylvania Has 2 of the Most ‘Magical Winter Towns’ in the U.S.
Winter is here, and it goes without saying that Michigan is a beautiful place to be during the cold months. Sure, we do get freezing here, but we also have beautiful, picturesque views of snowfall and winter creatures that many other states don’t enjoy. Now, four Michigan towns have...
This Small Pennsylvania Town is Home to the World's Largest General Store
Pennsylvania is filled with bustling downtowns and cities filled with places to eat, drink, and shop, but sometimes you need to reconnect with charming towns filled with historic main streets and mom-and-pop shops to find out where the truly delicious food is hiding.
975thefanatic.com
Pennsylvania Spot is One of America’s 25 Must-See Bucket List Places
Pennsylvania has some great gems to visit any time of the year. Now, one popular destination has been named one of the 25 must-see bucket list places in the U.S. The report comes from Fodors.com. In it, they pin down the 25 best places in the U.S. to visit in your lifetime. “From the Golden Gate Bridge to the Grand Canyon, from Times Square to the Hollywood Sign, these are the iconic, bucket list, must-see places in the USA you have to see before you die,” they state in the study. “Consider this your USA bucket list, packed with all the iconic images ingrained in every American’s mind. We’ve included destinations, signs, and monuments that best represent what America is all about: Beacons of democracy in D.C. and Philadelphia, emblems of excess in New York City and Vegas, and the wonders of nature in our many stunning National Parks. They make up the cultural fabric of the country, and these classic destinations all deserve a spot on your list of must-see places in the United States.”
WFMZ-TV Online
Traffic delays expected on stretch of Pa. Turnpike Monday night
The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission said Monday that drivers traveling eastbound and westbound on Interstate 76 should be prepared for slow-moving and stopped traffic between the Morgantown Interchange, Exit 298, Berks County, and the State Route 29 Interchange, Exit 320, Chester County overnight. The stopped traffic would be due to intermittent,...
Pa.’s experiment of moving opening day for firearm deer season has been a failure | Opinion
The Pennsylvania Game Commission changed the most popular deer hunting weekend in 2019, moving a 60-plus-year tradition of opening day on the Monday after Thanksgiving to the Saturday after the holiday. As Thanksgiving is the most travelled family holiday of the year, you can understand how that created problems for...
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant has Some of the Biggest Cheesesteaks in all of Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania is a state abundant with sandwich options. From the infamous cheesesteak to hoagies piled high with salami, ham, and provolone, no matter what you are craving you'll find it somewhere within this state.
cohaitungchi.com
5 of the Best Hikes in Pennsylvania
Hiking in Pennsylvania is both a pleasure and a pain. PA’s hiking trails offer great vistas, beautiful terrain, and weather that cooperates more often than not. But man, those rocks! Most hiking trails in Pennsylvania feature small, ankle-twisting rocks. So much so, that Appalachian Trail thru-hikers have dubbed the state “Rocksylvania.” But don’t let that discourage you. Get a good pair of boots, watch your footing, and enjoy the wonders of this gorgeous state. The best hikes in Pennsylvania are waiting for you!
WFMZ-TV Online
Man in crisis prompts police situation at South Whitehall shopping center
S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Police say a man in crisis prompted the large emergency response to a shopping center in Lehigh County. Officers responded around 7:30 p.m. Sunday to a report of a suicidal male in the Crest Plaza parking lot near Target, said South Whitehall Township police on Monday.
975thefanatic.com
3 Pennsylvania Towns Named the Best College Towns in America
A new study is out that looks at America’s college towns and ranks them to find the very best. Of course, in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, we have plenty of fantastic college towns, so it’s not a surprise that both states are on this list a few times.
ehn.org
Pennsylvania’s first proposed hazardous waste landfill would be near homes and schools
PITTSBURGH — A landfill company based in Pittsburgh has applied for a permit to open the first hazardous waste landfill in the state of Pennsylvania, which some fear could threaten waterways and increase air pollution. Hazardous waste includes anything potentially dangerous or harmful to human health or the environment....
The Lehigh Valley’s diversity is changing, and the restaurant landscape is changing with it
The following story is part of our Stronger Than Steel series, an in-depth look at how the Lehigh Valley has made a remarkable comeback since Bethlehem Steel’s blast furnaces went cold in 1995. Read more about what inspired the series here and check out additional Stronger Than Steel stories here.
Comments / 0