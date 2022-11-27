Pennsylvania has some great gems to visit any time of the year. Now, one popular destination has been named one of the 25 must-see bucket list places in the U.S. The report comes from Fodors.com. In it, they pin down the 25 best places in the U.S. to visit in your lifetime. “From the Golden Gate Bridge to the Grand Canyon, from Times Square to the Hollywood Sign, these are the iconic, bucket list, must-see places in the USA you have to see before you die,” they state in the study. “Consider this your USA bucket list, packed with all the iconic images ingrained in every American’s mind. We’ve included destinations, signs, and monuments that best represent what America is all about: Beacons of democracy in D.C. and Philadelphia, emblems of excess in New York City and Vegas, and the wonders of nature in our many stunning National Parks. They make up the cultural fabric of the country, and these classic destinations all deserve a spot on your list of must-see places in the United States.”

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO