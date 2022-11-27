Read full article on original website
Japan burst into the American motorcycle scene like a maelstrom in the 1960s, eroding the market share of traditional British and American manufacturers. Reliable and affordable, they often matched or bested the best the U.S. and UK had to offer in terms of speed. By the 1980s, Japanese makers put British makers such as BSA, Triumph, and Norton out of business and nearly buried Harley-Davidson. Over these 30 years, Japanese manufacturers produced some truly innovative, stylish, and high-powered machines. Here is a list of 10 of the best classic Japanese motorcycles produced from the 1960s through the 1980s.
Autoblog
VW talking with Foxconn about building Scout SUVs
BERLIN — Volkswagen is in talks with Taiwan's Foxconn about a partnership to build vehicles for the Scout brand, German autos publication Automobilwoche reported on Tuesday, citing Volkswagen company sources. Volkswagen said in May it planned to reintroduce the Scout off-road brand, creating a separate, independent company to build...
Autoblog
Audi RS 6 Avant Performance and RS 7 Sportback Performance models revealed
An extra dose of Performance (with a capital P) is coming to the Audi RS 6 Avant and Audi RS 7 Sportback. That’s right, Audi just revealed “Performance” versions of each model that will make both already-hot cars even hotter. In case you’re in need of a...
Autoweek.com
An Aftermarket Company Finally Addresses the BMW Grille Problem
ADRO has come out with a replacement grille for the “controversial” stock grille on the current BMW M3/M4, with a lower profile. But ADRO has bigger plans, including becoming a carmaker. The idea is to get a “skateboard” EV platform from an existing OEM and add its own...
yankodesign.com
With a carbon-fiber frame and a 1000W motor, this might be the most affordable premium e-bike yet…
Returning back to its roots after building the flagship high-end Nyx e-bike, Nireeka announced the Revenant, a stunning sub $2500 e-bike with a 1000W motor, 50-mile range, and ABS (Anti-lock Braking System). The Revenant follows Nireeka’s established design style, posturing itself as an incredibly slick, state-of-the-art e-bike for people on...
Autoblog
Tires on hundreds of SUVs have been deflated by climate activists who want to make it 'impossible to own a huge polluting 4x4'
Green campaigners are deflating tires on SUVs as part of their campaign to make it "impossible to own a huge polluting 4x4" in an urban area. Climate activist group Tyre Extinguishers said in a statement that it had deflated nearly 900 SUVs across the world, hitting 4x4s in cities including New York and Amsterdam.
Autoblog
Enter to win a 4x4 Sprinter camper van this Cyber Monday
Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. No donation or payment necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes. See official rules on Omaze. It's been a while since most of us have traveled, for obvious reasons, and...
Autoblog
Aston Martin designs another house, this one overlooking Tokyo
In Japan, where so many apartments aren’t much bigger than the cabin of a Bentley, it probably doesn’t makes sense that Aston Martin plans to build a luxury home with a vista overlooking Tokyo. Of course, the home, designed as it will be by Aston Martin artists, will...
Autoblog
Lordstown Endurance pickup customer deliveries begin
If we can believe what we read, Lordstown Motors has made it past the next hurdles to becoming a real auto manufacturer. The electric truck company announced its Endurance pickup has received homologation certifications from the EPA and the California Air Resources Board (CARB), opening the gates to retail sales. What's more, the first customer deliveries "are leaving the Foxconn EV Ohio plant for customer delivery." Production at the plant began in August, Lordstown saying it wanted to deliver 50 to customers before the end of the year, and as many as 450 more in the first quarter of next year. Earlier this month, the company had managed to build 12 units, acknowledging a slow ramp-up as it focused on ensuring quality and dealing with parts constraints. The pace is expected to climb through the end of 2022.
Autoblog
Elon Musk’s Twitter is full of people swearing off Tesla
The Twitter chatter of Ford Chief Executive Officer Jim Farley is good vibes only: factory photos, race tracks, corporate boosterism and a lot of retweets of Ford customers gushing about their vehicles. It’s all cars, and it’s all anodyne. Elon Musk, among Farley’s chief rivals, has taken a...
Flying Magazine
The Large, Slow-Moving Shadow of the Convair L-13
Designed by Stinson and manufactured by Convair, the L-13 emphasized function over form and provided outstanding STOL capability. [Courtesy Stinsonflyer.com]. Among the many post-war aircraft that were developed in the late 1940s and 1950s, one of the more interesting and lesser-known examples is the Convair L-13. Tasked with creating a multi-purpose liaison aircraft with STOL capability, the designers strongly prioritized function over form. The result was an aircraft that visually seems to have been cobbled together by Dr. Frankenstein’s aerodynamicist cousin, yet met its challenging design goals nicely.
Autoblog
Mercedes-Benz eSprinter prototype drives 295 miles on one charge
Mercedes-Benz is preparing to release an improved version of the electric eSprinter, and this time the van will be sold in the United States. The model hasn't been fully unveiled yet, but a pre-production prototype recently completed a 295-mile trip on a single charge in Germany. The test route started...
Autoblog
De Tomaso P900 uses synthetic fuel to spin past 12,000 rpm
It’s not a trendy electric hyper car. The Italian-built De Tomaso P900 is another kind of anomaly in the automotive upper strata where it lives: The P900 is propelled by a V12 engine that runs solely on synthetic fuel, all the way to 12,300 rpm. Priced at about $3...
Autoblog
ADRO BMW M4 bumper and aero kit is a kidney transplant
The BMW M3 and M4 are so good as drivers' cars that they've made plenty of buyers put aside their questions about the grille. The 4 Series lineup, in fact, has posted U.S. sales figures through the first three quarters of 2022 that beat the total for all of 2021, and might equal or beat numbers not seen since 2018. Nevertheless, we're certain some BMW M4 buyers wouldn't mind the option to revise their grilles, a job much easier said than done. Even the German tuners who specialize in these matters haven't shown up. Enter Southern California tuner ADRO (Aerodynamic Development Race Optimization) and its M4 bumper and aero kit, which includes the bumper, front lip, side skirts, rear diffuser and a swan neck rear wing.
electrek.co
Stellantis relaunches Lancia as all-electric marque, teases radical EV design
Italian automotive brand Lancia is experiencing a new renaissance in its 116 year history, and it involves going all electric. During a “Design Day” event today, the Stellantis subsidiary kicked off a ten year strategy that will introduce three bespoke Lancia EVs between 2024-2028. While it didn’t share any glimpse of its future EVs, Lancia did share an interesting looking automotive sculpture that encompasses the radical design we will see in all three of the future models. See more below.
electrek.co
Tesla now detects Autopilot cheating devices
Tesla is now starting to detect Autopilot cheating devices that enable you not to hold the steering wheel, and it is acting on it if you use it. In order to use Autopilot and Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta, Tesla requires drivers to keep their hands on the steering wheel. However,...
This New 60-Foot Catamaran Comes With a ‘Hi-Lo’ Platform for Launching Tenders
VisionF Yachts is bringing seafarers a true mighty mite. The Turkish yard just added a new entry model to its fleet of stylish luxury catamarans that is the epitome of small but mighty. The 60-footer, known simply as the VisionF 60, was designed entirely in-house and follows in the footsteps of the larger VisionF 80. Like its 80-foot, all-aluminum predecessor, the newcomer features clean, simple lines and a sporty profile. This time around, though, the hull will be built of GRP instead of lightweight metal. Vision F says one of the vessel’s biggest draws is the fact that the beam measures roughly...
Futurism
Something Very Weird Is Going on at Elon Musk's Boring Company
After promising many major cities across the country that it could dig tunnels that would magically solve their traffic woes by moving them underground, Elon Musk's Boring Company has become oddly quiet, The Wall Street Journal reports. In fact, the paper reports, it's been repeatedly ghosting local officials after making big plans.
Autoblog
Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato off-roader is a heavy-metal swan song
Lamborghini's Huracán has almost reached retirement age, and it's going out with one hell of a bang. The model's last evolution may be the wildest yet: called Sterrato, it's an off-roading supercar with a rugged-looking design, a big V10, and a desert-ready suspension system. If the design looks familiar,...
Autoblog
Honda announces a hydrogen-powered CR-V is coming in 2024
Honda just announced that it will be making a hydrogen-powered CR-V in 2024. Where the hydrogen CR-V is being produced, though, is arguably just as interesting as the vehicle’s presence. If you had Honda’s Performance Manufacturing Center (PMC) on your bingo card, congrats!. We’ve long wondered what Honda...
