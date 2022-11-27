If we can believe what we read, Lordstown Motors has made it past the next hurdles to becoming a real auto manufacturer. The electric truck company announced its Endurance pickup has received homologation certifications from the EPA and the California Air Resources Board (CARB), opening the gates to retail sales. What's more, the first customer deliveries "are leaving the Foxconn EV Ohio plant for customer delivery." Production at the plant began in August, Lordstown saying it wanted to deliver 50 to customers before the end of the year, and as many as 450 more in the first quarter of next year. Earlier this month, the company had managed to build 12 units, acknowledging a slow ramp-up as it focused on ensuring quality and dealing with parts constraints. The pace is expected to climb through the end of 2022.

OHIO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO