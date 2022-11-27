Read full article on original website
NBC San Diego
Gino, a 22-Year-Old Pup in Southern California, Is Now the World's Oldest Living Dog
A 22-year-old dog adopted from a Colorado animal shelter two decades ago is now the oldest living K9 in the world, according to Guinness World Records. The 16-pound pup named Gino was born Sept. 24, 2000 and adopted in Boulder, Colorado in 2002. The senior dog lives in Los Angeles...
CA trucking firm owner sentenced for deadly blast
A Southern California trucking company owner who ordered the illegal repair of a tanker that led to a deadly explosion was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in federal prison.
This is the best California town to visit for Christmas
As the last of the Thanksgiving leftovers are polished off and the calendar flips over to December, the Christmas season is about to be in full swing. If you’re looking for a winter getaway (minus the snow) and hoping to stay in a quaint town out of a Hallmark made-for-TV movie, you won’t have to […]
Eater
Inside the Clandestine, Milk-Fueled Ranch Parties of Southern California
Through the predawn fog, a barely visible gate opens into a field of soft earth, where the scents of hay and manure give way to a distant banter. It’s 5:30 a.m., but it sounds like the party has already begun in Avocado Heights, a community less than 20 miles east of Downtown LA next to the City of Industry. Men dressed in cowboy hats, puffy vests called chalecos, Pendleton jackets, and hoodies take swigs from jarros de barro, large clay mugs loaded with a beverage called pajaretes. Tinted with cocoa powder and coffee, plus a splash of 96 percent sugar cane alcohol, the cup is passed to a milker who pulls thick streams of raw milk, called leche bronca, from a cow or goat, unleashing white plumes of steam in the morning air and mixing the ingredients into a warm, frothy drink.
rctc.org
Know Before You Go with SoCal 511
The Point: 511 service provides regional transportation resources to help navigate the Southland. Traveling anywhere in southern California? Southern California 511 (SoCal 511) makes it easier to get where you need to go. The 511 website offers traffic advisories, real-time train and bus arrival updates, bike routing, ridesharing resources, and veteran assistance all in one place for residents in Riverside, San Bernardino, Orange, Ventura, and Los Angeles counties.
Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern California
A major flooding scenario will hit the mountain, foothill, valley, and coastal areas of San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Ventura, and parts of Los Angeles County by the end of this weekend and right on into the weekend as the Raiden Storm Pattern of December 2022 hits. Remember, moderate value and higher is considered a threat to you if you are in a flood and/or landslide zone so take it seriously and stock up on sandbags this week so read on for details and see the zoom-in SCWF model maps ...
Autoblog
Lordstown Endurance pickup customer deliveries begin
If we can believe what we read, Lordstown Motors has made it past the next hurdles to becoming a real auto manufacturer. The electric truck company announced its Endurance pickup has received homologation certifications from the EPA and the California Air Resources Board (CARB), opening the gates to retail sales. What's more, the first customer deliveries "are leaving the Foxconn EV Ohio plant for customer delivery." Production at the plant began in August, Lordstown saying it wanted to deliver 50 to customers before the end of the year, and as many as 450 more in the first quarter of next year. Earlier this month, the company had managed to build 12 units, acknowledging a slow ramp-up as it focused on ensuring quality and dealing with parts constraints. The pace is expected to climb through the end of 2022.
Drying California lake to get $250M in US drought funding
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — The federal government said Monday it will spend $250 million over four years on environmental cleanup and restoration work around a drying Southern California lake that's fed by the depleted Colorado River. The future of the Salton Sea, and who is financially responsible...
Universal Basic Income Pilot for Select Residents of the Inland Empire
In July, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed America’s first state-funded universal income program. The program allows cities and counties to apply for funding to support current or new programs that help foster youth who recently aged out of the system and pregnant mothers. The pilot programs are designed to...
U.S. warns California about water storage conditions as drought continues
Federal water officials are warning Californians about the ongoing water conditions heading into the new year. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, a federal agency overseeing water resource management in 17 states, announced that California cities and industrial contractors who get water from Central Valley Project should prepare for “extremely limited water supply conditions in 2023.” […]
California has the highest personal income tax rate in the nation
With record-high inflation increasing the cost of daily necessities like gas and food, Americans are trying to save money wherever possible. However, there is one expense no one can avoid: taxes According to Intuit TurboTax, California, with a 13.3% top rate, is considered to have the highest personal income tax in the nation. However, that […]
SoCal weather: Prepare for rain and snow this week
Get ready for some snow and rain in Southern California as the region starts to feel a bit more like winter this week.
activenorcal.com
Whaleback Pack Delivers California’s Largest Known Wolf Litter in Over 100 Years
The Whaleback Pack, living in Northern California’s Siskiyou County, delivered a historic litter of pups in 2022. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife confirmed the pack added 8 pups this year, the largest known litter of wolf pups in over 100 years. The Whaleback Pack now sits at...
18-mile gridlock on California-Nevada border amid slammed holiday travel day
An 18-mile stretch of I-15 is a parking lot as drivers attempt to get home after Thanksgiving.
cohaitungchi.com
Amazing Hikes With Views Found In The Inland Empire Area
Skip the hiking trails in Los Angeles and head to the Inland Empire area to experience hikes with the most stunning views. This is because much (but not all) of the Inland Empire, also called the IE, is located in the foothills of the Angeles National Forest and San Gabriel Mountains. Here you can expect some zigzagging bends, trudging gently uphill for expansive views of the IE.
KCRA.com
Dave Jones concedes to Angelique Ashby in California State Senate District 8 race
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — In the race for California's Senate District 8 race, former California Insurance Commissioner Dave Jones on Tuesday has conceded. Current Sacramento City Council Member Angelique Ashby as of Tuesday afternoon maintains 51.5% of the votes in one of California's Democrat vs. Democrat races, according to the Associated Press; 99% of the votes have been counted.
KTLA.com
Half of California inflation relief payments issued: Here’s who is left
(NEXSTAR) – About half of those who qualify for California’s Middle Class Tax Refund (more commonly known as “inflation relief” payments) have received their due, according to the state. The Franchise Tax Board, the state agency in charge of disbursing the payments, says at least 6,739,880...
KCRA.com
Democrat Ken Cooley concedes to Republican Joshua Hoover in CA State Assembly District 7 race, according to Hoover's office
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Democrat Ken Cooley conceded to Republican Joshua Hoover in the race for California's State Assembly District 7, according to Hoover's office. This race has been tight since Election Night, with neither candidate maintaining a significant lead over the other. As of Tuesday at 5:40 p.m., Hoover maintains 50.5% of the votes with 92% of the votes counted.
