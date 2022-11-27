ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MMAmania.com

Francis Ngannou will box ‘whether UFC likes it or not,’ expects Jon Jones fight in March if negotiations pan out

Francis Ngannou is sticking to his guns. The current Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight kingpin has been sidelined since the start of 2022. Successfully earning his first career title defense against Ciryl Gane via unanimous decision (watch highlights), Ngannou entered the bout with some ligament damage to his knee and it only worsened throughout the five-round war.
MMAmania.com

Video: Former UFC champ gets giant face tattoo, Instagram baffled

Cody Garbrandt now has permanent sideburns. The former UFC bantamweight champion recently unveiled his new ink on Instagram, completed by talented tattoo artist Sarah Lo, but a majority of his followers were baffled by the significance of the addition, as well as its unusual location. Here’s a sample:. —Ear...
MMAmania.com

Khabib Nurmagomedov explains why UFC retirement promise is so important: ‘Mother, for me, is everything’

Khabib Nurmagomedov is never returning to active mixed martial arts (MMA) competition. UFC’s former Lightweight champion and controversial G.O.A.T. candidate has made that abundantly clear since he retired from the sport under his mother’s advice back in Oct. 2020 (watch it). Since then, he’s also admitted that his fire for the sport has diminished, but when push comes to shove, he can always fall back on the promise to his mother. No one is going to pressure him too much when he is respecting the wishes of the family matriarch, right?
MMAmania.com

Paddy Pimblett: Jake Paul ‘actually not that bad’ ... but his fights are ‘fixed’

Jake Paul might have to do something drastic to get everyone to believe in his legitimacy as a boxer. Starting his professional career in 2020, Paul has won his first six bouts with his opponent's difficulty gradually increasing. Despite that, rising Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Lightweight star, Paddy Pimblett, isn’t convinced that there isn’t some foul play at hand.
MMAmania.com

Israel Adesanya ‘gun to my head’ believes Alex Volkanovski defeats Islam Makhachev: ‘The man’s different’

2023 will start with an early bang between two of mixed martial arts’ (MMA) most impressive champions. Reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Featherweight titlist, Alexander Volkanovki, is set to return to the Lightweight division where he’ll challenge new titleholder, Islam Makhachev, at UFC 284 on Feb. 11, 2023, in Perth, Australia. Despite Makhachev becoming champion as recently as Oct. 2022, the dominant Dagestani finds himself as a decent favorite over “The Great.”
MMAmania.com

Highlights! Watch UFC Orlando’s Kevin Holland knockout Joaquin Buckley with one-hitter quitter

Kevin Holland ended his short-lived “retirement” to fight karate specialist, Stephen Thompson, in UFC Orlando’s main event this weekend (Sat., Dec. 3, 2022) inside Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. Before then, let’s take a trip down Memory Lane to see one of “Trailblazer’s” best performances inside the Octagon to date. Back in 2020, Holland found himself staring down knockout specialist, Joaquin Buckley, when they locked horns at UFC Vegas 6 in “Sin City.”
ORLANDO, FL
MMAmania.com

Kevin Holland headed back to retirement to ‘smoke weed and play video games’ if unworthy Khamzat scores UFC title shot

Kevin Holland’s retirement is about more than just winning and losing. The 30 year-old “Trailblazer” wants the promotion to make good on certain promises after the former middleweight agreed to a short-notice fight opposite overweight Khamzat Chimaev in order to keep the UFC 279 pay-per-view (PPV) card from falling apart.
ORLANDO, FL
MMAmania.com

Jake Paul bets UFC 282’s Paddy Pimblett $1 million to spar following fight-fixing allegations

Paddy Pimblett recently gave Jake Paul a back-handed compliment, claiming that even though “Problem Child” has proven himself to be a legitimate pugilist, his fights seem to be rigged in his favor. “The Baddy” insisted that Paul’s recent victory over Anderson Silva was fixed because the knockdown blow that Paul delivered on “The Spider,” in his view, didn’t land clean (watch it).
MMAmania.com

Kayla Harrison knows she’ll ‘have to earn’ fourth Larissa Pacheco fight: ‘I just didn’t have anything left in the tank’

Kayla Harrison’s next fight will act as her first career rebound attempt. Professional Fighters League (PFL) capped off its 2022 campaign this past weekend (Nov. 25, 2022) with an annual batch of $1 million title fights. At the end of the night, a new Lightweight queen was crowned as Harrison attempted to secure her third straight place atop the mountain.
MMAmania.com

Midnight Mania! Khamzat denies ducking Alex Pereira: ‘fake belt, fake coach, fake fighter’

The Alex Pereira vs. Khamzat Chimaev beef is really starting to thrive. Though Chimaev remains somewhat committed to the Welterweight title, the Chechen wrestler has flirted at a Middleweight title run too. Since his ability to make 170 lbs. is in question, that’s become a more likely option for Chimaev, particularly since the division is helmed by a pair of elite kickboxers.
MMAmania.com

X-Factor! Check out some UFC Orlando main card predictions

This weekend (Sat., Dec. 3, 2022), Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will venture forth to Amway Center in Orlando, Florida, for UFC Orlando. Confession: I only vaguely know what fights are coming up and what specific events are next-in-line outside of main events. Imagine my shock and awe when I cracked open good ol’ Wikipedia to scan Saturday’s fight card and discovered it’s actually an excellent bunch of fights! The entire main card is booked full of respected sluggers and name fights, which is a significant step up from the standard UFC Apex shows of late.
ORLANDO, FL

