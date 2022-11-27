Final bragging rights are at stake in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. The ACC announced the event, which dates back to 1999, would end with this season's edition and be replaced by an ACC/SEC Challenge for men's and women's basketball. That could mean fewer marquee nonconference matchups down the line, especially for the Big Ten that doesn't have the SEC as a replacement foe, but there was no shortage of high-profile games in this year's edition.

