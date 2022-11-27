Read full article on original website
College Football Playoff Rankings 2022: Will the CFP Be Controversy-Free Again?
Sports are beloved for drama. By its very nature, the College Football Playoff rankings are built to draw out that tension. For five weeks, there's an hour-long television show on Tuesdays dedicated to the destined-to-change. For five weeks, we react to that much-anticipated Top 25 and look ahead to the inevitable excitement. For five weeks, you're invested in what number is next to which team.
College Football Playoff Rankings 2022: Week 14 Poll Announced by Committee
The 2022 College Football Playoff is starting to coalesce. Georgia remained in its perch atop the rankings after closing the regular season with a dominant win over Georgia Tech, while Michigan moved comfortably into the No. 2 slot after a shocking 45-23 blowout of Ohio State. The Buckeyes dropped all...
B/R CFB Recruiting: 10 Teams Off to Terrific Starts Recruiting the 2024 Class
Unbelievably, this college football season has gotten away from us. As conference championship games kick off this week, we'll move directly into the recruiting early-signing period and right on through to the postseason. So, if you don't already have a head start on recruiting the 2024 class before the proverbial...
Best Conference Championship Games of the Past 10 Years
Major ramifications abound this weekend, as conference titles will be determined across the country. Following those huge games, we'll be able to we look ahead to the College Football Playoff and bowl season with clearer vision. But before we get to all of that, it's always fun to look back...
Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr. Declares 2023 NFL Draft; Will Skip Bowl Game
Penn State redshirt junior cornerback Joey Porter Jr. is ready to take his talents to the next level. Porter announced on social media that he is declaring for the 2023 NFL draft, and he will skip the Nittany Lions' bowl game to prepare for the pre-draft process:. Porter played in...
Hunter Dickinson Criticized as Dirty Player After Michigan's Loss to No. 3 Virginia
Star Michigan center Hunter Dickinson came under fire on social media Tuesday night when an elbow to the face of Virginia forward Kadin Shedrick somehow resulted in a foul called on Shedrick. The questionable call gave Dickinson two free throws with one minute, 41 seconds remaining, and while he made...
ACC/Big Ten Challenge 2022: Men's Scores, Highlights and Reaction from Tuesday
Final bragging rights are at stake in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. The ACC announced the event, which dates back to 1999, would end with this season's edition and be replaced by an ACC/SEC Challenge for men's and women's basketball. That could mean fewer marquee nonconference matchups down the line, especially for the Big Ten that doesn't have the SEC as a replacement foe, but there was no shortage of high-profile games in this year's edition.
Oklahoma high school football fourth-round playoff scoreboard
The Oklahoma high school football season continues with the fourth-round of playoffs for Week 14 kicking off Thursday. Here's a look at the scoreboard: Vote:The Oklahoman's high school football Player of the Week for Week 13 ...
Trent Dilfer, Former NFL QB and Super Bowl Champion, Named UAB Head Coach
The University of Alabama at Birmingham named former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer its new head football coach on Wednesday. The move comes as little surprise, as ESPN's Pete Thamel reported Tuesday night that UAB and Dilfer were "expected to come to terms in the upcoming days." It would be Dilfer's...
Examining Shelton Sampson Jr.'s Impact on LSU's 2023 Season Depth Chart
Class of 2023 4-star wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr. has the chance to join a long lineage of talented pass-catchers when he steps on campus for the LSU Tigers next season. Sampson, who announced his commitment to the Tigers in August, will follow in the footsteps of Justin Jefferson, Ja'Marr Chase, Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr. as the next potentially great receiver to don the Purple and Gold.
Jalen Hurts Stirs Up NFL MVP Buzz with Dynamic Performance in Eagles' Win vs. Packers
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts continued his march toward a potential NFL MVP award in the team's 40-33 win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football. Hurts was his usual spectacular self in front of the home crowd at Lincoln Financial Field, throwing for 153 yards and two touchdowns and rushing for a game-high 157 yards. The 24-year-old set a Philadelphia franchise record for most rush yards by a quarterback in a single game.
Examining Jaquaize Pettaway's Impact on Oklahoma's 2023 Season Depth Chart
Oklahoma added one of the top playmakers in the 2023 class in receiver Jaquaize Pettaway, and the 4-star prospect should have a significant impact right away. The 247Sports' composite rankings considers Pettaway the No. 61 overall prospect in the country and the 10th-best receiver. The 5'11", 170-pound wideout doesn't have...
3 Eagles Players Who Must Step Up to Make Deep Playoff Run
The Philadelphia Eagles have navigated most of the challenges put in front of them on the way to their 10-1 record. The Eagles sit on top of the NFC going into Week 13, and they essentially have a two-game lead over the Minnesota Vikings because of their Week 2 win over the NFC North side.
Nathaniel Hackett: 'Nobody's as Frustrated as I Am' at Broncos Losing 7 of 8 Games
It's been a miserable season for the Denver Broncos, who have now lost seven of their past eight games after Sunday's 23-10 loss against the Carolina Panthers. And to be expected, head coach Nathaniel Hackett isn't happy. "Nobody's as frustrated as I am," he told reporters Monday. "This is not...
Falcons' Kyle Pitts Has Surgery on Knee Injury; Smith Has No 'Concerns' for 2023
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts will miss the remainder of the 2022 NFL season after undergoing knee surgery. Head coach Arthur Smith said the procedure is "nothing that concerns us going into 2023." Pitts shared a photo on Instagram on Tuesday night after the surgery:. This brings an end...
Biggest Weakness for Every NFL Division Leader Entering Week 13
The NFL playoff picture is beginning to materialize, but there are still plenty of neck-and-neck divisional races to sort out before the 2022 campaign wraps up. While some teams are closer than others to locking up their respective divisions, none of the eight current leaders has clinched yet. With plenty of drama sure to unfold over the coming weeks, it’s a great time to overview which clubs are in the driver's seat and how they can be dethroned.
