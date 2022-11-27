ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
Bleacher Report

College Football Playoff Rankings 2022: Will the CFP Be Controversy-Free Again?

Sports are beloved for drama. By its very nature, the College Football Playoff rankings are built to draw out that tension. For five weeks, there's an hour-long television show on Tuesdays dedicated to the destined-to-change. For five weeks, we react to that much-anticipated Top 25 and look ahead to the inevitable excitement. For five weeks, you're invested in what number is next to which team.
GEORGIA STATE
Bleacher Report

B/R CFB Recruiting: 10 Teams Off to Terrific Starts Recruiting the 2024 Class

Unbelievably, this college football season has gotten away from us. As conference championship games kick off this week, we'll move directly into the recruiting early-signing period and right on through to the postseason. So, if you don't already have a head start on recruiting the 2024 class before the proverbial...
ALABAMA STATE
Bleacher Report

Best Conference Championship Games of the Past 10 Years

Major ramifications abound this weekend, as conference titles will be determined across the country. Following those huge games, we'll be able to we look ahead to the College Football Playoff and bowl season with clearer vision. But before we get to all of that, it's always fun to look back...
WISCONSIN STATE
Bleacher Report

ACC/Big Ten Challenge 2022: Men's Scores, Highlights and Reaction from Tuesday

Final bragging rights are at stake in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. The ACC announced the event, which dates back to 1999, would end with this season's edition and be replaced by an ACC/SEC Challenge for men's and women's basketball. That could mean fewer marquee nonconference matchups down the line, especially for the Big Ten that doesn't have the SEC as a replacement foe, but there was no shortage of high-profile games in this year's edition.
GEORGIA STATE
Bleacher Report

Trent Dilfer, Former NFL QB and Super Bowl Champion, Named UAB Head Coach

The University of Alabama at Birmingham named former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer its new head football coach on Wednesday. The move comes as little surprise, as ESPN's Pete Thamel reported Tuesday night that UAB and Dilfer were "expected to come to terms in the upcoming days." It would be Dilfer's...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bleacher Report

Examining Shelton Sampson Jr.'s Impact on LSU's 2023 Season Depth Chart

Class of 2023 4-star wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr. has the chance to join a long lineage of talented pass-catchers when he steps on campus for the LSU Tigers next season. Sampson, who announced his commitment to the Tigers in August, will follow in the footsteps of Justin Jefferson, Ja'Marr Chase, Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr. as the next potentially great receiver to don the Purple and Gold.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Bleacher Report

Jalen Hurts Stirs Up NFL MVP Buzz with Dynamic Performance in Eagles' Win vs. Packers

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts continued his march toward a potential NFL MVP award in the team's 40-33 win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football. Hurts was his usual spectacular self in front of the home crowd at Lincoln Financial Field, throwing for 153 yards and two touchdowns and rushing for a game-high 157 yards. The 24-year-old set a Philadelphia franchise record for most rush yards by a quarterback in a single game.
GREEN BAY, WI
Bleacher Report

Examining Jaquaize Pettaway's Impact on Oklahoma's 2023 Season Depth Chart

Oklahoma added one of the top playmakers in the 2023 class in receiver Jaquaize Pettaway, and the 4-star prospect should have a significant impact right away. The 247Sports' composite rankings considers Pettaway the No. 61 overall prospect in the country and the 10th-best receiver. The 5'11", 170-pound wideout doesn't have...
NORMAN, OK
Bleacher Report

3 Eagles Players Who Must Step Up to Make Deep Playoff Run

The Philadelphia Eagles have navigated most of the challenges put in front of them on the way to their 10-1 record. The Eagles sit on top of the NFC going into Week 13, and they essentially have a two-game lead over the Minnesota Vikings because of their Week 2 win over the NFC North side.
WASHINGTON, PA
Bleacher Report

Biggest Weakness for Every NFL Division Leader Entering Week 13

The NFL playoff picture is beginning to materialize, but there are still plenty of neck-and-neck divisional races to sort out before the 2022 campaign wraps up. While some teams are closer than others to locking up their respective divisions, none of the eight current leaders has clinched yet. With plenty of drama sure to unfold over the coming weeks, it’s a great time to overview which clubs are in the driver's seat and how they can be dethroned.

Comments / 0

Community Policy