ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Mike White-Zach Wilson decision shows Jets’ Robert Saleh is growing with his young team

One of the biggest reasons the Jets are at 7-4 as we head into December, and in the thick of the AFC playoff hunt, is because their youth exceeded expectations. It’s apparent every time they take the field. No. 4 overall pick Sauce Gardner has already established himself as one of the best cornerbacks in the league, somehow exceeding the lofty expectations that came with being the highest defensive back draft pick in franchise history. Garrett Wilson, the No. 10 overall pick, is the team’s unquestioned No. 1 wide receiver after 11 games and has a real chance to become the team’s first 1,000-yard receiver since 2015.
New York Post

Shannon Sharpe zings Zach Wilson with ‘cougar hunting’ jab after Jets benching

Shannon Sharpe kicked Zach Wilson while he’s down. One day after quarterback Mike White and the Jets thrashed the Bears, 31-10, Sharped declared on FS1’s “Undisputed” that the starting job should be White’s for the rest of the year while Wilson, who was benched last week, could perhaps take up other off-field activities. “Mike White threw for 300 yards. You look at those conditions — it wasn’t like it was 75 and sunny — and he was spinning like he was in a phone booth,” Sharpe said. “I’m sorry, Zach, you might have to go cougar hunting again, but you ain’t getting...
MINNESOTA STATE
NFL Analysis Network

Another NFL Analyst Call For Aaron Rodgers Trade To Jets

This upcoming offseason is going to be a very interesting one for the Green Bay Packers and quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers signed a massive contract extension this past offseason that ensured he would remain with the team through the 2022 season, but beyond that, there was no guarantee of what would happen. If Rodgers retires, he is leaving behind a large sum of money, as he is due to make $59 million next year. However, given the performance of the Packers this season, it could be best for both parties if they separate, whether it is via Rodgers retiring or moving on to another franchise. Perhaps the New York Jets could be a potential trade suitor.
GREEN BAY, WI
Hot 99.1

OBJ’s Selfish ‘Delay Of Plane Penalty’ A Warning For NY Giants

Tigers don't change their stripes. Just like selfish people don't often change. It happens but not often. So, when former New York Giant, Odell Beckham Jr. was kicked off a plane on Sunday morning for nothing more or less than complete selfish behavior, red flags should have been flying for Big Blue general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll.
NEW YORK STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy