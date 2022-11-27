This upcoming offseason is going to be a very interesting one for the Green Bay Packers and quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers signed a massive contract extension this past offseason that ensured he would remain with the team through the 2022 season, but beyond that, there was no guarantee of what would happen. If Rodgers retires, he is leaving behind a large sum of money, as he is due to make $59 million next year. However, given the performance of the Packers this season, it could be best for both parties if they separate, whether it is via Rodgers retiring or moving on to another franchise. Perhaps the New York Jets could be a potential trade suitor.

