Mike White-Zach Wilson decision shows Jets’ Robert Saleh is growing with his young team
One of the biggest reasons the Jets are at 7-4 as we head into December, and in the thick of the AFC playoff hunt, is because their youth exceeded expectations. It’s apparent every time they take the field. No. 4 overall pick Sauce Gardner has already established himself as one of the best cornerbacks in the league, somehow exceeding the lofty expectations that came with being the highest defensive back draft pick in franchise history. Garrett Wilson, the No. 10 overall pick, is the team’s unquestioned No. 1 wide receiver after 11 games and has a real chance to become the team’s first 1,000-yard receiver since 2015.
Shannon Sharpe zings Zach Wilson with ‘cougar hunting’ jab after Jets benching
Shannon Sharpe kicked Zach Wilson while he’s down. One day after quarterback Mike White and the Jets thrashed the Bears, 31-10, Sharped declared on FS1’s “Undisputed” that the starting job should be White’s for the rest of the year while Wilson, who was benched last week, could perhaps take up other off-field activities. “Mike White threw for 300 yards. You look at those conditions — it wasn’t like it was 75 and sunny — and he was spinning like he was in a phone booth,” Sharpe said. “I’m sorry, Zach, you might have to go cougar hunting again, but you ain’t getting...
Richard Sherman Calls Jets’ Mike White a ‘Franchise Quarterback’
The former cornerback has seen enough to make the declaration.
Robert Saleh is exactly who NY Jets thought they were getting
There should be no doubt about the Jets’ head coach anymore. In the NFL, head coaches are almost exclusively judged by wins and losses. Great record? Coach of the Year votes (see: Nick Sirianni). Bottom feeder? Job is on the line (Matt Rhule, Frank Reich, and counting). After the...
NFL analyst: Jets’ Zach Wilson ‘does nothing better’ than Giants’ Daniel Jones
Robert Saleh went with quarterback Mike White on Sunday, and he led the Jets to a 31-10 win over the Chicago Bears going 22 of 28 for 315 yards. So what does this mean for Wilson?. BUY JETS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marcus...
Giants get help before Commanders game: 3 players designated to return from injured reserve
The Giants on Monday designated three players to return from injured reserve — outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari, left guard Ben Bredeson, and safety Tony Jefferson. All three could — emphasis on that word — help the Giants in Sunday’s massively important home game against the Commanders.
Ryan Clark: Zach Wilson Will Never Start For the Jets Again
Ryan Clark weighs in on Zach Wilson's future.
FOX threw serious shade at Zach Wilson with brutal graphic
As if getting benched in Week 12 wasn’t bad enough, Zach Wilson was catching some strays from the TV department. Wilson did not play in the New York Jets’ 31-10 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Instead, he was inactive for the game and standing on the sidelines.
Another NFL Analyst Call For Aaron Rodgers Trade To Jets
This upcoming offseason is going to be a very interesting one for the Green Bay Packers and quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers signed a massive contract extension this past offseason that ensured he would remain with the team through the 2022 season, but beyond that, there was no guarantee of what would happen. If Rodgers retires, he is leaving behind a large sum of money, as he is due to make $59 million next year. However, given the performance of the Packers this season, it could be best for both parties if they separate, whether it is via Rodgers retiring or moving on to another franchise. Perhaps the New York Jets could be a potential trade suitor.
OBJ’s Selfish ‘Delay Of Plane Penalty’ A Warning For NY Giants
Tigers don't change their stripes. Just like selfish people don't often change. It happens but not often. So, when former New York Giant, Odell Beckham Jr. was kicked off a plane on Sunday morning for nothing more or less than complete selfish behavior, red flags should have been flying for Big Blue general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll.
