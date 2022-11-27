No better news than wicked witch is no longer House Speaker 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏She can take her drama with her
passing the torch to the Republicans their passing on investigations into their subs now all the corruption that these Democrats has been involved in is all come to the light out of the darkness. 😆 😆 😆 even the registered Democrat voters should be investigated to.
Democrats or Republicans. people need to stop fussing and pay attention. They are all in this together. They don't give 2 hoots and a holler about Americans. Divide and conquer. And they have succeeded at dividing this country in so many ways. We need to come together as 1
Related
Marjorie Taylor Greene "Will be Speaker of The House," Former GOP Congressman Says
Pelosi's daughter in running for quiet race to replace House speaker: Report
Nancy Pelosi Handing Over the Gavel to a Republican is Perhaps the Greatest Red Wave of All | Opinion
Another Top Democrat Steps Down Moments After Pelosi
Top House Democrat Considering Leaving To Become Senator
Who controls the Senate? — We have a winner
House Leader Confirms That Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Could Serve on Oversight Committees if GOP Win Midterms
Kevin McCarthy will not be House speaker, Matt Gaetz says
Pence says he won't testify before the Jan. 6 panel because it would set a 'terrible precedent' for Congress to ask a vice president to remark on deliberations held at the White House
GOP rep says there are 20 firm ‘no’ votes against McCarthy as Speaker
Rep. Jamie Raskin said a GOP majority could install Trump as speaker of the House. Matt Gaetz has floated the idea before.
Bernie Sanders Sees A Democratic Party That Looks More Like Him Than Ever
Opinion: Romney has succeeded in the Senate. So he should pass the baton in 2024
Senior Republican House Leader Vows to Have Black Congresswoman Removed from Post
Here Are The Last 2 House Races We Are Waiting On
Kevin McCarthy says Democrats could select the next speaker if Republicans 'play games' on the House floor
Pelosi says Dems can still win the House: Republicans 'haven't won it yet'
'Joe Biden blew it': Rail workers union lashes out at the White House
Hillary Clinton said voters ‘don’t really understand’ the consequences of electing Republicans in the midterms
The Supreme Court Just Announced Congress Can Access Trump’s Tax Returns
NBC News
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 676