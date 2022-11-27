ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, NY

nippertown.com

Interview: Shane Sanchez of Super Dark Collective

Shane Sanchez is the genuinely modest head honcho behind the “Super Dark Collective” that changed the game for local live music and so many other things here in the Capital District. If you’ve been to any Super Dark shows, enjoyed any of their record releases or compilations, seen and/or appreciated their promotional materials (especially the graphic fliers), or listened to any of his avant garde music in the form of Blood Blood Blood, 100 Psychic Dreams, Ghoul Poon, or any of several other noms de plume he goes by and/or the many many artists he’s collaborated and performed/recorded with, in large part you have Mr. Sanchez to thank.
ALBANY, NY
nippertown.com

Classic Rock Hall of Fame Tribute to Appear at Cohoes Music Hall, Dec. 9

COHOES – Appearing Dec. 9, part two of a visceral 1-2 consecutive-day punch at Cohoes Music Hall, is Groovin’ – Classic Rock Hall of Fame Legends! A tribute act dedicated to paying homage to tons of greats, audiences will enjoy songs of Led Zeppelin, Heart, Carlos Santana, Tom Petty, Linda Ronstadt, and The Animals. Immediately following the (previous day) Jim Morrison tribute, “Absolutely Live,” the Hall will be abuzz with legendary rock and roll nostalgia.
COHOES, NY
nippertown.com

Lucas Garrett Celebrates Album Release at Caffe Lena Thursday

SARATOGA SPRINGS – On Thursday, Dec. 1, Lucas Garrett will officially celebrate the release of his latest album, “Reaching through Dreams,” at the storied Caffe Lena. Those who have gotten a preview of the material are understandably excited at the prospect of hearing it in this venerable and acoustically stunning listening room.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
New England Today

Tour 15 Vermont Inns Decked Out for the Holidays

Can you visit every decked-out Vermont inn participating in The Shires’ Holiday Inn Tours in a single Saturday? “If you’re fast!” says John Burnham, executive director of the Manchester Business Association, which is organizing and promoting this 30-plus-year-old tradition taking place on two Saturdays, December 3 and 10, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.
VERMONT STATE
nippertown.com

Eclectic and Virtuosic Junction Trio to Perform at Union College, Dec. 4

SCHENECTADY – On Sunday, Dec. 4, Capital Region Classical presents the Junction Trio in Union College’s Memorial Chapel. Known for their unique programs and vibrant performances, Junction Trio bring a fresh approach to the repertoire, dazzling with their virtuosity and unity. The program for this event will consist...
SCHENECTADY, NY
Q 105.7

A New Sports Craze Soon to Fill Up Space in old Latham Kmart

The old Kmart building on Watervliet Shaker Road in Latham is becoming an entertainment and sports destination. The Scarlet Knife, an upscale restaurant just recently opened and more construction is on the way including a new sports complex. What Sports Complex will Be Moving In?. With the rise of a...
LATHAM, NY
nippertown.com

Bettie Page Reveals All at the Linda, March 11

ALBANY – Coming to The Linda on March 11 is a screening of Bettie Page Reveals All. The film is both dedicated to, and narrated by, the icon herself. The evening will also feature guest speaker Jack Theakston, son of The Bettie Pages publisher Greg Theakston (featured in the film). Prior to the screening, Theakston will be on site to present examples of his father’s original art, as well as dozens of polaroid stills of Bettie. He will also introduce the film and answer any and all questions.
ALBANY, NY
nippertown.com

Jim Morrison “Absolutely Live” to Celebrate His 79th Birthday, Dec. 8, at Cohoes Music Hall

COHOES – On Dec. 8, celebrate the 79th birthday of the Lizard King himself with an immersive concert recreating the experience of the legendary frontman of the Doors. The event, at Cohoes Music Hall, will reproduce the sights, sounds, and persona of Jim Morrison right before your eyes, in a live concert adaptation of one of classic rock’s most influential lead singers.
COHOES, NY

