Walmart Temporarily Closed in New York StateBryan DijkhuizenQueensbury, NY
Longtime Watervliet residents have donated a Christmas tree to City Hall.Raj GuleriaWatervliet, NY
This Abandoned Massachusetts Neighborhood has Been Turned into a Gorgeous ParkTravel MavenWilliamstown, MA
Visit The Largest Christmas Shop in New YorkTravel MavenSaratoga County, NY
nippertown.com
Interview: Shane Sanchez of Super Dark Collective
Shane Sanchez is the genuinely modest head honcho behind the “Super Dark Collective” that changed the game for local live music and so many other things here in the Capital District. If you’ve been to any Super Dark shows, enjoyed any of their record releases or compilations, seen and/or appreciated their promotional materials (especially the graphic fliers), or listened to any of his avant garde music in the form of Blood Blood Blood, 100 Psychic Dreams, Ghoul Poon, or any of several other noms de plume he goes by and/or the many many artists he’s collaborated and performed/recorded with, in large part you have Mr. Sanchez to thank.
nippertown.com
Classic Rock Hall of Fame Tribute to Appear at Cohoes Music Hall, Dec. 9
COHOES – Appearing Dec. 9, part two of a visceral 1-2 consecutive-day punch at Cohoes Music Hall, is Groovin’ – Classic Rock Hall of Fame Legends! A tribute act dedicated to paying homage to tons of greats, audiences will enjoy songs of Led Zeppelin, Heart, Carlos Santana, Tom Petty, Linda Ronstadt, and The Animals. Immediately following the (previous day) Jim Morrison tribute, “Absolutely Live,” the Hall will be abuzz with legendary rock and roll nostalgia.
nippertown.com
Lucas Garrett Celebrates Album Release at Caffe Lena Thursday
SARATOGA SPRINGS – On Thursday, Dec. 1, Lucas Garrett will officially celebrate the release of his latest album, “Reaching through Dreams,” at the storied Caffe Lena. Those who have gotten a preview of the material are understandably excited at the prospect of hearing it in this venerable and acoustically stunning listening room.
Top-prize Take 5 ticket sold in Saratoga Springs
A top-prize winning Take 5 ticket for the Monday, November 28, drawing was sold in Saratoga Springs, the New York Lottery announced.
Check out the map for the Granville Tractor Parade
Granville's annual Lighted Tractor Parade is back for its fifth annual holiday season. Every year, multiple dozens of tractors decorated with holiday lights parade through Granville's downtown, from Church Street to Main Street and on from now.
New England Today
Tour 15 Vermont Inns Decked Out for the Holidays
Can you visit every decked-out Vermont inn participating in The Shires’ Holiday Inn Tours in a single Saturday? “If you’re fast!” says John Burnham, executive director of the Manchester Business Association, which is organizing and promoting this 30-plus-year-old tradition taking place on two Saturdays, December 3 and 10, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.
nippertown.com
Eclectic and Virtuosic Junction Trio to Perform at Union College, Dec. 4
SCHENECTADY – On Sunday, Dec. 4, Capital Region Classical presents the Junction Trio in Union College’s Memorial Chapel. Known for their unique programs and vibrant performances, Junction Trio bring a fresh approach to the repertoire, dazzling with their virtuosity and unity. The program for this event will consist...
A New Sports Craze Soon to Fill Up Space in old Latham Kmart
The old Kmart building on Watervliet Shaker Road in Latham is becoming an entertainment and sports destination. The Scarlet Knife, an upscale restaurant just recently opened and more construction is on the way including a new sports complex. What Sports Complex will Be Moving In?. With the rise of a...
Stop in for tea and cake in Cohoes’ newest business
Jones' flagship tea blend is a proprietary chocolate tea, made in part with hulls of cacao beans.
nippertown.com
Bettie Page Reveals All at the Linda, March 11
ALBANY – Coming to The Linda on March 11 is a screening of Bettie Page Reveals All. The film is both dedicated to, and narrated by, the icon herself. The evening will also feature guest speaker Jack Theakston, son of The Bettie Pages publisher Greg Theakston (featured in the film). Prior to the screening, Theakston will be on site to present examples of his father’s original art, as well as dozens of polaroid stills of Bettie. He will also introduce the film and answer any and all questions.
Tickets on sale for Ice Castles Lake George
There's something snowy ahead. The icicles are still growing, but as of this week, tickets are on sale for Ice Castles Lake George, set to make its return in January.
Schenectady teen gets lost on Adirondack High Peak
Forest Rangers rescued a Schenectady teen who lost his way while exploring Algonquin Peak recently.
Celebrate the Magic of Christmas in Whitehall
Weekend festivities kick off with a Christmas parade that begins at 5 p.m. on Saturday, December 3.
nippertown.com
Jim Morrison “Absolutely Live” to Celebrate His 79th Birthday, Dec. 8, at Cohoes Music Hall
COHOES – On Dec. 8, celebrate the 79th birthday of the Lizard King himself with an immersive concert recreating the experience of the legendary frontman of the Doors. The event, at Cohoes Music Hall, will reproduce the sights, sounds, and persona of Jim Morrison right before your eyes, in a live concert adaptation of one of classic rock’s most influential lead singers.
Hannaford open casting call for commercial
Calling all actors! Hannaford is hosting an open call for a commercial to shoot on December 6 and December 7, with applications online.
Memory Care Center to open in Queensbury
A new Memory Care Center will open, as part of a $27.6M campus-wide expansion and construction project at The Glen at Hiland Meadows.
Multiple main water breaks in Albany
Albany Water has announced they are currently working on multiple main breaks on Pine Street and Lodge, also at 158 State Street.
Hunter pronounced dead near Buck Mountain trail
On Sunday, a hunter was pronounced dead along an Adirondack trail near Lake George, after being found by New York State forest rangers.
Hidden Gem Town in Vermont Is Straight Out of a Hallmark Movie
What a great place for a getaway!
7 Interesting Facts About the Capital Region’s Twin Bridges
Are you one of the thousands that cross the 'twins' each day? Heading North to Lake George or heading South to Albany? Most of us from the Capital Region refer to the bridge spanning the Mohawk River as the Twin Bridges or simply the 'twins' but there is much more to this landmark.
