Shane Sanchez is the genuinely modest head honcho behind the “Super Dark Collective” that changed the game for local live music and so many other things here in the Capital District. If you’ve been to any Super Dark shows, enjoyed any of their record releases or compilations, seen and/or appreciated their promotional materials (especially the graphic fliers), or listened to any of his avant garde music in the form of Blood Blood Blood, 100 Psychic Dreams, Ghoul Poon, or any of several other noms de plume he goes by and/or the many many artists he’s collaborated and performed/recorded with, in large part you have Mr. Sanchez to thank.

ALBANY, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO