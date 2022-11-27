Read full article on original website
House Democrats gain access to 6 years of Trump's tax returns after a years-long legal battle
The move comes after the Supreme Court dismissed Trump's emergency request to block House Democrats from receiving his tax returns.
House panel votes to designate Pelosi ‘Speaker Emerita’
The House Democratic Steering and Policy Committee voted on Tuesday evening to designate Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) “Speaker Emerita,” as the longtime Democratic leader prepares to step away from the top brass of the caucus. House Democratic Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), who was elected Wednesday to succeed...
Red, white, blue theme for French White House state dinner
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Butter-poached Maine lobster, beef with shallot marmalade and an American cheese trio will be served when French President Emmanuel Macron takes his seat as the guest of honor at a red-white-and-blue themed White House state dinner, the first for President Joe Biden. Dessert will...
