State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Identity Theft, Two Jailed for Receiving Stolen Property
Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Mercer-based State Police are investigating a report of theft by deception near Cranberry Road in Deer Creek Township, Mercer County. According to police, unknown actor(s) gained access to the identity of a 44-year-old woman, of Sandy Lake, around 5:02 p.m. on November...
beavercountyradio.com
State Police Charge Lawrence County Pair After Domestic Disturbance
(North Beaver Twp., Lawrence County, Pa.) Pa State Police in New Castle are reporting that they were dispatched to a location on West Poland Rd in North Beaver Twp., Lawrence County for a reported Domestic Disturbance. The incident occurred at 6:42 PM on Monday Evening. Upon arriving and investigating Troopers...
butlerradio.com
Police Searching Hit And Run Suspect Of McCalmont Overpass
Police are looking for a hit-and-run suspect in a crash that happened in Butler Township. It happened overnight Monday on McCalmont Road. Butler Township Police believe a tanker truck or bulk power truck crashed into the railroad overpass prior to the bridge. The suspect fled the scene without reporting the...
Police: Missing 12-year-old boy in Beaver County found
GEORGETOWN, Pa. — UPDATE: The boy has been located. He is safe, according to state police. Police are searching for a missing 12-year-old boy in Beaver County. Beaver County 911 confirmed to Channel 11 that the search effort is happening in the area of 3rd Street in Georgetown. Dispatch...
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Altercation at Jefferson County Jail
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Punxsutawney-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. Troopers Investigating Altercation at Jefferson County Jail. PSP Punxsutawney received a report of an altercation at the Jefferson County Jail on Service Center Road in Pine Creek Township, Jefferson County. According to a release issued on...
Police Arrest Tionesta Man Accused of Shooting Victim With Shotgun in Crawford County
CRAWFORD CO., Pa. (EYT) – Police have apprehended a Tionesta man accused of shooting a victim in the thigh area with a shotgun in Crawford County on November 19. (Photo courtesy of PA Crime Watch.) According to PA Crime Watch, the Pennsylvania State Police arrested 29-year-old Matthew James Divido,...
Shots fired during while suspect fled police downtown
Two people are in custody after incidents in downtown Pittsburgh last night. Police responded to a fight among minors in Market Square just before 7:30 pm.
butlerradio.com
Child Critically Injured In Pedestrian Vehicle Crash
Route 228 was shut down for hours after a child was hit by a vehicle. According to dispatchers, the incident happened around 5:30 p.m. near the new Sheetz across from the Mars Middle School. The initial call said a child was on the ground and in critical condition. The child...
Police Searching for Local Man Accused of Aggravated Assault
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Police are asking for the public’s help with locating a local man accused of aggravated assault. (Pictured above: Justin L. Huey. Photo provided by the Oil City Police Department.) According to a release issued by the Oil City Police Department on Tuesday, November...
Area Teen’s Car Crashes into Fence in Clarion Township
CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion released the details of a crash that occurred along Greenville Pike in Clarion Township. According to PSP Clarion, the accident happened around 12:21 a.m. on Sunday, November 20. A 1998 Honda Civic driven by 18-year-old Randall S. Gilbert, of Tionesta,...
Police Release Details on Rollover Crash on Route 322 Involving Local Man
ASHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion have released the details of a rollover crash that occurred on Route 322 involving an Oil City man. According to a release issued by Clarion-based State Police on Monday, November 28, the crash happened on U.S. Route 322 in Ashland Township, Clarion County, around 5:24 p.m. on Friday, November 18.
Police Searching for Area Man Accused of Shooting Victim with Shotgun in Hydetown
HYDETOWN, Pa. (EYT) – Authorities are searching for an area man accused of shooting a victim in the thigh area with a shotgun in Hydetown Borough on November 19. (Photos courtesy of PA Crime Watch.) According to Corry-based State Police, troopers are searching for 29-year-old Matthew James Divido, of...
butlerradio.com
Two People Recovering From Rt. 422 Accident
Two people are recovering after a crash last weekend in Butler Township. The accident happened shortly after 3 p.m. Sunday on Route 422 eastbound near the Mercer Road overpass. Butler Township police say 20-year-old Nicholas Bello of Chicora hydroplaned and collided into a vehicle driven by 85-year-old William Mizerak of...
explorejeffersonpa.com
14-Year-Old Charged As Adult With Criminal Homicide in Death of Indiana County Man
HOMER CITY, Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania State Police and Indiana County District Attorney Robert Manzi Jr. announced on Tuesday that a 14-year-old juvenile defendant was formally charged on Tuesday with Criminal Homicide in the death of Hayden Robert Garreffa, who was the victim of a kidnapping and subsequent homicide on October 20.
2 teens arrested after police respond to multiple incidents, including shots fired, in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — An officer was injured and two young people were arrested following back-to-back incidents in downtown Pittsburgh on Tuesday. The first incident occurred around 7:15 p.m., when officers were called to the Five Guys fast food restaurant located within Market Square. A group of juveniles were reportedly fighting....
Oil City Woman Faces Aggravated Assault, Child Endangerment Charges After Man Attacked in Her Home
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City woman is facing aggravated assault and child endangerment charges stemming from a man being attacked at her residence in October. According to court documents, the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 20-year-old Amber Domres in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office on November 16.
Police: Oil City Man Wanted on Arrest Warrants Holds Woman at Gunpoint in Her Home
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man wanted on arrest warrants reportedly held a woman at gunpoint inside her home, telling her to be quiet while officers attempted to complete a welfare check outside the residence. According to court documents, the Oil City Police Department filed the...
Johnstown girl charged as adult in Indiana kidnapping, killing
A Johnstown girl accused with seven others in the kidnapping and slaying of an Indiana County man in October has been charged as an adult with criminal homicide, state police said Tuesday. Harmony R. Hayward, 14, originally was charged as a juvenile in the Oct. 20 stabbing death of Hayden...
butlerradio.com
Utility Pole Broken In Mercer Twp. Accident
A Grove City woman fled the scene of a crash after hitting a utility pole yesterday morning in Mercer Township. The one car accident happened around 10 a.m. on Harmony Road. Police say 42-year-old Rosann Edmonds was driving north when her SUV went off the road and hit a utility pole, shearing it in half.
beavercountyradio.com
Brighton Twp. Police Officer Charged with Insurance Fraud and Making False Reports
Story by Beaver County Radio Staff) (Beaver, Pa.) A Brighton Township police officer has been charged with attempted theft in connection with a false insurance report. 51-year-old Donald Sanders was arrested after investigators say that an investigation into him began in September. Police Chief Howard Blinn requested support from the Beaver County Detectives Bureau after he was tipped off about the incident. The witness told police that they were traveling with Sanders’ son in his car while on their way home from a vacation on April 22 when they struck a deer in West Virginia causing significant damage to the vehicle. The vehicle was towed to the Sanders household.
