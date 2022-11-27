Story by Beaver County Radio Staff) (Beaver, Pa.) A Brighton Township police officer has been charged with attempted theft in connection with a false insurance report. 51-year-old Donald Sanders was arrested after investigators say that an investigation into him began in September. Police Chief Howard Blinn requested support from the Beaver County Detectives Bureau after he was tipped off about the incident. The witness told police that they were traveling with Sanders’ son in his car while on their way home from a vacation on April 22 when they struck a deer in West Virginia causing significant damage to the vehicle. The vehicle was towed to the Sanders household.

BEAVER COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO