Ford City, PA

beavercountyradio.com

State Police Charge Lawrence County Pair After Domestic Disturbance

(North Beaver Twp., Lawrence County, Pa.) Pa State Police in New Castle are reporting that they were dispatched to a location on West Poland Rd in North Beaver Twp., Lawrence County for a reported Domestic Disturbance. The incident occurred at 6:42 PM on Monday Evening. Upon arriving and investigating Troopers...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Police Searching Hit And Run Suspect Of McCalmont Overpass

Police are looking for a hit-and-run suspect in a crash that happened in Butler Township. It happened overnight Monday on McCalmont Road. Butler Township Police believe a tanker truck or bulk power truck crashed into the railroad overpass prior to the bridge. The suspect fled the scene without reporting the...
butlerradio.com

Child Critically Injured In Pedestrian Vehicle Crash

Route 228 was shut down for hours after a child was hit by a vehicle. According to dispatchers, the incident happened around 5:30 p.m. near the new Sheetz across from the Mars Middle School. The initial call said a child was on the ground and in critical condition. The child...
MARS, PA
explore venango

Police Searching for Local Man Accused of Aggravated Assault

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Police are asking for the public’s help with locating a local man accused of aggravated assault. (Pictured above: Justin L. Huey. Photo provided by the Oil City Police Department.) According to a release issued by the Oil City Police Department on Tuesday, November...
OIL CITY, PA
explore venango

Area Teen’s Car Crashes into Fence in Clarion Township

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion released the details of a crash that occurred along Greenville Pike in Clarion Township. According to PSP Clarion, the accident happened around 12:21 a.m. on Sunday, November 20. A 1998 Honda Civic driven by 18-year-old Randall S. Gilbert, of Tionesta,...
CLARION, PA
explore venango

Police Release Details on Rollover Crash on Route 322 Involving Local Man

ASHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion have released the details of a rollover crash that occurred on Route 322 involving an Oil City man. According to a release issued by Clarion-based State Police on Monday, November 28, the crash happened on U.S. Route 322 in Ashland Township, Clarion County, around 5:24 p.m. on Friday, November 18.
OIL CITY, PA
butlerradio.com

Two People Recovering From Rt. 422 Accident

Two people are recovering after a crash last weekend in Butler Township. The accident happened shortly after 3 p.m. Sunday on Route 422 eastbound near the Mercer Road overpass. Butler Township police say 20-year-old Nicholas Bello of Chicora hydroplaned and collided into a vehicle driven by 85-year-old William Mizerak of...
BUTLER, PA
explore venango

Oil City Woman Faces Aggravated Assault, Child Endangerment Charges After Man Attacked in Her Home

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City woman is facing aggravated assault and child endangerment charges stemming from a man being attacked at her residence in October. According to court documents, the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 20-year-old Amber Domres in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office on November 16.
OIL CITY, PA
butlerradio.com

Utility Pole Broken In Mercer Twp. Accident

A Grove City woman fled the scene of a crash after hitting a utility pole yesterday morning in Mercer Township. The one car accident happened around 10 a.m. on Harmony Road. Police say 42-year-old Rosann Edmonds was driving north when her SUV went off the road and hit a utility pole, shearing it in half.
GROVE CITY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Brighton Twp. Police Officer Charged with Insurance Fraud and Making False Reports

Story by Beaver County Radio Staff) (Beaver, Pa.) A Brighton Township police officer has been charged with attempted theft in connection with a false insurance report. 51-year-old Donald Sanders was arrested after investigators say that an investigation into him began in September. Police Chief Howard Blinn requested support from the Beaver County Detectives Bureau after he was tipped off about the incident. The witness told police that they were traveling with Sanders’ son in his car while on their way home from a vacation on April 22 when they struck a deer in West Virginia causing significant damage to the vehicle. The vehicle was towed to the Sanders household.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA

