ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) is pleased to host a community workshop for the Downtown Revitalization Roadmap™ project. This process empowers communities to give new life to historic downtowns, broaden their local economy, and engage people and businesses in new ways. The workshop will take place on Thursday, December 8th from 4 PM to 7 PM at Sidekicks Book & Wine Bar (507 Broadway St). Open to the public, individuals from the community are welcome to drop by anytime during the open house to provide feedback on the future of Downtown Rock Springs.

ROCK SPRINGS, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO