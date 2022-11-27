ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sweetwater County, WY

Suspect Sought In Wyoming Auto Parts Theft Case

Police in Rock Springs are looking for a suspect in a theft from an auto parts store. That's according to a post on the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page. The post says the man shown in the above photo was involved in a recent theft from NAPA Auto Parts in Rock Springs.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Man stops to help an accident that happened on I-80 yesterday

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — According to the Green River Fire Department Facebook page, at approximately 2:59 p.m. yesterday, November 28, 2022, the Green River Fire Department was paged to an accident at mile marker 82, I-80 westbound. It was reported as a pickup that lost control on icy roads and flipped, lying upside down in the median. Upon arrival, the GRFD found that there were still occupants in the vehicle.
GREEN RIVER, WY
Green River was not the original county seat of Sweetwater County

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — The back-and-forth story of Sweetwater County, Wyoming’s two county seats – South Pass City and Green River – is the subject of a new article on the website of the University of Wyoming’s American Heritage Center, the Sweetwater County Historical Museum in Green River said today.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
Carriage company bringing Christmas cheer to downtown Rock Springs

Rock Springs, Wyoming – As the holiday approaches, community members enjoying the downtown area of Rock Springs can count on seeing a team of big horses pulling a carriage and offering free rides courtesy of the Rock Springs Downtown/Urban Renewal Agency. Rides times are from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday through December 17th and are available on a first come first serve basis.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Maryellen Tuttle (November 10, 1945 – November 27, 2022)

Maryellen Tuttle, 77, passed away Sunday, November 27, 2022, at Mission at Castle Rock Center in Green River, Wyoming. Funeral services will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. Friday, December 2, 2022, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1000 W 4th North, Green River, Wyoming. Graveside Services and Interment will be in the Riverview Cemetery.
GREEN RIVER, WY
Cancer Survivorship Support Group Meets Tomorrow

The Wyoming Cancer Resource Center invites anyone with a cancer diagnosis to join the Cancer Survivorship Support Group held at Elements Wellness Center, located at 120 Winston Drive in Rock Springs, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. this Thursday. The group meets the first Thursday of every month. For more...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Rock Springs Main Street/URA seeks input for strategic plan

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) is pleased to host a community workshop for the Downtown Revitalization Roadmap™ project. This process empowers communities to give new life to historic downtowns, broaden their local economy, and engage people and businesses in new ways. The workshop will take place on Thursday, December 8th from 4 PM to 7 PM at Sidekicks Book & Wine Bar (507 Broadway St). Open to the public, individuals from the community are welcome to drop by anytime during the open house to provide feedback on the future of Downtown Rock Springs.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Lilly, Carmela and Daisy

Each week, we highlight local animals who are currently available at local shelters and can’t wait to become your best friend. Sponsored by the amazing folks at Green River Insurance. This week’s four-legged friends are at Rock Springs Animal Control. Stop by and meet them today!. Lilly. Hi...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY

