ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
oilcity.news

Travel restrictions issued on Outer Drive, Interstate 80 as high winds blast Wyoming on Wednesday

CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation issued warnings for extreme blowover risks along Wyoming roads and highways on Wednesday morning. Among those closed to light and high-profile vehicles are WY 258 between Casper and Mills (Outer Drive), US 287 and US 30 between Medicine Bow and Laramie, and Interstate 80 between Elk Mountain and Laramie.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Cryptocurrency mining operation coming to Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Wyo. — Evansville will soon be home to a new cryptocurrency mining operation, as the Town Council unanimously approved cryptocurrency company Highwire Energy Partners to begin working in city limits. Though Highwire Energy Partners representative Will Reese said there isn’t a hard and fast timeline for when the...
EVANSVILLE, WY
oilcity.news

Casper to see clear skies today, snow on Monday and Tuesday

CASPER, Wyo. — Sunday will bring sunny skies and cold temperatures for Casper residents. However, the new week will bring with it some fresh snowfall. Today, Casper will see a high temperature of 36 with a low in the mid-20s. The National Weather Service in Riverton predicts windy conditions, with gusts as high as 50 mph possible amid winds of 25–35 mph.
CASPER, WY
My Country 95.5

Natrona School Board Votes to Keep Books, With a Few Caveats

At the Natrona County School Board of Trustees meeting on Monday, the board voted to keep two books in school libraries almost unanimously, though with a few exceptions. The books, Gender Queer and Trans Bodies Trans Selves have been a topic of debate for several months, with dozens of people coming to speak at school board meetings both for and against the books, with many of the same people speaking at multiple meetings.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

PHOTOS: Black Friday Yields Two Major Wrecks Within 10 Minutes of Each Other in Casper

At least, it was for several drivers on Friday afternoon, as two major wrecks took place within 10 minutes of each other, as well as within a few miles of each other. The first was what appeared to be a two car wreck on Interstate 25 North. Like the semi truck before it, this wreck happened right in the middle of the construction currently taking place. It's unknown if there were any injuries, but K2 Radio News was able to grab some photos and video footage of the wreck on I-25.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Mills police: One transported as precaution after Tuesday afternoon crash

CASPER, Wyo. — Mills police say one woman was transported to the hospital as a precautionary measure after a two-vehicle crash in Mills on Tuesday afternoon. First responders were called to the scene at West Yellowstone and the West Belt Loop bypass at 2:39 p.m. Tuesday, according to Cpl. Kate Acord with the Mills Police Department.
MILLS, WY
K2 Radio

There’s a New Veteran-Owned Dog Trainer in Casper

If you're in need of a dog trainer and you're here in the Casper area, you now have a new option. Absolute Alpha is a veteran-owned dong training business, whose motto is" Bettering relationships one dog at a time. Absolute Alpha is owned by United States Navy veteran, Vincent O'Connell....
CASPER, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy