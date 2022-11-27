ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dane Dunn on Sierra Canyon's midseason turnaround, championship: "We didn't turn on each other... we knew what we had to do"

By Lance Smith, SBLive
 3 days ago

CHATSWORTH, Calif. – Sierra Canyon is once again a CIF Southern Section football champion, and RB Dane Dunn is a major reason why.

The under-the-radar sophomore entered the Division 2 finals against Inglewood with 20 touchdowns and over 1,600 yards on the season, and ran for 201 yards and all 3 of the Trailblazers' TDs in Saturday's victory.

After the game, he caught up with SBLive to discuss Sierra Canyon's midseason turnaround and championship run.

MORE: COMPLETE GAME HIGHLIGHTS | INTERVIEW WITH JAE'ON YOUNG

