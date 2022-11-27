Read full article on original website
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Beale, QPR, Celtic, Johnston, Doig, Napoli, Hearts, Hibs, Aberdeen
Michael Beale is expected to be in Glasgow on Monday to finalise his move to Rangers, with the Queens Park Rangers boss said to be happy with the proposed January transfer budget (Daily Record). Rangers expect to appoint Beale in the next 48 hours after QPR granted permission to speak...
BBC
Kolo Toure: Wigan Athletic appoint ex-Arsenal defender as manager
Wigan Athletic have appointed former Arsenal and Manchester City defender Kolo Toure as their new manager on a three-and-a-half-year deal. The 41-year-old replaces Leam Richardson after he was sacked by the Championship club earlier this month. The Ivorian has spent the past five years coaching at Celtic and Leicester City...
Marcus Rashford ‘different player’ after return to form, says Gareth Southgate
Gareth Southgate paid tribute to Marcus Rashford for his comeback after goals from the forward and Phil Foden helped England set up a last‑16 tie with Senegal and sent Wales tumbling out of the World Cup. Rashford struggled for fitness and confidence after missing his spot‑kick when England lost...
Mick Beale leaves QPR to make Rangers return as new head coach
Rangers have announced the appointment of Mick Beale as their new manager. The 42-year-old, who was previously assistant to Steven Gerrard at Ibrox, has left his role as QPR boss to take over from Giovanni van Bronckhorst, who was sacked last week. Upon confirming Beale’s appointment on a contract until...
SB Nation
Liverpool Reportedly Eye Stuttgart’s Mislintat for Director of Football Role
With Julian Ward set to depart as Liverpool’s director of football next summer along with head of data Ian Graham after the former was groomed for years to take over for Michael Edwards just last summer, there are major question marks around the club’s back room staff moving forward.
BBC
FA Cup third-round draw: Man City host Chelsea, Liverpool v Wolves
Premier League champions Manchester City will host Chelsea in the FA Cup third round. Elsewhere, holders Liverpool will welcome Wolverhampton Wanderers to Anfield, while Manchester United are at home to Everton in another all-Premier League tie. National League Dagenham and Redbridge or League Two Gillingham will host 2021 winners Leicester...
BBC
Accrington boss John Coleman says FA Cup progress will allow them to buy striker
Accrington Stanley manager John Coleman says that reaching the FA Cup third round will allow them to bring in a striker in the January transfer window. Stanley reached the third round for the first time in four years thanks to a 1-0 home win over National League side Barnet. Victory...
World Cup fans see more active play from stoppages directive
FIFA says adding more time at the end of World Cup games to compensate for stoppages has raised the average active playing time to 59 minutes
BBC
Gillingham: Priestfield Stadium used as security for investment by Brad Galinson
The freehold of Gillingham's Priestfield Stadium is being used as security for an investment into the club by businessman Brad Galinson. The Florida-based property magnate has been linked with a takeover of the League Two strugglers. It appears a deal could be drawing closer as a 'Registration of a Charge'...
Duckett and Livingstone step up as England bring Bazball to Pakistan
Ben Stokes is an England captain keen to do things differently. It includes showing his hand early and in the case of the historic series opener against Pakistan, starting on Thursday in bustling Rawalpindi, this means a debut for Liam Livingstone and what may well feel similar for Ben Duckett after a six-year absence.
BBC
Liverpool will expand their rail seat capacity to 10,000 when season resumes
Liverpool are to increase their rail seat capacity at Anfield to over 10,000, when the Premier League season resumes on 26 December. The additional 2,500 rail seats will be added to the existing 7,800 between the Kop and Anfield Road stands. The initiative is part of a club trial after...
SB Nation
Agent Ivan: Perisic working to convince Josko Gvardiol to join Spurs
Actual Tottenham Hotspur news has been in short supply as football’s attention is squarely on the World Cup this month, but there are a few rumorish things, especially out of the Italian transfer rumor mill. This one, from Tuttomercatoweb, is the best kind of rumor: the kind I want to believe.
Report: Manchester United Could Join Race For Chelsea Target Moises Caicedo
Manchester United could be set to join the race to sign Chelsea target Moises Caicedo.
Soccer-Qatar no playground for playmakers as defenders clamp down
DOHA, Nov 30 (Reuters) - A high number of 0-0 draws in the group stage of the Qatar World Cup has seen playmakers squeezed out by defensive solidity and organisation, closing down the spaces that the world's most creative players usually thrive in.
BBC
Latest Devil's Advocate podcast out now!
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. On the latest episode of the Devil's Advocate, the news of Manchester United’s potential sale is settling in for Gaz and Joe. United fan Kim Burdett joins the chat and discusses some of the potential buyers, with...
