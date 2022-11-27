Read full article on original website
The Best Hot Dogs In Atlantic County, New Jersey For 2022
During this past Spring and Sumner, we went in search of the best hot dogs in Atlantic County, New Jersey. It was a really fun project. After much deliberation, we found 10. Our list was compiled by friends, family, fellow foodies and listeners and readers. We have included:. Hot Dogs.
Groups Sue NJ Seeking to Block Next Week’s Bear Hunt
TRENTON – Groups opposed to the recent restoration of New Jersey’s bear hunt that kicks off on Monday have sued in a last-minute attempt to cancel it. A coalition of national and state animal protection groups say the state Fish and Game Council is misusing its emergency rulemaking power as a loophole to limit the public’s right to weigh in on the hunt.
Another big NJ store is closing forever
As New Jersey malls continue their struggles to get shoppers in the door, another anchor brand is calling it quits and leaving the Garden State. The discount retailer Shopper's Find has announced the closure of its store at the Willowbrook Mall in Wayne. Willowbrook was already suffering after the closure...
Popular salad chain to open another New Jersey location
Just Salad, the New York based fast casual restaurant chain is opening its fourth New Jersey location; it’s in Hoboken. Just Salad is excited to bring its mission of everyday health and everyday sustainability to the Hoboken community. Guests will be able to choose from over 15 chef-designed salads, wraps, warm bowls, avocado toast, soups, smoothies and more when visiting the new store. Specific menu highlights include Just Salad’s seasonal fall salads, its “Iconic Salads” - the Crispy Chicken Poblano, Thai Chicken Crunch, and Tokyo Supergreens - and its “Earth Friendly” menu board, featuring salads with low carbon footprints.
New Report on What NJ Businesses Expect for 2023
As we head into the home stretch of 2022, New Jersey’s leading business organization has released its 64th annual Outlook Survey and the news isn’t good. According to Michele Siekerka, the president and CEO of the New Jersey Business and Industry Association, the survey finds a distinct lack of optimism and the most negative outlook since the recession in 2009.
Online Gambling — Near 45% of NJ Gaming Revenue — Up For Renewal
TRENTON – It has now been nearly 10 years since New Jersey approved internet gambling – and the way the law was written, the Legislature must renew it to keep it from disappearing less than a year from now. There is no chance of that happening. Internet-based casino...
Atlantic City, NJ, Sandwich Named Best in the State of New Jersey
Did you know you can get the best sandwich in the state in Atlantic City?. The travel website farandwide.com ranked the best sandwich in every state, with the Italian being the top sandwich in the state of New Jersey. Who has the best Italian in the state?. The White House...
NJ Spending $25M Preparing for America’s 250th Birthday
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP – New Jersey will spend $25 million in federal funds restoring 10 Revolutionary War historic sites in the state, officials announced Tuesday. The spending is part of preparations for the nation’s semiquincentennial anniversary in 2026 – marking 250 years since the Declaration of Independence was signed. Gov. Phil Murphy said there will be more to follow.
One NJ Town’s Car Theft Solution: Stay 20 Feet Away — or Else
HOLMDEL — The township committee in this Monmouth County municipality has passed the first reading of an ordinance that could fine or imprison someone who tries to open, unlock, or even stand near a vehicle that is not theirs. A final passage and adoption of the measure presented in...
Falling Behind on Credit Card Bills? We Asked an NJ Expert What To Do
Have higher costs forced you to depend more on credit cards?. Many New Jersey residents were already way behind on their bills a year ago, and the problem is only expected to worsen as residents receive their bills in early 2023 for the holiday shopping they're doing now. In the...
11-year-old Mays Landing, NJ, Bull Rider Competing in Jr. World Rodeo
11-year-old Keagan Santana from Mays Landing has a dream to one day be a professional bull rider. He takes a big first step toward his goal this week when he competes in the Junior World Rodeo Finals in Las Vegas. Keagan is a first-time Junior World Finals qualifier representing the...
More Mountain Lion Sightings From Around Jersey – and a Photo!
I believe I have become New Jersey's own Mountain Lion whisperer. Since publishing a story about a woman in Galloway Township (Atlantic County) seeing a cougar or mountain lion while walking her dog, my email address has become popular with people who've witnessed seeing a big cat in New Jersey.
Mansion Owned by Starbucks Executive Goes Up in Flames in NJ
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP — A mansion owned by a Starbucks executive went up in flames early Friday morning. Fire broke out at the 6,300-square-foot home on Madison Avenue. The building was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived around 1:35 AM. Units and tankers from several surrounding communities in both New Jersey and Pennsylvania provided assistance.
NJ Family Leave Insurance — Even Hourly Workers are Eligible
New Jersey's Family Leave Insurance program, which gives workers paid time off to care for a loved or new baby, gets a lot of credit from advocates nationwide. But within the state's borders, not enough workers know about the benefits, and they're missing out, according to research released this month by The Shift Project at Harvard University's Malcolm Wiener Center for Social Policy.
NJ executives admit $38M prescription drug fraud scheme
Two New Jersey women who co-owned a pharmaceutical marketing company have admitted their roles in a $38 million health care fraud scheme that involved customized prescription drugs. Samantha Zaretzky, 42, of Wayne, and Lee Nichols, 43, of Fair Haven, pleaded guilty remotely in federal court to conspiracy to commit health...
Retired Atlantic City, New Jersey Police Officer Murder – Suicide
Acting Gloucester County Prosecutor Christine A. Hoffman has publicly disclosed that a retired Atlantic City Police Officer, William W. Beattie has killed his ex-girlfriend, Erin A. Gatier, and then committed suicide. Here are the details released by Hoffman:. “On Monday, November 28, 2022, at approximately 6:50 pm, the Deptford Township...
A sweet treat hidden gem in South NJ
If you head way down Route 206 a couple of miles before it turns into Route 54, you'll pass The Red Barn. Evelyn Penza has been in business here for about 50 years. I went there as a teen, took my kids there when they were young and still go for unbelievable pies and cookies.
Powerball ticket worth $500K sold at N.J. convenience store
A rare, third-prize $500,000 Powerball ticket was sold for Saturday’s drawing at a convenience store in Morris County. The lucky ticket was purchased at Minute Mart on Netcong Road in Budd Lake, New Jersey Lottery officials said. The ticket was worth a half-million million because the Power Play was 10X, which only has a 1 in 43 chance of being selected.
Shake Shack is opening two new New Jersey locations
One of my favorite hamburger restaurants has just opened two new locations in the Garden State. Shake Shack, which seems to be constantly expanding, recently opened a new store in the Menlo Park Mall and soon at the Newport Centre in Hudson County on Nov. 30. As part of the...
NJ Investigating Cop Trainers After Appearance By FOX News Pundit
TRENTON – An appeals court has rebuffed a bid by a company that trains police officers to quash a subpoena from the state comptroller, related to an Atlantic City conference that featured a Fox News political commentator. East Windsor-based New Jersey Criminal Interdiction, which does business as Street Cop...
