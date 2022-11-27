ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kshb.com

A very cold Wednesday before temperatures warm back up Friday

Breezy and chilly today with highs holding in the 30s. Back to the 60s Friday ahead of another strong cold front. Not much precipitation with all of the up and down temperatures, maybe some rain next Monday. KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST. Wednesday: Sunny, but cold. Luckily, the wind dies down through...
KANSAS CITY, MO
kshb.com

Cold tonight and Wednesday with 60° returning Friday

Windy and cold tonight with wind chill values in the teens. Back to 60° Friday ahead of another strong cold front. Not much precipitation with all of the up and down temperatures, maybe some rain next Monday. KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST. Tonight: Clearing sky, breezy and much colder. Wind: NW...
KANSAS CITY, MO
kshb.com

Gary Lezak's final KSHB 41 Weather Blog: LRC plus a strong cold front approaches Kansas City

I would like to begin this blog by thanking all of the bloggers over the past 20 years. As I finish each of my blog entries by saying, "Thank you for spending a few minutes of your day reading the weather blog and sharing in this weather experience," I mean it from deep down in my heart. I have made some really good friends through this blog, Bill Gollier, Mike Holm, Mower Mike Mason, Joe Kenig and many others. I mean, these have become really good friends and we met through this weather blog.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kshb.com

Weather Blog: Wild temperature changes over next 10 days in Kansas City

The Chiefs win by 16 and everybody is ho-hum, even me. I am old enough to remember when we had no chance to win football games. Let's enjoy the ride!. Now, the weather is going on a dizzying temperature ride that may not be so enjoyable. You may want to grab the Dramamine after hearing the forecast. You may also want to have all the seasons clothes available the next 10 days.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kcur.org

For Kansas City meteorologist Gary Lezak, a passion for weather began with a single cloud

When he was 5 years old and living in Los Angeles, Gary Lezak looked up and saw what he describes as "a really cool cloud" — and his passion for weather formed. That enthusiasm carried Lezak through high school. So, when it came time to choose a college, a thunderstorm during his campus visit to the University of Oklahoma was key in his decision to attend. There, he earned his degree in meteorology.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Frustration boils after water goes out in KC neighborhood

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - People living in a Kansas City neighborhood off Gregory Boulevard say they were left without running water for about 18 hours. For Josh Lehne, knowing whether his water will run is sort of a guessing game. “We’ve actually had this big Ozarka bottle left over...
KANSAS CITY, MO
kshb.com

Shop unique jewelry at Made in KC

"Made in KC is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content." At the Made in KC Marketplace they have the perfect gifts for the jewelry lovers on your shopping list. Stop in today to find the perfect gift this holiday season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kshb.com

Handling medical emergencies with Centerwell

KANSAS CITY, MO. — "Centerwell is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content." When faced with an emergency it can be difficult to know exactly what to do. However, there is important information you should already have on hand.
KANSAS CITY, MO
inkansascity.com

This Weekend IN Kansas City: December 1-4

During this first December weekend, there are plenty of opportunities for holiday cheer. Here’s what to consider for your calendar. Crestwood Shops is pulling out all the holiday magic for a three-day shopping event filled with festivities. Each shop will have artisan gingerbread houses made by local pastry chefs that you can bid on, Santa will be on the block, there will be live performances throughout the weekend, and plenty of special treats.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Patrick & Brittany Mahomes welcome second child

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Patrick and Brittany Mahomes have welcomed their second child into the world!. In a tweet, QB Mahomes said that Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III was born on Nov. 28. The baby weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces. He then shared a picture of the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

KC Holiday Express train to visit the Four State area

PITTSBURG, Kans. — The Kansas City Southern Holiday Express is back for the first time since 2020. The 6-car holiday train is already making stops as it travels through 20 communities in 8 different states this year. The train is packed with several Christmas displays both inside and out...
PITTSBURG, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy