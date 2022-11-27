Read full article on original website
10 Kansas City companies that pay $25+ an hourEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
The historic Bingham-Waggoner Home and Estate from 1850 is open to the public and hosts events including weddingsCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
4 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
The 1887 historic Queen Anne designed home built for sisters, Mollie and Josephine HughesCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
The historic Colonial Hotel of 1924 in Excelsior Springs, Missouri was popular back in the days of the 'healing springs'CJ CoombsExcelsior Springs, MO
kshb.com
A very cold Wednesday before temperatures warm back up Friday
Breezy and chilly today with highs holding in the 30s. Back to the 60s Friday ahead of another strong cold front. Not much precipitation with all of the up and down temperatures, maybe some rain next Monday. KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST. Wednesday: Sunny, but cold. Luckily, the wind dies down through...
kshb.com
Cold tonight and Wednesday with 60° returning Friday
Windy and cold tonight with wind chill values in the teens. Back to 60° Friday ahead of another strong cold front. Not much precipitation with all of the up and down temperatures, maybe some rain next Monday. KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST. Tonight: Clearing sky, breezy and much colder. Wind: NW...
kshb.com
Gary Lezak's final KSHB 41 Weather Blog: LRC plus a strong cold front approaches Kansas City
I would like to begin this blog by thanking all of the bloggers over the past 20 years. As I finish each of my blog entries by saying, "Thank you for spending a few minutes of your day reading the weather blog and sharing in this weather experience," I mean it from deep down in my heart. I have made some really good friends through this blog, Bill Gollier, Mike Holm, Mower Mike Mason, Joe Kenig and many others. I mean, these have become really good friends and we met through this weather blog.
kshb.com
A strong cold front will blast through Tuesday afternoon in Kansas City region
Temperatures will warm up later tonight and Tuesday morning ahead of a strong cold front. Prepare for a strong cold front that will move through Tuesday afternoon, dropping temperatures fast. Very little moisture associated with this front; Next rain chance may develop early next week. KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST. Tonight: Increasing...
kshb.com
Weather Blog: Wild temperature changes over next 10 days in Kansas City
The Chiefs win by 16 and everybody is ho-hum, even me. I am old enough to remember when we had no chance to win football games. Let's enjoy the ride!. Now, the weather is going on a dizzying temperature ride that may not be so enjoyable. You may want to grab the Dramamine after hearing the forecast. You may also want to have all the seasons clothes available the next 10 days.
kcur.org
For Kansas City meteorologist Gary Lezak, a passion for weather began with a single cloud
When he was 5 years old and living in Los Angeles, Gary Lezak looked up and saw what he describes as "a really cool cloud" — and his passion for weather formed. That enthusiasm carried Lezak through high school. So, when it came time to choose a college, a thunderstorm during his campus visit to the University of Oklahoma was key in his decision to attend. There, he earned his degree in meteorology.
KCTV 5
Frustration boils after water goes out in KC neighborhood
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - People living in a Kansas City neighborhood off Gregory Boulevard say they were left without running water for about 18 hours. For Josh Lehne, knowing whether his water will run is sort of a guessing game. “We’ve actually had this big Ozarka bottle left over...
Sneak peek inside Winter Skies pop-up bar 42 floors above KC
A ticket to ride the elevator to Winter Skies was almost as hot of a ticket item as a Taylor Swift concert this month.
Issue causes hundreds of Kansas City water customers to be charged twice
The Kansas City water department says a technical issue caused 1,150 customers to be double billed last week, but refunds are underway.
One dead at Kansas City liquor store overnight
The Kansas City Police Department have a person in custody believed to be involved with an overnight homicide at a liquor store Tuesday.
KCI Airport ready to hire dozens of employees
Kansas City International Airport is holding a hiring fair Dec. 8, in hopes of filling dozens of open positions.
kshb.com
Shop unique jewelry at Made in KC
"Made in KC is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content." At the Made in KC Marketplace they have the perfect gifts for the jewelry lovers on your shopping list. Stop in today to find the perfect gift this holiday season.
kshb.com
Handling medical emergencies with Centerwell
KANSAS CITY, MO. — "Centerwell is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content." When faced with an emergency it can be difficult to know exactly what to do. However, there is important information you should already have on hand.
inkansascity.com
This Weekend IN Kansas City: December 1-4
During this first December weekend, there are plenty of opportunities for holiday cheer. Here’s what to consider for your calendar. Crestwood Shops is pulling out all the holiday magic for a three-day shopping event filled with festivities. Each shop will have artisan gingerbread houses made by local pastry chefs that you can bid on, Santa will be on the block, there will be live performances throughout the weekend, and plenty of special treats.
Owners of Bier Station in Waldo sell business, building to City Barrel Brewing
The owners of Bier Station, a tavern located in the Waldo neighborhood in Kansas City, Missouri, has sold the business to City Barrel Brewing.
Pedestrian dies in fatal collision with cement truck on I-435 at Bannister Road
A pedestrian has died after being struck by cement truck at Interstate 435 and Bannister Road in Kansas City, Missouri.
KCTV 5
Patrick & Brittany Mahomes welcome second child
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Patrick and Brittany Mahomes have welcomed their second child into the world!. In a tweet, QB Mahomes said that Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III was born on Nov. 28. The baby weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces. He then shared a picture of the...
fourstateshomepage.com
KC Holiday Express train to visit the Four State area
PITTSBURG, Kans. — The Kansas City Southern Holiday Express is back for the first time since 2020. The 6-car holiday train is already making stops as it travels through 20 communities in 8 different states this year. The train is packed with several Christmas displays both inside and out...
Neighbors’ homes, cars struck in deadly triple shooting in Kansas City
A Kansas City woman and her grandson were forced to take cover in their home during a deadly shooting at 38th Street and Garfield Avenue.
KCTV 5
North Kansas City School District elementary school placed on lockdown late Wednesday morning
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A North Kansas City School District elementary school was placed on lockdown late Wednesday morning after someone reported to police that they saw a suspicious man who was possibly armed with a weapon. Kansas City Missouri police said that at 11:48 a.m. police were notified...
