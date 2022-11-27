DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Adding more time at the end of World Cup games to compensate for stoppages has raised the average active playing time to 59 minutes, FIFA’s head of refereeing said Wednesday. Pierluigi Collina said FIFA was “quite happy (with) the result” of games routinely extending from the 90 minutes of regulation to more than 100 in total. The ball is now actively in play for 55 to...

16 MINUTES AGO