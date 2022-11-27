Read full article on original website
MI Supreme Court pauses case against James & Jennifer Crumbley
The Michigan Supreme Court has issued a stay on the involuntary manslaughter cases against James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley.
Kalamazoo man ‘put innocent lives in danger’ in shooting, prosecutor says at sentencing
GRAND RAPIDS, MICHIGAN — A judge said his decision was “called for” when sentencing a Kalamazoo man to federal prison for shooting at a vehicle with four people inside. DeShay Malory, 30, was sentenced Tuesday, Nov. 29, to 10 years in federal prison on gun and drug charges.
Michigan man falsely claims troopers stole money, opioids during search, officials say
ALPENA, MI – A Michigan man is facing felony charges after he allegedly fabricated false claims of misconduct against Michigan State Police troopers who conducted searches of his home and business, officials said. Thomas VanDuinen, 70, of Alpena, has been bound over to circuit court, Michigan Attorney General Dana...
Michigan’s women prison fails to comply with staff body searches, timely health care for inmates
An investigation into the Women’s Huron Valley Correctional Facility found that there is still work to do in order to bring the facility up to compliance standards, according to a recent Office of Auditor General report. OAG staff presented the new findings from a follow-up investigation into July 2017...
Judge denies 19-year-old's ask to attend father's execution
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A federal judge has denied a request from a 19-year-old woman to allow her to watch her father’s death by injection, upholding a Missouri law that bars anyone under 21 from witnessing an execution. Kevin Johnson is set to be executed Tuesday for killing...
Michigan man charged after meeting undercover officer posing as minor female
BARAGA COUNTY, MI – A Michigan man has been charged with several felonies after he was busted in an undercover sting operation in the Upper Peninsula. William Michael Brunk, 26, of Baraga was arraigned last week at the 97th District Court for child sexually abusive activity, using a computer to commit a crime and accosting a child for immoral purposes, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced.
Officials alarmed after rap video is recorded in Michigan prison
LENOX TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A rap video titled "In Dis Cell" appears to be too authentic: It was made inside a Michigan prison, despite a ban on wireless phones.Two prisoners in the video have been placed in segregation at the Macomb prison in suburban Detroit, Corrections Department spokesman Chris Gautz said Tuesday.The video, posted on YouTube, shows the men, the inside of their cell and prison staff in a corridor. The men appear to have two phones.Gautz told the Detroit Free Press it's "incredibly dangerous" to have wireless phones inside a prison "especially with the capability of getting onto the internet." He said they could be used to arrange escapes or harass crime witnesses.Smuggling phones, cameras or drugs into prison is a crime.
Martin man sentenced for soliciting teens online
A man has been sentenced for soliciting sex from teens online.
Testimony: Poll worker admitted to using USB drive to get voter data
A poll worker charged with violating election law admitted he used a personal flash drive to export the electronic poll book at a Gaines Township precinct, according to testimony Monday.
In whispered 911 call, teacher fears gunshots fired in school
KENT COUNTY, MI – After hearing what she thought was gunfire, a teacher – alone in her room – whispered to a 911 dispatcher. “I heard gunshots go off,” she said on Oct. 31. Breathing heavily, she told the dispatcher she didn’t know if there was...
Driver in deadly Make-A-Wish bicycle crash arraigned in court
IONIA, Mich. — The Ionia County driver accused of hitting a pack of bicyclists was arraigned Tuesday. Mandy Benn, 42, appeared virtually from the Ionia County Jail in the 8th Circuit Court in Ionia County in front of Judge Schafer. She is accused of hitting five bicyclists participating in...
Where do lawsuit settlement funds won by Nebraska go?
LINCOLN — The State of Nebraska recently raked in more than $20 million as part of settlements of multi-state consumer lawsuits against corporate giants Google and Walmart. The state will receive nearly $12 million from Google as part of a $391.5 million out-of-court settlement over misleading tracking of users’ locations.
‘He executed her’: GRPD looking for man accused of killing ex-girlfriend
Grand Rapids police are asking for your help finding the man accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend last month.
Gov. Whitmer: 'Clear' Michigan lawmakers can improve seclusion and restraint laws
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says Michigan should improve how it regulates the usage of a controversial tactic educators deployed nearly 94,000 times since lawmakers tried to tamp down on the maneuvers, frequently used on children with disabilities in a manner experts believe can cause lasting trauma. Leading Democrats in the state...
Michigan State Police joins multi-state operation on I-94
(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State Police (MSP) is joining police in Indiana and Illinois to their enforcement on Interstate 94.Michigan's operation, dubbed "Eyes on 94," is seeking to reduce commercial vehicle crashes and towards zero deaths along the freeway.During this effort, officers will focus on violations committed by commercial vehicle drivers which include:Distracted drivingFollowing too closeImproper passingSpeedingImproper lane useFailure to slow down or move over"This enforcement effort is a great example of the commitment by the MSP CVED, Indiana State Police, and Illinois State Police to reach our common goal of increasing traffic safety and reducing crashes," said Capt. Richard Arnold commander of the MSP Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division. "This coordinated operation is an effort to increase awareness by means of high visibility enforcement on the I-94 freeway, which is prone to weather-related crashes involving interstate commercial vehicle drivers this time of year." The multi-state effort begins Nov. 28 through Dec. 2.
Flags in Neb. to be lowered in honor of Rep. Donald McEachin
Governor Pete Ricketts, per a request from the White House, announced that all U.S. and Nebraska flags are to be flown at half-staff to honor Congressman Donald McEachin. McEachin had represented Virginia’s 4th District in the U.S. House of Representatives since January 2017. He passed away on November 28, 2022, after battling cancer.
WOOD
2 dead in Kentwood house fire
Michigan to Big Ten Title game following ‘legendary’ …. Michigan lives to see another week after a season-defining win over rival Ohio State. (Nov. 28, 2022) Prank or not? MSP still investigating highway shootings. Michigan State Police detectives were still trying to determine if the moving cars struck...
New state voter fraud units finding few cases from midterms
WASHINGTON (AP) — State-level law enforcement units created after the 2020 presidential election to investigate voter fraud are looking into scattered complaints more than two weeks after the midterms but have provided no indication of systemic problems. That's just what election experts had expected and led critics to suggest...
Former Oxford School Board members warn every Michigan parent
Oxford Community Schools had a policy in place to assess threats at school. Former Board members say it never got implemented.
Monday, November 28th was “Bill Steffen Day” in Grand Rapids
Meteorologist Bill Steffen has been on our televisions for over 40 years. He made his West Michigan weather forecasting debut on WZZM TV-13 back in November of 1974. Years later, in 2001, Bill made the move to WOOD TV-8. Who would have thought that an 8 year old Boy Scout...
