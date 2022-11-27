ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

MLive

Michigan man charged after meeting undercover officer posing as minor female

BARAGA COUNTY, MI – A Michigan man has been charged with several felonies after he was busted in an undercover sting operation in the Upper Peninsula. William Michael Brunk, 26, of Baraga was arraigned last week at the 97th District Court for child sexually abusive activity, using a computer to commit a crime and accosting a child for immoral purposes, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced.
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Officials alarmed after rap video is recorded in Michigan prison

LENOX TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A rap video titled "In Dis Cell" appears to be too authentic: It was made inside a Michigan prison, despite a ban on wireless phones.Two prisoners in the video have been placed in segregation at the Macomb prison in suburban Detroit, Corrections Department spokesman Chris Gautz said Tuesday.The video, posted on YouTube, shows the men, the inside of their cell and prison staff in a corridor. The men appear to have two phones.Gautz told the Detroit Free Press it's "incredibly dangerous" to have wireless phones inside a prison "especially with the capability of getting onto the internet." He said they could be used to arrange escapes or harass crime witnesses.Smuggling phones, cameras or drugs into prison is a crime.
MICHIGAN STATE
Panhandle Post

Where do lawsuit settlement funds won by Nebraska go?

LINCOLN — The State of Nebraska recently raked in more than $20 million as part of settlements of multi-state consumer lawsuits against corporate giants Google and Walmart. The state will receive nearly $12 million from Google as part of a $391.5 million out-of-court settlement over misleading tracking of users’ locations.
NEBRASKA STATE
CBS Detroit

Michigan State Police joins multi-state operation on I-94

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State Police (MSP) is joining police in Indiana and Illinois to their enforcement on Interstate 94.Michigan's operation, dubbed "Eyes on 94," is seeking to reduce commercial vehicle crashes and towards zero deaths along the freeway.During this effort, officers will focus on violations committed by commercial vehicle drivers which include:Distracted drivingFollowing too closeImproper passingSpeedingImproper lane useFailure to slow down or move over"This enforcement effort is a great example of the commitment by the MSP CVED, Indiana State Police, and Illinois State Police to reach our common goal of increasing traffic safety and reducing crashes," said Capt. Richard Arnold commander of the MSP Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division.  "This coordinated operation is an effort to increase awareness by means of high visibility enforcement on the I-94 freeway, which is prone to weather-related crashes involving interstate commercial vehicle drivers this time of year." The multi-state effort begins Nov. 28 through Dec. 2.
MICHIGAN STATE
Panhandle Post

Flags in Neb. to be lowered in honor of Rep. Donald McEachin

Governor Pete Ricketts, per a request from the White House, announced that all U.S. and Nebraska flags are to be flown at half-staff to honor Congressman Donald McEachin. McEachin had represented Virginia’s 4th District in the U.S. House of Representatives since January 2017. He passed away on November 28, 2022, after battling cancer.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOOD

2 dead in Kentwood house fire

Michigan to Big Ten Title game following ‘legendary’ …. Michigan lives to see another week after a season-defining win over rival Ohio State. (Nov. 28, 2022) Prank or not? MSP still investigating highway shootings. Michigan State Police detectives were still trying to determine if the moving cars struck...
KENTWOOD, MI
Panhandle Post

New state voter fraud units finding few cases from midterms

WASHINGTON (AP) — State-level law enforcement units created after the 2020 presidential election to investigate voter fraud are looking into scattered complaints more than two weeks after the midterms but have provided no indication of systemic problems. That's just what election experts had expected and led critics to suggest...
VIRGINIA STATE
