AP Trending SummaryBrief at 7:28 a.m. EST

By AP
 3 days ago

Monkeys in central Thailand city mark their day with feast

LOPBURI, Thailand (AP) — A city in central Thailand has served a meal fit for monkeys. Rows of monkey statues holding trays were lined up Sunday outside the compound of the Ancient Three Pagodas in Lopburi while volunteers prepared food across the road for real monkeys _ the symbol of Lopburi province. Throngs of macaque monkeys ran around at times fighting with each other while the crowds of visitors and locals grew. As the carefully prepared feast was brought toward the temple, the ravenous creatures began to pounce and were soon devouring the largely vegetarian spread. The festival is an annual tradition in Lopburi and is held as a way to show gratitude to the monkeys for bringing in tourism.

Whole Foods decision to pull lobster divides enviros, pols

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Environmental groups are once again at odds with politicians and fishermen in New England in the wake of a decision by high-end retail giant Whole Foods to stop selling Maine lobster. Whole Foods recently said that it will stop selling lobster from the Gulf of Maine at hundreds of its stores around the country. The company cited decisions by a pair of sustainability organizations to take away their endorsements of the U.S. lobster fishing industry. The organizations, Marine Stewardship Council and Seafood Watch, both cited concerns about risks to rare North Atlantic right whales from fishing gear. Entanglement in gear is one of the biggest threats to the whales.

NYPD officers, bystander save man who fell on subway tracks

NEW YORK (AP) — Two New York City police officers raced to save a man who fell on the tracks at a Manhattan subway station, plucking him out of the way of an oncoming train in a daring rescue captured by an officer’s body camera. The incident happened around 4 p.m. Thursday at the 116th Street station in East Harlem. The man, whom police said fell by accident, was taken to a hospital with injuries to his hand and back. Police said Officers Brunel Victor and Taufique Bokth were on patrol at the station when they saw a commotion and heard a scream from the opposite side of the station.

Biden, family hit Nantucket stores for some holiday shopping

NANTUCKET, Mass. (AP) — President Joe Biden has gone holiday shopping on the Massachusetts resort island where he spends Thanksgiving. He patronized smaller independently owned stores on what the retail industry has called “Small Business Saturday.” Biden, his wife, Jill, and daughter Ashley went from store to store on Main Street in downtown Nantucket, lingering at Polo Ralph Lauren, Murray’s Toggery Shop and The Black Dog, among other establishments. The president’s son Hunter and his wife, Melissa, were also shopping with their 2-year-old son, Beau. Biden emerged from The Black Dog holding a small brown paper shopping bag. The White House had no immediate comment on the president’s purchases.

'Fame' and 'Flashdance' singer-actor Irene Cara dies at 63

NEW YORK (AP) — Oscar, Golden Globe and two-time Grammy winning singer-actress Irene Cara, who starred in and sang the title cut from the 1980 hit movie “Fame” and then belted out the era-defining hit “Flashdance ... What a Feeling” from 1983′s “Flashdance,” has died. She was 63. Her publicist confirmed the death on Saturday. During her career, Cara had three Top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, including “Breakdance,” “Out Here On My Own,” “Fame” and “Flashdance ... What A Feeling,” which spent six weeks at No. 1. She first came to prominence among the young actors playing performing arts high schoolers in Alan Parker’s “Fame.” Three years later, she and the songwriting team of “Flashdance” accepted the Oscar for best original song.

Walmart shooter left 'death note,' bought gun day of killing

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — Authorities investigating the fatal shootings of six people at a Walmart said that the shooter bought the gun just hours before and left a note on his phone listing grievances against coworkers. Police in Chesapeake, Virginia, issued a news release Friday that says they conducted a forensic analysis of Walmart supervisor Andre Bing’s phone. Police say he was the shooter and was found dead at the scene of the shooting late Tuesday of an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound. In the note released by police, he said coworkers harassed him and mocked him. Police said in their release that he used a 9mm handgun legally purchased on Tuesday morning, hours before the shooting. The release said he had no criminal history.

'Miracle': Missing cruise ship passenger found OK in water

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard says a passenger who went overboard from a cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico was rescued on Thanksgiving after likely being in the water for hours. The 28-year-old man was reported missing at noon Thursday while the vessel, the Carnival Valor, was heading to Cozumel, Mexico. According to Carnival Cruise Line, the man was with his sister at a bar on the Carnival Valor Wednesday at 11 p.m. and went to use the restroom. His sister reported him missing the next day. Coast Guard Lt. Seth Gross said the man was responsive when found and confirmed he was the missing cruise ship passenger after he was hoisted into a helicopter.

China sentences Chinese-Canadian star Kris Wu to 13 years

BEIJING (AP) — A court in Beijing has sentenced Chinese-Canadian pop star Kris Wu to 13 years in prison on charges including rape. The June trial of the former member of the South Korean group EXO was closed to the public to the protect the alleged victims' privacy. Beijing's Chaoyang District Court on Friday said Wu was sentenced for a 2020 rape and for the “crime of assembling a crowd to engage in sexual promiscuity” in a 2018 event in which he and others allegedly assaulted two women they had gotten drunk. The court said the three victims in the rape case had also been drunk and were unable to consent.

Woman dies on hike in Utah's Zion Park, husband rescued

SPRINGDALE, Utah (AP) — A woman died and a man was rescued and treated for hypothermia after they were caught in extreme cold weather while hiking in Utah’s Zion National Park. The National Park Service says the married couple were on a permitted, 16-mile hike through an known as the Narrows on Tuesday and Wednesday. The woman, 31, and the man, 33, were not identified. The park's rescue team responded Wednesday morning and found the man on a trail being helped by other hikers and transported him to the Zion Emergency Operations Center for treatment. Rescuers administered emergency aid to the woman but determined she had died.

Lake seeks election records in suit against Arizona county

PHOENIX (AP) — Kari Lake, the defeated Republican candidate for Arizona governor, has filed a public records lawsuit demanding Maricopa County hand over a variety of documents related to the election. Lake has refused to acknowledge that she lost to Democrat Katie Hobbs and has for weeks drawn attention to voters who said they experienced long lines and difficulties while voting on Election Day in Arizona’s largest county. Her lawyer, Tim LaSota, says in the suit filed Wednesday that the county has not fulfilled public records requests filed on Nov. 15 and 16. The requests seek to identify voters who may have had trouble casting a ballot.

AM Prep-Cyber Corner

IN THE NEWS: Twitter ends enforcement of COVID misinformation policy UNDATED (AP) —Twitter will no longer enforce its policy against COVID-19 misinformation, raising concerns among public health experts and social media researchers that the change could have serious consequences if it discourages vaccination and other efforts to combat the still-spreading virus. Eagle-eyed users spotted the change Monday night. By Tuesday, some Twitter accounts were testing the new boundaries and celebrating the platform’s hands-off approach, which comes after Twitter was purchased by Elon Musk. Last week,...
Biden making new commitments at Tribal Nations Summit

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden plans to make new commitments to Native American nations during the government's first in-person summit on tribal affairs in six years. The changes include uniform standards for federal agencies to consult with tribes, a plan to revitalize Native languages and new efforts to strengthen the tribal rights that are outlined in existing treaties with the U.S. government. Biden, a Democrat, is scheduled to address the White House Tribal Nations Summit on Wednesday, the opening day of the two-day summit. ...
Biden shows little urgency as Dems mull 2024 primary shakeup

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats considering shaking up the order of their 2024 presidential primary are waiting on President Joe Biden, anxious to see if he'll endorse stripping Iowa of its traditional leadoff spot or discourage major changes while mulling his own potential reelection bid. But Biden seems to be showing little urgency in addressing the primary calendar, allies say. The president previously avoided moves that could upset any state ahead of November’s critical midterm elections. And he continues to do much of the same even...
China's Xi faces public anger over draconian 'zero COVID'

SHANGHAI (AP) — Barely a month after granting himself new powers as China’s potential leader for life, Xi Jinping is facing a wave of public anger of the kind not seen for decades, sparked by his draconian “zero COVID” program that will soon enter its fourth year. Demonstrators poured into the streets over the weekend in numerous cities including Shanghai and Beijing, chanting slogans and confronting police. A number of university campuses also experienced protests. ...
US Virgin Islands reach $105M settlement with Epstein estate

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The U.S. Virgin Islands announced Wednesday that it reached a settlement of more than $105 million in a sex trafficking case against the estate of financier Jeffrey Epstein. The settlement ends a nearly three-year legal saga for officials in the U.S. territory, which sought to hold Epstein accountable after he was accused of sexually abusing dozens of underage girls and of causing environmental damage on the two tiny islands he owned in the U.S. Virgin Islands. The islands will...
Chinese spaceship with 3 aboard docks with space station

BEIJING (AP) — Three Chinese astronauts docked early Wednesday with their country’s space station, where they will overlap for several days with the three-member crew already onboard and expand the facility to its maximum size. Docking with the Tiangong station came at 5:42 a.m. Wednesday, about 6 1/2 hours after the Shenzhou-15 spaceship blasted off atop a Long March-2F carrier rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center on Tuesday night. ...
Volcano knocks Mauna Loa carbon monitoring station offline

The eruption of Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano has temporarily knocked off power to the world’s premier station that measures heat-trapping carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, but officials Wednesday say it won’t be a problem. There are hundreds of other carbon dioxide monitoring sites across the globe. The federal government is looking for a temporary alternate site on the Hawaiian island and is contemplating flying a generator to the Mauna Loa observatory to get its power back so it can take measurements again, said officials at...
US OKs $1B arms sale to Qatar during key World Cup match

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Tuesday approved a $1 billion arms sale to Qatar in a transaction unveiled during halftime of the key World Cup 2022 match in Doha between Iran and the United States. The State Department announced it had signed off on Qatar’s purchase of 10 defensive drone systems, 200 interceptors and related equipment just as the second half of the US-Iran game began. Qatar, along with other Gulf Arab states, faces threats from Iranian-backed proxies in the region. ...
Iran authorities kill man celebrating World Cup loss to US, activists say

Iranian police fatally shot a man celebrating the country’s World Cup elimination Tuesday, according to human rights groups. Activists said Mehran Samak, 27, was killed after honking his car horn at a protest celebration in Bandar Anzali, the Guardian reported. Samak was “targeted directly and shot in the head by security forces,” the group Iran Human Rights said in a statement. ...
AM Prep-Cooler Copy

CONGRESS-MARRIAGE-RIGHTS Landmark same-sex marriage bill wins Senate passage WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has passed bipartisan legislation to protect same-sex marriages. It's an extraordinary sign of shifting national politics on the issue and a measure of relief for the hundreds of thousands of same-sex couples who have married since the Supreme Court’s 2015 decision that legalized gay marriage nationwide. The bill, which would ensure that same-sex and interracial marriages are...
Amazon deforestation in Brazil remains near 15-year high

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon slowed slightly last year, a year after a 15-year high, according to closely watched numbers published Wednesday. The data was released by the National Institute for Space Research. The agency’s Prodes monitoring system shows the rainforest lost an area roughly the size of Qatar, some 11,600 square kilometers (4,500 square miles) in the 12 months from August 2021 to July 2022. ...
China vows crackdown on 'hostile forces' as public tests Xi

BEIJING (AP) — China’s ruling Communist Party has vowed to “resolutely crack down on infiltration and sabotage activities by hostile forces,” following the largest street demonstrations in decades staged by citizens fed up with strict anti-virus restrictions. The statement from the Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission released late Tuesday comes amid a massive show of force by security services to deter a reoccurrence of the protests that broke out over the weekend in Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and several other cities. ...
UK royals travel to Boston with eye on environment prize

BOSTON (AP) — The first overseas trip by the Prince and Princess of Wales since the death of Queen Elizabeth II began Wednesday, an occasion to show the world as much about who they are not as who they are. With their three-day visit to Boston, focused on Prince William’s initiative to find the environmental entrepreneurs of a new generation, supplemented with trips to an anti-poverty program, child development researchers and local flood defenses, the couple hope to demonstrate that they aren’t the last remnants of a dying institution. Instead, Americans will see the younger face of a monarchy that...
Analysis: As Qatar World Cup unfolds, planet keeps spinning

LONDON (AP) — Soccer — or football, to most of the global billions watching the World Cup this month — is not human society itself, with all its thorny issues. But at times, the game is a reflection of the entire planet — of nations, their disputes, their aspirations and those of a multitude of minority communities. In early November, just weeks before the most heavily scrutinized World Cup in the tournament's history kicked off in Qatar, top FIFA officials sent a letter urging teams...
