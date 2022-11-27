Read full article on original website
Sherri Bailey
3d ago
I am a delivery driver and I get nervous when I have to do a delivery in that apartment complex.
Reply
5
BYT IT NEWS
3d ago
Starting the new year we will be starting a petition for the Wedgewood apartments to be condemned.
Reply(8)
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Thrift Shop in Ohio is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbus, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Dollar General Store Violates Federal Law - Endangers Workers SafetyTy D.Columbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Buckeyes ready for road test against No. 18 LouisvilleThe LanternColumbus, OH
Confirmed: President Kristina M. Johnson resignsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Police: 14-year-old girl injured in Hilltop shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 14-year-old girl was shot while inside an apartment in the Hilltop neighborhood Tuesday night. The Columbus Division of Police said officers were called to Wedgewood Village Apartments on Briggs Road before 9 p.m. The teenager was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital and her condition is...
Police identify 18-year-old man as suspect in fatal South Linden shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police has identified a suspect in a fatal shooting that occurred one month ago in the South Linden neighborhood. According to Columbus police, officers responded to the area of Gladstone Avenue at approximately 7:40 p.m on October 30. At the scene, officers found 21-year-old Jerry Campbell III suffering from a […]
Police search for alleged gun-wielding shoplifter at Hilltop Dollar General
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is looking for help in the investigation of an armed theft that took place on July 25 in the Hilltop neighborhood. Just before 5 p.m., Columbus police were called to a Dollar General store in the 3500 block of Sullivant Avenue on reports of a person with […]
13-year-old took weapon trick-or-treating: Family
A central Ohio family said it has learned its lesson after one of the children in the house got hold of a gun.
peakofohio.com
Columbus man picked up on five felony charges in Bellefontaine
A Columbus man was charged with five felonies Tuesday afternoon just before 2 o’clock. The Bellefontaine Police Department was called out to the 700 block of Stone Hollow Place regarding a suspicious vehicle that was parked in the roadway. Officers made contact with the vehicle and observed four individuals,...
FBI agent involved in shooting in Hilltop neighborhood
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The FBI is investigating a shooting involving an agent in the Hilltop neighborhood of Columbus Wednesday morning. The shooting happened in the 500 block of Racine Avenue, just south of Sullivant Avenue, just before 10:30 a.m. Circumstances on what led to the shooting are unclear at...
Deliveryman held at gunpoint in Grandview Heights, police say
GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio (WCMH) – A person delivering packages in Grandview Heights was robbed at gunpoint early Tuesday. According to a social media post, police responded to a report of an armed robbery in the Grandview Yard area just before 7 a.m. The driver, who was delivering a package, was allegedly threatened at gunpoint by […]
Newborn baby dies two days after fatal Madison County crash
A previous report can be seen in the video player above. FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A newborn baby who was in critical condition after a Saturday crash in Madison County has been pronounced dead, according to a spokesperson with the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The West Jefferson post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol […]
Bond set for suspect in fatal shooting outside Columbus Sheetz
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man accused in a fatal shooting near a northeast Columbus gas station was arraigned on murder and attempted murder charges Monday. Keimariyon Ross, 18, appeared in Franklin County Court of Common Pleas, where he pleaded not guilty to two charges each of murder, three charges of attempted murder, three charges […]
Girl, 13, injured in southwest Columbus apartment shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 13-year-old girl was injured when police said someone fired a gun into an apartment on the southwest side of Columbus early Sunday morning. Columbus police said the shooting happened at approximately 1:29 a.m. at an apartment in the Wedgewood Apartment Complex near the intersection of Briggs Road and Kingsford Road. […]
WSYX ABC6
13-year-old girl struck by bullet shot into Wedgewood apartment
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 13-year-old girl was hit by a bullet shot into an apartment within the Wedgewood Apartment Complex early Sunday morning. Police said an unknown suspect fired a gun into an apartment within the complex around 1:29 a.m. The teen was treated for a minor injury...
FBI investigating after agent shot person in Hilltop
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The FBI is investigating after one of its agents shot a person in the Hilltop neighborhood Wednesday morning. An FBI spokesperson said the shooting occurred during an FBI investigation around 10:30 a.m. on the 500 block of Racine Avenue, near Sullivant Avenue, and that “in accordance with FBI policy, the shooting […]
YAHOO!
Columbus man sentenced to life in prison for murder, attempted murder in pub shooting
A Columbus man convicted of murdering one and attempting to murder another in a 2020 shooting at a Far East Side pub is facing life in prison with the opportunity for parole in 50 years. A Franklin County jury found Shawn M. Mapp Jr., 36, guilty Oct. 31 of aggravated...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Disturbing details released in death of Hocking Co. toddler
HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio — New details were released today regarding the death of a 10-month-old toddler in Hocking County. The Guardian broke the story regarding the child’s death over the weekend. According to the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office, 10-month-old Kamyla Somers suffered seven skull fractures, bleeding from the...
WSYX ABC6
FBI investigating agent-involved shooting in Hilltop
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police and FBI are on the scene after a shooting in the Hilltop Wednesday involving an FBI agent. A heavy police presence can be seen outside a home along Racine Avenue. Racine Avenue is currently blocked off with tape. The FBI...
Knox Pages
Authorities discuss shots fired at Centerburg substation that led to power outage
CENTERBURG — Between 20 to 40 shots were heard in Centerburg in early November that caused a power outage giving students a three-day weekend. On Nov. 11, a Licking County Sheriff's Office deputy was dispatched to 15150 Clover Valley Rd., around 1:45 a.m. on reported shots fired at an AEP substation. Johnstown's police department was on the scene too, according to the police report's narrative.
8 Columbus bars, businesses could lose liquor licenses because of violent incidents
COLUMBUS, Ohio — It could be the last call for eight bars or nightclubs in Columbus. That’s because City Attorney Zach Klein is trying to pull the liquor license because of violent crimes, overdoses or liquor violations that have happened at the locations. The locations on the list...
Mount Vernon News
OSHP investigates 3-vehicle fatal crash in Morrow County
MOUNT GILEAD – The Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal traffic crash that occurred on Wednesday, Nov. 23, at approximately 6:40 p.m. on Interstate 71 near milepost 146 in Harmony Township, Morrow County. Abraham Smith Jr., 55, of Canton was operating a...
Police: Man steals hundreds of dollars of cigarettes from northeast Columbus gas station
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a man who allegedly stole hundreds of dollars worth of cigarettes from a northeast Columbus gas station. Police said the unidentified man entered the store on the 3900 block of Morse Road on Nov. 11 at approximately 7:10 a.m. When a customer left the counter area, […]
Columbus makes moves against ‘nuisance’ businesses
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus city leaders held a public hearing Tuesday to take action against businesses with a violent history, with these businesses facing the possibility of losing their liquor license. Columbus’ liquor objection process is an annual process, and at the hearing, eight different establishments were discussed. Each location has a history of […]
10TV
Columbus, OH
26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Columbus local newshttps://www.10tv.com/
Comments / 14