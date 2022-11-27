Read full article on original website
KFOX 14
Crash on I-10 east near Vinton caused delay for drivers
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Emergency crews responded to a single vehicle crash on Interstate 10 after Vinton Wednesday morning., according to El Paso fire dispatch. The crash happened at 8:20 a.m. blocking the right lane, according to the Texas Department Transportation. It's unknown what caused the crash. It's...
Catalytic converters stolen from El Paso school buses, other vehicles during break
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Monday after the Thanksgiving break, bus drivers for the Region 19 Head Start Program came to work only to find their buses making some strange noises. It was later they discovered that 28 catalytic converters had been stolen from buses and other Region 19 vehicles during the holiday break […]
KVIA
Fugitive arrested following SWAT standoff in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- A fugitive police say barricaded himself inside a home in central El Paso during a SWAT call was taken into custody without incident. The standoff happened Monday at 8:25 p.m. at the 3300 block of Harrison. According to police, the Gang Unit went to the home...
El Paso man killed in head-on wreck in Hudspeth County over Thanksgiving
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 61-year-old El Paso man was killed in a crash in Hudspeth County on Wednesday, Nov. 23 when a car driven by another El Pasoan hit him head-on, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The crash happened at about 5 p.m. along U.S. 62/180 near mile post 52 […]
KFOX 14
Car wrecks into canal in El Paso's Upper Valley neighborhood
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police were at the scene of a wrecked car in a neighborhood in El Paso's Upper Valley Monday morning. A car wrecked into a canal along Montoya Drive near Mulberry Avenue around 1:50 a.m. Sunday, according to El Paso police spokesman Javier Sambrano.
Family, friends of student killed in UNM campus shooting speak out
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The family of the UNM student killed in an on-campus shooting after police say he shot at an NMSU student is speaking out and demanding answers on if Brandon Travis’ death could’ve been prevented. Nearly 40 of Brandon Travis’ family, friends, and coaches joined a Zoom call, sharing who they knew Brandon […]
El Paso police arrest 26 people for DWI during Thanksgiving weekend
El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso police arrested 26 people and charged them with DWI from Wednesday to Sunday, Nov. 23-27, over the long Thanksgiving weekend. The previous weekend, Friday through Monday, Nov. 18-21, 18 people were arrested for DWI and the weekend before that, Nov. 11-14, police made 21 arrests for DWI.
KVIA
Charlie Clark Nissan of El Paso announces the death of “Nana,” who was featured in many of its commercials
EL PASO, Texas -- The grandmother of car dealer Charlie Clark, who was featured prominently in many of his commercials and known across many regions of Texas, has died. Charlie Clark Nissan of El Paso announced news of the passing of Mari Cruz Aurora Aguirre, known to may viewers as "Nana."
cbs4local.com
Gas leak evacuates businesses in west El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A gas leak was reported at Mesa Street and Mesa Hills Drive in west El Paso Tuesday afternoon. Businesses nearby were evacuated as a safety precaution, according to a spokesman with El Paso Fire Department. A spokesperson with the Texas Gas Service said "a...
desertexposure.com
Holiday Munchies Festival to be Held at the Plaza in Las Cruces
The Munchies Festival, born in Albuquerque, is headed to Las Cruces Dec. 17. Tell ABQ has taken the festival on the road, with a holiday flair, to southern New Mexico. The event is set 4-9 p.m. for Plaza de Las Cruces, Saturday, Dec. 17. Organizer Tierna Unruh Enos went to...
KVIA
Multiple people hit on Loop 375 near Ascarate Park
EL PASO, Texas -- At least two people were hit by a car on Loop 375 near Ascarate Park, according to initial reports. Authorities tell ABC-7 that one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, and another was taken with minor injuries. The crash appears to have happened...
YAHOO!
El Paso police seek suspect in parking lot shooting outside Bad Habits bar
A man was wounded in a shooting when another man fired a handgun at a car outside a bar in the parking lot of Airway Plaza last week. El Paso police investigators are working to identify a man suspected in the shooting at 1:38 a.m. on Nov. 22 outside Bad Habits Bar & Grill at 1160 Airway Blvd. in East-Central El Paso.
Holiday gift: El Paso, Las Cruces Chick-fil-A offering free nugget entrée through app
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – All Chick-fil-A restaurants in El Paso and Las Cruces are offering a free 5-count Chick-fil-A Nuggets entrée via the company’s app from Monday, Dec. 5 through Saturday, Dec. 17. The promotion is valid through the app. To claim the offer, customers can open the app and redeem the reward during […]
domino
Here’s Where Everyone Will Be Moving in 2023
Not too long ago Austin, Texas was the cool-kids-capital of the country. Then, in a surprising turn of events last year, Salt Lake City, Utah, was deemed the most popular place to buy a home. Now, it seems like eyes are back on the Lone Star state. According to Realtor.com’s 2023 housing forecast that dropped today, El Paso, Texas, is expected to have the biggest increase in home sales in the New Year. Naturally, our first thought was: is El Paso the next It place to move?
KFOX 14
Multiple-vehicle crash reported at Loop 375 and Iron Medics
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash involving multiple vehicles along Loop 375 near William Beaumont Army Medical Center was reported Monday morning. Cameras that belong to the Texas Department of Transportation showed several vehicles at the crash site along Loop 375 and Iron Medics Drive. The crash caused...
El Paso County Sheriff’s Office to host car show, toy drive to help those in need
El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Majesty Car Club, will hold a toy drive. It will take place Dec. 4 at Twin Peaks restaurant at the Fountains at Farah from noon to 5 p.m. There will be trucks and cars on display for the public to enjoy. […]
Buildings Lost In El Paso And What Happened To Them
El Paso has lost a number of buildings over the years. Some were on purpose, some weren't. I posted an article the other day about the old courthouse, which used to host public events like rock concerts. It was demolished decades ago so the current courthouse could be built in its place.
24-Hour Drive Through Dispensary Opens In Las Cruces
New Mexico and recreational Cannabis have now become synonymous, and now there is something NEW to look forward to in the Land of (Green) Enchantment. This doesn't seem like something that would be allowed, right?. Well, thanks to the City of Las Cruces deciding not to restrict the hours a...
Rollover crash along I-10 in West El Paso sends 1 person to hospital
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A single vehicle rollover crash along Interstate 10 in West El Paso sent one person to the hospital with what fire dispatchers called non-life-threatening injuries. The crash happened at about 9:20 p.m. near the Sunland Park exit. The crash forced the closure of two right lanes on I-10 West. The […]
Inmate at El Paso County jail allegedly kicks officer, tries to steal duty weapon
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An inmate at the El Paso County jail is facing additional charges after he allegedly kicked a detention officer and tried to take the officer’s duty weapon when he was taken to a hospital for a medical appointment. On Sunday, Nov. 27, Joe Watts was arrested on an assault for family violence […]
