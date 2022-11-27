ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

China may get top ownership of US lithium mine

A Canadian company is hoping to get approval and federal funding for a new lithium mine in northern Nevada, but former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Republican lawmakers are raising concerns about the mining company’s largest shareholder, a Chinese firm. The mining company is going through with an effort to dilute this Chinese ownership, but concerns remain about China’s potential influence over the critical mineral mine at a time when China is seeking to overtake the U.S. as a dominant global power.
NEVADA STATE
US World Cup team posts altered Iran flag on Instagram then deletes it

The U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team posted and then deleted an image of their world cup rankings against Iran after the post drew criticism for showing the Iranian flag without the emblem of the modern Iranian government. In a now-deleted Instagram post, the U.S. team shared an image of...
Biden admin says ‘keeping an eye on’ Elon Musk’s Twitter; Musk responds

President Joe Biden’s administration is “keeping an eye on” Twitter, his press secretary said as the social media site’s new billionaire owner Elon Musk ramps up his drive for free speech. Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s remarks came at a press conference Monday after a reporter suggested...
Chinese gov’t attacks, trashes U.S. ‘freedom’

A Chinese government spokesperson criticized American “freedom” Tuesday even as China is gripped by rare, large-scale protests demanding an end to its strict “zero-COVID” policy. Hua Chunying, an assistant minister of foreign affairs and Foreign Ministry spokesperson, tweeted that deaths by gunfire, COVID and fentanyl overdose...
China to build 1,000+ more nukes, Pentagon says

The Chinese military is set to add more than 1,000 nuclear warheads to its arsenal by 2035, according to a new study by the Department of Defense. The DoD says the Chinese nuclear buildup, along with other military advancements, is to prevent the U.S. from intervening as China asserts control over the Indo-Pacific region.
Collateral damage and secondary victims: the social impact of zero-COVID

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. China’s zero-COVID policy has been marked by rolling, grueling urban lockdowns, constant demands for mass testing in affected areas and round-the-clock tracking of residents’ movements and test status via the Health Code smart-phone app.
No kimchi? Poor harvests, lower incomes mean North Koreans may go without staple dish

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. It’s a traditional, often communal event that happens every autumn when the weather grows colder, and it is central to Korean culture and cuisine: kimjang, the process of making kimchi, which is the country’s signature dish and a staple of nearly every meal.
Biden silent on growing China protests over extreme human rights abuses, lockdowns

President Joe Biden and members of his administration have yet to directly comment on the protests and riots that have sprung up throughout China in recent days. The protests pose a potential challenge to Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s rule at a time when he is seeking to consolidate power for a third presidential term and lead the People’s Republic of China (PRC) to overtake the U.S. as the dominant global power.
China whines US warship ‘trespassed’ into waters China falsely claims is theirs

The Chinese military has accused a U.S. warship of trespassing and violating Chinese sovereignty after the U.S. ship sailed near islands in the South China Sea that China claims as its territory but that the international community has rejected. The incident comes as China has been building up its naval forces to back up its territorial claims throughout the Indo-Pacific region and challenge U.S. dominance in the region.

