Read full article on original website
Related
americanmilitarynews.com
PICS/VIDEOS: US colleges join China freedom protests; also spread to Hong Kong, Taiwan, more
The wave of protests currently rocking China have inspired sympathetic hearts and minds around the world to stage demonstrations of their own against the Chinese Communist Party. Since the new protests broke out last week, likeminded demonstrations have been staged in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, the U.K., U.S. and Canada,...
americanmilitarynews.com
Iran threatens World Cup team families with ‘torture’ if players don’t ‘behave’: Report
Iran is threatening its national soccer team with dire consequences if players don’t “behave” at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar after they appeared to signal solidarity with Iran’s ongoing protests last week, a source told CNN. The anonymous source said Iran’s players were summoned by...
americanmilitarynews.com
China may get top ownership of US lithium mine
A Canadian company is hoping to get approval and federal funding for a new lithium mine in northern Nevada, but former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Republican lawmakers are raising concerns about the mining company’s largest shareholder, a Chinese firm. The mining company is going through with an effort to dilute this Chinese ownership, but concerns remain about China’s potential influence over the critical mineral mine at a time when China is seeking to overtake the U.S. as a dominant global power.
Fact check: Cyber Command watched for foreign threats on Election Day
U.S. Cyber Command actively protected election infrastructure on Election Day, but a fabricated news story suggests it discovered domestic fraud.
americanmilitarynews.com
US World Cup team posts altered Iran flag on Instagram then deletes it
The U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team posted and then deleted an image of their world cup rankings against Iran after the post drew criticism for showing the Iranian flag without the emblem of the modern Iranian government. In a now-deleted Instagram post, the U.S. team shared an image of...
americanmilitarynews.com
WATCH: Protesting rapper’s video foretelling Iranian regime’s future leads to arrest as fans fear for his life
This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Toomaj Salehi’s lyrical support for protesters in Iran has landed him behind bars before, but this time the popular rapper’s fortune-telling has fans and family members fearing for his life. Just days before...
americanmilitarynews.com
SD Gov. Kristi Noem bans TikTok on state devices over Chinese Communist Party spying allegations
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem signed a new Executive Order on Tuesday banning the Chinese social media platform TikTok from state devices used by state government agencies, employees, and contractors. Noem tweeted about the order, writing that “South Dakota will have no part in the intelligence gathering operations of the...
americanmilitarynews.com
Biden admin says ‘keeping an eye on’ Elon Musk’s Twitter; Musk responds
President Joe Biden’s administration is “keeping an eye on” Twitter, his press secretary said as the social media site’s new billionaire owner Elon Musk ramps up his drive for free speech. Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s remarks came at a press conference Monday after a reporter suggested...
americanmilitarynews.com
PIC: Elon Musk shows off pistols, George Washington photo, and more on bedside table
Twitter owner Elon Musk keeps replica pistols, a photo featuring George Washington and what appears to be a Buddhist amulet on his bedside table, which is stained from drinking Diet Coke without coasters, according to a photo he tweeted Monday. “My bedside table,” the billionaire CEO tweeted, for no immediately...
americanmilitarynews.com
Chinese gov’t attacks, trashes U.S. ‘freedom’
A Chinese government spokesperson criticized American “freedom” Tuesday even as China is gripped by rare, large-scale protests demanding an end to its strict “zero-COVID” policy. Hua Chunying, an assistant minister of foreign affairs and Foreign Ministry spokesperson, tweeted that deaths by gunfire, COVID and fentanyl overdose...
americanmilitarynews.com
China to build 1,000+ more nukes, Pentagon says
The Chinese military is set to add more than 1,000 nuclear warheads to its arsenal by 2035, according to a new study by the Department of Defense. The DoD says the Chinese nuclear buildup, along with other military advancements, is to prevent the U.S. from intervening as China asserts control over the Indo-Pacific region.
americanmilitarynews.com
Protests against strict COVID-zero policy are sweeping China. It’s anyone’s guess what happens now
This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article. Public protests in China related to the government’s COVID-19 restrictions have hit the news worldwide over the weekend, following a fatal apartment fire in Urumqi, Xinjiang last week which killed ten people. Many...
americanmilitarynews.com
Collateral damage and secondary victims: the social impact of zero-COVID
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. China’s zero-COVID policy has been marked by rolling, grueling urban lockdowns, constant demands for mass testing in affected areas and round-the-clock tracking of residents’ movements and test status via the Health Code smart-phone app.
americanmilitarynews.com
No kimchi? Poor harvests, lower incomes mean North Koreans may go without staple dish
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. It’s a traditional, often communal event that happens every autumn when the weather grows colder, and it is central to Korean culture and cuisine: kimjang, the process of making kimchi, which is the country’s signature dish and a staple of nearly every meal.
americanmilitarynews.com
Biden silent on growing China protests over extreme human rights abuses, lockdowns
President Joe Biden and members of his administration have yet to directly comment on the protests and riots that have sprung up throughout China in recent days. The protests pose a potential challenge to Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s rule at a time when he is seeking to consolidate power for a third presidential term and lead the People’s Republic of China (PRC) to overtake the U.S. as the dominant global power.
americanmilitarynews.com
China whines US warship ‘trespassed’ into waters China falsely claims is theirs
The Chinese military has accused a U.S. warship of trespassing and violating Chinese sovereignty after the U.S. ship sailed near islands in the South China Sea that China claims as its territory but that the international community has rejected. The incident comes as China has been building up its naval forces to back up its territorial claims throughout the Indo-Pacific region and challenge U.S. dominance in the region.
Comments / 0