thecomeback.com
College football playoff starting quarterback enters transfer portal
Last season, Michigan Wolverines quarterback Cade McNamara led the team to their first win against the rival Ohio State Buckeyes in a decade as well as the program’s first-ever appearance in the College Football Playoff. But this season, he was benched in favor of second-year quarterback J.J. McCarthy, so it appears that McNamara is looking to move on elsewhere.
saturdaytradition.com
Matt Rhule reportedly targeting pair of SEC coordinators for first offensive staff
Matt Rhule may be looking at bringing on two assistants with SEC connections onto his staff at Nebraska. This was reported on by Football Scoop’s John Brice. Now that Rhule is officially the next head coach at Nebraska people are starting to speculate who he may want on his staff. At the moment, two of the top choices are South Carolina OC/QB coach Marcus Satterfield and L.A. Rams offensive assistant Jake Peetz.
Fantasy Football Players to Add Week 13
Having a good fantasy draft sets a team up really well, but most of the time to win a fantasy football league, acquisitions need to be made during the season. Each week there are several players worth exploring on the waiver wire. Here are fantasy football players to add week 13. (Note: These are best used for standard scoring leagues. All players are owned in less than 50 percent of ESPN leagues)
Nebraska Reportedly Hiring SEC Offensive Coordinator
The Nebraska Huskers are reportedly making a big offensive coordinator hire. According to ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel, the Huskers are hiring a top SEC offensive coordinator to fill that position on Matt Rhule's staff. "Nebraska is close to hiring South Carolina OC Marcus Satterfield as the school’s new...
Jimbo Fisher Makes Significant Change To Coaching Staff
Texas A&M pulled off a shocking upset of then-No. 5 LSU on Saturday, snapping a six-game losing streak. But that wasn't enough to quell the concerns around Jimbo Fisher's program after the Aggies, who were ranked No. 6 in the preseason, finished the year 5-7. On Monday, Fisher made his first ...
Hugh Freeze makes popular decision after Auburn hiring
The Hugh Freeze era is barely underway for the Auburn Tigers, but the new head coach has already made one popular decision. Freeze reportedly met with Auburn players Monday evening, according to ESPN, with an official announcement of his hiring to come later. While Freeze’s staff has yet to be determined, Auburn Live reports he’s Read more... The post Hugh Freeze makes popular decision after Auburn hiring appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
247Sports
OL Phillip Daniels re-opens recruitment
Cincinnati Princeton offensive lineman Phillip Daniels tells 247Sports that he has de-committed from Pittsburgh. He considered the Panthers, Minnesota, Boston College and Purdue the first time around in his recruitment. He took official visits with all four of those programs so he would have one official left to use if he chose to.
CFB world reacts to Art Briles expectation
Every year or so, someone tries to hire disgraced college football coach Art Briles and, every time, they are blasted into the sun by those who do not believe the former Baylor coach has done anything to prove he deserves a second chance. With Hugh Freeze having coached his final game at Liberty, many around Read more... The post CFB world reacts to Art Briles expectation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Football world shocked by Olu Fashanu decision
The 2023 NFL Draft is still months away, but several NFL teams probably reshuffled their draft boards Monday. Penn State offensive tackle Olu Fashanu told ESPN that he will return next season with the Nittany Lions and not leave for the NFL. That’s great news for Penn State, of course, but it shakes up the Read more... The post Football world shocked by Olu Fashanu decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
College Football Conference Championship Picks Against the Spread
College football games can sometimes be easy to pick with mismatches. What makes it tougher is picking games against the spread. Here are college football conference championship picks against the spread. college football page for more news and updates like college football conference championship week picks against the spread!. Make...
KSNT News
Michael Vick docuseries on Black QBs will feature Patrick Mahomes
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes will be one of several featured in Michael Vick's new docuseries highlighting the evolution of the Black quarterback.
What we’re hearing about why this Hurricanes season went so poorly and the fallout
Now that this nightmarish first season for Hurricanes coach Mario Cristobal has ended, some things we’re hearing before turning the page to what’s ahead:
Jahlani Tavai Signs 2-Year Extension with Patriots
The New England Patriots have extended linebacker Jahlani Tavai for two more years. Tavai has agreed to a two-year, $4.4 million extension through 2024. He was originally signed to the team’s practice squad back in 2021. ESPN’s Field Yates reported the news via his Twitter account on Tuesday.
Kyle Pitts Out for Season With Knee Injury
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts has undergone surgery for a knee injury. He is now officially out for the remainder of the year as he rehabs from the surgery. After the MCL injury, there was a chance Pitts would forgo surgery to return to the field, but that did not come to pass.
Packers Cut Safety Johnathan Abram
The Green Bay Packers are waiving Johnathan Abram. This is the second time in three weeks that Abram has been cut from a roster, after the Raiders waived him on November 8. He is now clear to be claimed on waivers. The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the news via...
Fantasy Football Week 13 Quarterback Rankings
The 2022-23 NFL season has already been extremely entertaining. Bye weeks are starting to take place. This means that quarterbacks like Kyler Murray and Sam Darnold will be out this week. On top of that injuries have started to mount up at this point of the season. It is always a great idea to evaluate backup options so that way fantasy managers are prepared if star players miss time. Here are the fantasy football week 13 quarterback rankings.
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Rams Takeaways
The beaten-up Los Angeles Rams came into Kansas City to face off against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs dominated the injured Rams with a score of 26-10. The Rams Second Team Offense. It is glaringly obvious that the Rams have caught the injury bug worse than...
Gators earn an On3 commitment prediction for this 4-star RB
Four-star running back Mark Fletcher, who plays prep ball at American Heritage High School in Plantation, Florida, could be the next recruit in the class of 2023 to commit to the Florida Gators. Corey Bender of On3’s Gators Online submitted a recruiting prediction for Fletcher in favor of Florida Monday...
College Basketball Week Three in Review
Week three of college basketball started, ended, and was filled with madness throughout the week. The seven days featured three MTEs: Maui Jim Maui Invitational, Battle 4 Atlantis, and the PK85. There were highly ranked teams that took losses, along with low-ranked and non-ranked teams who made a name for themselves. To recap it all, here is a college basketball week three in review.
Rounding Up 2022 Bowl Predictions for the Gators
We've collected nine bowl predictions for the Florida Gators following the conclusion of the 2022 regular season.
