North Carolina State

Wicked weather: Northampton County tied for most disasters in Pa. over last decade, study finds

Hurricanes. Wind. Rain. Snow. Floods. Northampton County has endured more weather-related federal disasters than almost anywhere else in Pennsylvania over the last decade, a new study shows. Northampton tied Sullivan County with six federally declared disasters between 2011 and 2021, according to nationwide research released this month by Rebuild by...
To sauce or not to sauce? Lehighvalleylive.com decides not to after blind cheesesteak taste-test

Maybe we’re just a no-sauce newsroom, but of the 10 cheesesteaks that were on the menu for our blind taste-test, the top three scorers were devoid of sauce. Let’s set the table first: before Thanksgiving, we rounded up the go-to cheesesteak spots from readers through a survey, curious to see if the Lehigh Valley-style cheesesteak that comes with varying types of red sauce on top was preferable to locals over the traditional Philadelphia cheesesteak that eschews sauce. Based on the results, yes, adamantly so.
5 of the Best Hikes in Pennsylvania

Hiking in Pennsylvania is both a pleasure and a pain. PA’s hiking trails offer great vistas, beautiful terrain, and weather that cooperates more often than not. But man, those rocks! Most hiking trails in Pennsylvania feature small, ankle-twisting rocks. So much so, that Appalachian Trail thru-hikers have dubbed the state “Rocksylvania.” But don’t let that discourage you. Get a good pair of boots, watch your footing, and enjoy the wonders of this gorgeous state. The best hikes in Pennsylvania are waiting for you!
2022 election results certified in Lehigh Valley. ‘Handful’ of Pa. counties miss deadline.

2022 midterm election results are now official, at least in the Lehigh Valley. Election boards in Lehigh and Northampton counties certified their initial counts from the Nov. 8 election by Pennsylvania’s Monday deadline without issue, county spokespeople confirmed for lehighvalleylive.com. “A handful of other counties” were not able to...
Pennsylvania Spot is One of America’s 25 Must-See Bucket List Places

Pennsylvania has some great gems to visit any time of the year. Now, one popular destination has been named one of the 25 must-see bucket list places in the U.S. The report comes from Fodors.com. In it, they pin down the 25 best places in the U.S. to visit in your lifetime. “From the Golden Gate Bridge to the Grand Canyon, from Times Square to the Hollywood Sign, these are the iconic, bucket list, must-see places in the USA you have to see before you die,” they state in the study. “Consider this your USA bucket list, packed with all the iconic images ingrained in every American’s mind. We’ve included destinations, signs, and monuments that best represent what America is all about: Beacons of democracy in D.C. and Philadelphia, emblems of excess in New York City and Vegas, and the wonders of nature in our many stunning National Parks. They make up the cultural fabric of the country, and these classic destinations all deserve a spot on your list of must-see places in the United States.”
Mansion owned by Starbucks executive goes up in flames in NJ

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP — A mansion owned by a Starbucks executive went up in flames early Friday morning. Fire broke out at the 6,300-square-foot home on Madison Avenue. The building was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived around 1:35 a.m. Units and tankers from several surrounding communities in both New Jersey and Pennsylvania provided assistance.
Special Weather Statement for Lehigh Valley has expired, weather service says

A line of showers with gusty winds was bearing down Wednesday afternoon on portions of the Lehigh Valley region, the National Weather Service said. “If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building,” the service said in a special weather statement ahead of the stormy conditions expected through 5 p.m. across portions of Morris, northeastern Hunterdon, Sussex, Warren, northwestern Somerset and northeastern Northampton counties. The timing of the impacts was originally through 4:30 p.m. in the statement before being extended.
A sweet treat hidden gem in South NJ

If you head way down Route 206 a couple of miles before it turns into Route 54, you'll pass The Red Barn. Evelyn Penza has been in business here for about 50 years. I went there as a teen, took my kids there when they were young and still go for unbelievable pies and cookies.
