Saint Louis, MO

Get a chance to see your holiday home displays on-air

By Reggie Lee
 3 days ago

ST. LOUIS – Are you planning on putting up lights at your home this holiday season?

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are looking for some festive displays to show on-air. Show and tell what your house looks like, and Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX may get a view from above.

Customs officers seize hundreds of fake Super Bowl rings in St. Louis

Go to KPLR11.com and FOX2Now.com to send a picture of your home.

