2 Shampoo Ingredients Experts Swear By To Regrow Thinning Hair

By Lisa Cupido
 3 days ago
Thinning hair is one of those hair issues that can send people into a panic. If you’ve noticed more hair than usual on your brush or the bathroom floor, whether it’s the result of stress, hormonal changes, or aging, you may be tempted to hit up every beauty store within 5 miles and buy up each and every serum and shampoo that makes big promises for thinning hair.

But don’t do that just yet. If your product doesn’t contain effective hair-strengthening ingredients, you could be wasting your time and money. And it may just result in you feeling all kinds of frustrated. Shopping the ingredients list of products is your best bet. Dr. Anju Methil, MBBS, DVD, MD, Dermatology and Cosmetology at ClinicSpots, offers two shampoo ingredients (plus an additional pick) that experts swear by to regrow thinning hair. Before you shop, pick better ingredients and products for better results.

Biotin

Biotin, also known as vitamin B7 or vitamin H, is a water-soluble dietary supplement — and likely one you’ve heard of often in connection with stronger, healthier, hair. “It helps promote healthy hair growth by improving the condition of both the scalp and strands of hair,” Dr. Methil said. “Biotin helps strengthen and thicken the strands of hair, giving them more volume and body. Additionally, biotin can help promote new growth so that your hair gets thicker over time.”

Make sure biotin is one of your shampoo’s key ingredients (meaning, it’s placed fairly high up on the ingredients’ list).

Saw palmetto

“Saw palmetto extract when added to shampoo can offer numerous benefits for the hair,” Dr. Methil raved. “This active ingredient can deliver a significant boost of natural nutrients to the scalp. It can help nourish and strengthen the hair follicles, resulting in healthier, thicker strands. Additionally, saw palmetto extract can help preserve the scalp’s natural oils, preventing dryness and irritation. This helps combat dandruff and other common scalp issues.”

This natural ingredient also works to keep excess sebum (oil) in check, making it a great pick for oily scalps as well. “This helps create an ideal balance on the scalp while providing protection against damage or breakage,” Dr. Methil said. “Moreover, it adds a beautiful, glossy shine to the hair. Additionally, saw palmetto has been found to help strengthen and thicken existing hair follicles.”

When combined with biotin, these two ingredients can help improve the health and thickness of your hair, Dr. Methil confirmed. “They work by providing essential nutrients to the follicles and scalp, promoting blood circulation and reducing inflammation, which all help to encourage healthy hair growth,” Dr. Methil said.

But Dr. Methil advises also incorporating a third ingredient into your haircare routine:

Keratin

Keratin is a protein that helps to fortify and protect existing strands of hair, making them look thicker and fuller, Dr. Methil said. “Shampoos containing keratin can help thinning hair by providing an additional source of this powerful protein. When used regularly, these shampoos can help thicken and condition the strands of your hair, giving them more body and shine. Keratin-based shampoos also work to strengthen the hair follicles, which can help reduce breakage and prevent further thinning.”

Several DHT-blocking shampoos contain one and often more or all of these nourishing ingredients. One to try? PURA D’OR Original Gold Label Anti-Thinning Biotin Shampoo, which is safe for all hair types, including color-treated hair.

