It’s Worse Than We Thought! This Charging Mistake Is Ruining Your Phone’s Battery

By Lisa Cupido
 3 days ago
Your phone’s battery is only ever as good as the charger you use to power it up. If you’ve purchased an (expensive) iPhone and continue to cut corners by scoring deals on chargers and accessories that may not be the best fit for your phone, you could be making the biggest mistake of all: committing charging errors that can result in ruining your iPhone’s battery.

You want your phone to last as long as possible, which means taking good care of its battery so that it charges promptly and provides the most efficient user experience possible. Avoid this charging mistake at all costs — it could be ruining your phone’s battery.

Using A Low-Quality Charger

We all love to save money. But sometimes shaving a few dollars from your tech accessories budget is the wrong move because it only winds up costing you more money in the long run.

“Low-quality chargers can damage your phone in multiple ways, including reducing battery life and even destroying the device entirely,” said Software Developer Prabhsharan Singh at Clinicspots. “When plugged into a low-quality charger, iPhones are exposed to unsafe levels of power which can cause permanent damage to their internal components. This type of charging can also lead to overheating, which can cause serious malfunctioning or even an explosion due to the presence of flammable lithium cells inside the battery.”

To avoid this issue, Singh recommends always opting for original Apple chargers whenever possible. “These high-quality products provide a consistent amount of power and will not harm your phone’s battery in any way,” Singh said. “Additionally, you should try to avoid leaving your phone plugged in for long periods of time and always use a wall socket instead of a laptop or computer port.”

If you’re looking for an even better charging solution, Singh says it’s a great idea to consider investing in a portable power bank. “These small devices can be used to charge your iPhone on the go and are often much safer than low-quality chargers,” Singh said. “They also save you from having to worry about constantly carrying around multiple chargers with you wherever you go. By following these simple tips, you can ensure that your iPhone remains safe and healthy while ensuring that it is properly charged at all times. Avoid the biggest mistake by only using high-quality Apple chargers or reliable power banks and never leave your phone plugged in for too long. Your iPhone will thank you later.”

