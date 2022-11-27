A three-generation family that operated a gas station for seven decades, a husband and wife who welcomed guests into their tourist home for 40 years, and the community leaders who in 1922 successfully campaigned for the future Route 66 to be routed through Lebanon are the newest members of the Laclede County Route 66 Wall of Fame, the Lebanon-Laclede County Route 66 Society announced recently. They will be inducted at the Route 66 Society’s annual membership meeting at 1 p.m. Jan. 28 at the Cowan Civic Center. The meeting will be held on a Saturday rather than a Monday evening as in recent years. The Wall of Fame honors “those who made exceptional contributions to the development or promotion of Route 66 or who operated legendary businesses on Route 66 in Laclede County, Missouri.” The Wall of Fame plaques are displayed at the entrance to the Route 66 Museum at the Lebanon-Laclede County Library. A plaque also will be presented to each inductee or a family member. For more on this story see the LCR.

LEBANON, MO ・ 10 HOURS AGO