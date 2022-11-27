Read full article on original website
houstonherald.com
Mother of county commissioner injured in Springfield accident
A Texas County commissioner escaped injury Tuesday afternoon in an accident east of Springfield that hurt his mother, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. John C. Casey, 71, of Houston, was driving a westbound 2004 Cadillac Deville that ran off U.S. 60 about three miles east of Springfield, struck two road signs and a culvert.
KYTV
2 drown at Lake of the Ozarks
Victim Center gives tips on spotting domestic violence during the holidays. New information comes to light in investigation of two men who went missing in Howell County. KY3's Elizabeth VanMetre reports. Investigation underway into highway safety guards that did not prevent head-on Thanksgiving crash. The Missouri Department of Conservation is...
houstonherald.com
Numerous charges for man arrested in Texas County, patrol says
A Springfield man was arrested on several charges Tuesday afternoon in Texas County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Wyatt D. Deckard, 25, was charged with DWI, driving while revoked, speeding 85 in a 55 mph zone, having no insurance and wearing no seat belt. He is held in the...
houstonherald.com
Man wanted in four locales arrested in Texas County, patrol says
A man wanted in four jurisdictions was arrested Monday night in Texas County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. John J. Long, 49, of West Plains, was wanted on misdemeanor Howell County warrant – failure to appear, DWI; misdemeanor Wright County warrant, two counts, failure to appear; misdemeanor Newton County warrant – failure to appear, DWI; and misdemeanor Willow Springs Police Department – failure to appear, DWI.
houstonherald.com
Flu cases jump three-fold in county in one week
This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now. The number of influenza cases reported in Texas County has jumped three-fold in the last week, reported the Texas County Health Department on Tuesday. It said the total increased from 17 to 51 in the...
KYTV
Detectives follow new leads surrounding two missing Howell County men
West Plains, Mo. (KY3) - The Howell County Sheriff’s Office is following new leads on the case of two missing men. Ira Brisco and Limon Little were last seen on December 17, 2020. Detectives say they can’t give details of leads they are following but some seem promising.
houstonherald.com
Cabool woman arrested on several charges by state patrol
A Cabool woman was arrested Sunday evening on several charges by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Emily F. Stopper, 22, of Cabool, was charged with misdemeanor DWI, careless and imprudent driving involving a crash, having no insurance and misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child. She was released to Ozarks...
houstonherald.com
One arrested by state patrol on multiple offenses
One person was arrested Saturday night in Texas County by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Ricky L. Gardner, 61, of Mountain Grove, was arrested on charges of felony DWI – habitual offender, felony driving while revoked, failure to drive on the right half of the roadway and failure to install interlock device.
houstonherald.com
DEATH NOTICE: Carolyn Terrill
Services for Mrs. Carolyn Terrill, 74, of Summersville, will be 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at Summersville First Baptist Church. Visitation is 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, at Bradford Funeral Home, Summersville. Interment will be in the Summersville City Cemetery. Send an online condolence. Services are under the...
Laclede Record
Three named to Laclede County Route 66 Wall Of Fame
A three-generation family that operated a gas station for seven decades, a husband and wife who welcomed guests into their tourist home for 40 years, and the community leaders who in 1922 successfully campaigned for the future Route 66 to be routed through Lebanon are the newest members of the Laclede County Route 66 Wall of Fame, the Lebanon-Laclede County Route 66 Society announced recently. They will be inducted at the Route 66 Society’s annual membership meeting at 1 p.m. Jan. 28 at the Cowan Civic Center. The meeting will be held on a Saturday rather than a Monday evening as in recent years. The Wall of Fame honors “those who made exceptional contributions to the development or promotion of Route 66 or who operated legendary businesses on Route 66 in Laclede County, Missouri.” The Wall of Fame plaques are displayed at the entrance to the Route 66 Museum at the Lebanon-Laclede County Library. A plaque also will be presented to each inductee or a family member. For more on this story see the LCR.
Missouri woman injured after SUV strikes tree
HOWELL COUNTY — A southern Missouri woman was injured Friday nigh in a single-vehicle accident just west of West Plains. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2012 Chevrolet Cruze — driven by Jennifer S. Truman, 35, West Plains — was westbound on County Road 6070 when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.
houstonherald.com
Man wanted on Texas County warrant arrested
A Birch Tree man wanted in Texas County was arrested Sunday night, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Robert W. Vermillion, 40, was wanted on a misdemeanor Texas County warrant for DWI drugs. He was taken to the Texas County Jail after his arrest in Shannon County.
houstonherald.com
DEATH NOTICE: Billy Gentry
Graveside services for William Earl “Billy” Gentry, 51, of Houston, are 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at Wolford Cemetery. Send an online condolence.
KYTV
Howell County boy in serious condition after being hit by a car
Meteorologist Nick Kelly is tracking returning sunshine and some milder air for Monday as we head back to work and school. However, we have up & down temperatures, thunderstorm chances Tuesday and a system by the coming weekend to keep an eye on. Man charged with running over Springfield Police...
kjluradio.com
Two Phelps County men face drug trafficking charges after meth, fentanyl found in home
Two Phelps County men are facing drug charges after authorities find methamphetamine and fentanyl in a home in Rolla. Seth Davis, 31, of Rolla, is charged with second-degree drug trafficking and possession of a controlled substance. He’s being held on $500,000 bond. Richard Tucker III, 30, also of Rolla, is charged with second-degree drug trafficking and is being held on $250,000 bond.
Man driving antique car dies in rural Missouri crash
A man driving an antique car died Monday afternoon in a rural Missouri crash.
houstonherald.com
Willow Springs man wanted on warrant is arrested
A wanted Willow Springs man was arrested Wednesday by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Dustin K. Wallace, 32, was sought on felony charges from Ozark County for failing to appear for nonsupport of parent and cited with driving while revoked – second offense. He is held in the Howell County Jail.
houstonherald.com
HHS girls in action this week
The Houston High School girls basketball team began the 2022-2023 season this week. The Lady Tigers are in the field at the ninth annual Fordland Invitational tournament. Houston is seeded second in the 8-team bracket and beat No. 7 Dora 65-52 in a first round game on Monday. Other teams...
houstonherald.com
HHS boys begin season with pair of losses
The ultra-young Houston High School boys basketball team got the 2022-2023 season under way with a pair of losses. Featuring a starting lineup including two sophomores and a freshman, the Tigers fell 73-22 on Tuesday of last week at Cuba and were defeated 74-44 by Koshkonong Monday in Houston. At...
myozarksonline.com
Another death at the South Central Correctional Center in Licking
There has been another death at the South Central Correctional Center in Licking. Authorities there have announced that Tuesday morning at 11:05 offender Larry Bolton was pronounced dead at the Correctional Center. Bolton was a 53-year-old offender serving a 5-year sentence for second-degree assault from Maries County. Bolton was received in the Missouri Department of Corrections on October 5th of this year. An autopsy will be conducted.
