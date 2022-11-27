ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapper NBA Youngboy supports community by hosting Thanksgiving dinner

By Jessica Knox
 3 days ago

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – This holiday season, a Baton Rouge rapper is providing local families with a little extra help.

“Even though when you feel like you’re all down and nobody got you like we always did, because at the end of the day, this is where we started from and we started from the bottom, so we always want this sense of hope,” said Roderick “OG 3” Pierre, Never Broke Again.

Crime remains an ongoing problem in Baton Rouge and it’s left some families with an empty seat at the dinner table.

Angelia Hawkins can relate to this. She told BRProud reporter Jessica Knox, “This has really taken a whole impact on me because that was my only child.”

Another community member, Herbert Pace, described his lack of food and how grateful he was for the help provided by local rapper, Kentrell Gaulden.

Pace said, “I have nothing in my refrigerator but water,” and added that the turkey he’d been given would be consumed in pieces so as to last him all week.

As a Baton Rouge native, Gaulden, who is better known as Never Broke Again YoungBoy, and his team partnered with multiple nonprofits to help lighten loads of financially strapped celebrants this holiday season.

Aside from handing out 500 turkeys, the owner of Boil & Roux, Maurice Walker, says they aim to bring peace to the area.

Walker said, “Of course, you know, the battered women’s shelter. You know, homeless people. I mean, everyone needs some help sometimes. So that’s what we’re here for.”

Taneshia Flowers, Founder of Project Big Dot agreed, saying, “Just doing something as simple as providing people with a hearty free meal can put a smile on someone’s face this holiday season. And that’s what we intend to do.”

Due to assistance from the Never Broke Again team, families were able to unite and focus on what they are thankful for.

Mo’Nique Coleman, the mother of the Never Broke Again team, said, “Be happy, be thankful. That’s what it’s all about, being thankful during this time and not only during this time but every day.”

Though NBA Youngboy could not attend the event himself, members of the community wanted to send him a message of appreciation.

Those involved said they intend to return and provide their community with additional assistance this Christmas.

