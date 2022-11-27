Auburn did not contact former Liberty student Chelsea Andrews as part of its vetting process in hiring Hugh Freeze. Andrews is a sexual assault survivor. She tweeted in July about Freeze, the former Liberty head football coach, sending her an unsolicited direct message defending his boss, Liberty athletic director Ian McCaw. Andrews had been critical of the way the school handled a number of sexual assault allegations. Andrews, then identified as Jane Doe 7, was one of more than 20 plaintiffs who sued Liberty for mishandling sexual misconduct allegations in a lawsuit that has since been settled. Liberty is currently under a Department of Education federal investigation into how it has handled student reports of sexual assault.

AUBURN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO