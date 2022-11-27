Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2022 Iron Bowl: Will Carnell "Cadillac" Williams Become the Next Auburn Head Coach? Tommy Tuberville Thinks SoZack LoveAuburn, AL
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
Will Lane Kiffin Leave Ole Miss for Auburn?Jameson StewardAuburn, AL
The Tuskegee Syphilis Study, 40 Years of Unethical Human Experimentation in African AmericansSara BTuskegee, AL
Opinion: The Ghost of Christmas Past continues to haunt Coach Bryan HarsinEdy ZooAuburn, AL
Related
247Sports
Auburn assistant Roc Bellantoni not retained on Hugh Freeze's staff
Auburn assistant coach Roc Bellantoni will not be retained on Hugh Freeze's inaugural Auburn staff, Auburn Undercover was informed on Wednesday afternoon. Bellantoni coached Auburn's edge rushers this season and was the Tigers' special teams coordinator. He was brought onto Bryan Harsin's staff in 2021 as an analyst, then was promoted last offseason after Bert Watts left for the Denver Broncos.
247Sports
'Why Auburn?' Freeze on making the move to coach the Tigers
AUBURN, Alabama–As the head coach who led Liberty University’s successful transition from the FCS to the FBS level of college football Hugh Freeze could have likely coached as long as he wanted to at that university in Lynchburg, Va., and made that the final stop of his coaching career. Instead, he chose to take on the challenge of rebuilding an Auburn team that plays in the toughest division of the toughest league–the SEC.
The best recruits in Auburn this week for the 2022 AHSAA Super 7
High school football fans have waited all year for this week. The Alabama High School Athletic Association will take over Auburn for the Super 7 state championship games starting on Wednesday night. The best teams feature some of the best recruits in the country, too. Hugh Freeze and the Tigers...
Hugh Freeze Sends Clear Message To Nick Saban After Taking Over At Auburn
Hugh Freeze has won everywhere he's coached, achieving double-digit win seasons at Arkansas State, Ole Miss and Liberty. But one line on his resume probably had more to do with Freeze being named Bryan Harsin's successor at Auburn on Monday. Freeze has proven that he can beat Nick Saban and ...
Gus Malzahn shares message for Hugh Freeze about Auburn job
Gus Malzahn shared a message on Monday for the man who is taking over at Auburn. The Tigers on Monday officially hired Hugh Freeze as their new head football coach. Freeze was in his fourth season at Liberty prior to being hired by Auburn. Malzahn was Auburn’s coach from 2013-2020 before being replaced by Bryan Harsin, who was fired earlier this season.
247Sports
Freeze: 'Let's finish up our schedule so I can go out and recruit'
AUBURN, Alabama — As Auburn's new head coach Hugh Freeze has to make the rounds. He has to have the press conference, he has to meet the necessary people and have the meetings, but he's looking to wrap that up as quickly as possible. Priority No. 1 is getting...
247Sports
Auburn lands commitment from Opelika pass-rusher Brenton Williams
Auburn doesn't have a permanent head coach yet, but it does have a need along the defensive line. Just a few days after 4-star defensive lineman Darron Reed flipped from LSU to Auburn, Auburn added 3-star edge Brenton Williams from just down the road at Opelika. Listed as an edge, at 6-foot-4, 245 pounds, Williams projects more so as a defensive end or pass rusher, fitting a similar mold to Reed and 4-star commit Wilky Denaud out of Fort Pierce, Fla.
wvtm13.com
Former Liberty University student disagrees with Hugh Freeze hire at Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. — Not everyone is happy about Hugh Freeze coming to Auburn. WVTM 13's Magdala Louissaint spoke with Chelsea Andrews over the phone. She's not sure of how the vetting process goes for football coaches but she wanted to tell auburn she had concerns about Hugh Freeze coming to the university.
Clanton Advertiser
Tigers corralled by Opelika at home
After taking down its Thanksgiving tournament, the Chilton County High School varsity girls’ basketball team fell in its first game back from the break 56-33 to Opelika High School. The Tigers had a balanced scoring effort with four players scoring at least five points. Ivyonna Varner was the leading...
Guest opinion: Plague on the Plains
Are you kidding? Auburn is seriously thinking about hiring Hugh Freeze, a football coach who resigned in shame from Ole Miss over a scandal in which he called escort services to help recruit players?. Auburn coeds should take to the streets and protest this total lack of sensitivity to an...
collegeandmagnolia.com
DO NOT HIRE HUGH FREEZE
I don’t even know where to start with this, and I’m only writing this piece because other members of College and Magnolia would be unable to turn the caps lock key off and restrain from this being obscenely profane. However, the underlying message is the same. John Cohen,...
Chelsea Andrews: Auburn never asked about Hugh Freeze messages defending Liberty’s Ian McCaw
Auburn did not contact former Liberty student Chelsea Andrews as part of its vetting process in hiring Hugh Freeze. Andrews is a sexual assault survivor. She tweeted in July about Freeze, the former Liberty head football coach, sending her an unsolicited direct message defending his boss, Liberty athletic director Ian McCaw. Andrews had been critical of the way the school handled a number of sexual assault allegations. Andrews, then identified as Jane Doe 7, was one of more than 20 plaintiffs who sued Liberty for mishandling sexual misconduct allegations in a lawsuit that has since been settled. Liberty is currently under a Department of Education federal investigation into how it has handled student reports of sexual assault.
thebamabuzz.com
Staks Pancake House to open first Alabama location in Auburn
Get that knife and fork ready—Staks Pancake Kitchen is coming soon to Auburn. From fluffy french toast to mouthwatering omelettes, read on for all the tasty details. Currently open for business in three Tennessee cities (Germantown, East Memphis + Southaven), the restaurant will soon be branching out with Alabama’s very first location in Auburn.
Auburn traded Cadillac for a creepy white van
Cadillac Williams is Auburn. He’s everything that’s right about Auburn. Hugh Freeze represents everything that’s wrong about Auburn. Of course he got the job. Auburn could have had a Cadillac. Instead, they bought a creepy white van. With lots of baggage. R E L A T E...
aldailynews.com
Wesley Britt joins Fine & Geddie
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Wesley Britt, husband of U.S. Senator-elect Katie Britt, has joined Fine, Geddie and Associates, one of Alabama’s premiere governmental affairs firms. Britt had previously worked in economic development and government affairs for Alabama Power, but stepped down last year to fully support his wife’s campaign for the U.S. Senate. He will be based in Fine & Geddie’s downtown Montgomery office servicing state-level clients and take no part in federal lobbying efforts, according to a statement from the firm.
Alabama man dies after multi-car accident on Thanksgiving Day
An Alabama man has died after a Thanksgiving night wreck, Alabama state trooper said. The multi-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 6:05 p.m. Thursday and claimed the life of a Pelham, Alabama, man. Stuart J. Norwood Jr., 53, was fatally injured when the 2013 Dodge Durango, in which he was a...
WATCH REPLAY: Kadie the Cow on the “mooooove” to new home
A Columbus icon moved to a new home Tuesday morning. Kadie the Cow left her asphalt pasture in the parking lot of a shuttered electronics store off the Manchester Expressway. Next stop? A nice little piece of Chattahoochee riverfront property along Front Avenue in downtown Columbus. You can watch Kadie’s move through Columbus on the video […]
INVESTIGATION: Auburn man dies after police use Taser
An investigation is underway after a 32-year-old Auburn man dies after being detained and tased by Auburn police.
CPD: Shooting investigation on Illges Road underway
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting on Illges Road. According to the police department, one person was injured in the shooting. This is a developing story. Stick with News 3 on-air and online as more details become available.
WSFA
Details on Montgomery County damage, deaths to be released at 10 a.m.
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The WSFA First Alert weather team tracked severe weather overnight into Wednesday morning. The storms moved eastward, bringing with it tornado warnings for several counties in our viewing area. Two people died and multiple people were injured in Montgomery County. According to the Montgomery County EMA’s...
Comments / 0