247Sports

Auburn assistant Roc Bellantoni not retained on Hugh Freeze's staff

Auburn assistant coach Roc Bellantoni will not be retained on Hugh Freeze's inaugural Auburn staff, Auburn Undercover was informed on Wednesday afternoon. Bellantoni coached Auburn's edge rushers this season and was the Tigers' special teams coordinator. He was brought onto Bryan Harsin's staff in 2021 as an analyst, then was promoted last offseason after Bert Watts left for the Denver Broncos.
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

'Why Auburn?' Freeze on making the move to coach the Tigers

AUBURN, Alabama–As the head coach who led Liberty University’s successful transition from the FCS to the FBS level of college football Hugh Freeze could have likely coached as long as he wanted to at that university in Lynchburg, Va., and made that the final stop of his coaching career. Instead, he chose to take on the challenge of rebuilding an Auburn team that plays in the toughest division of the toughest league–the SEC.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

The best recruits in Auburn this week for the 2022 AHSAA Super 7

High school football fans have waited all year for this week. The Alabama High School Athletic Association will take over Auburn for the Super 7 state championship games starting on Wednesday night. The best teams feature some of the best recruits in the country, too. Hugh Freeze and the Tigers...
AUBURN, AL
Larry Brown Sports

Gus Malzahn shares message for Hugh Freeze about Auburn job

Gus Malzahn shared a message on Monday for the man who is taking over at Auburn. The Tigers on Monday officially hired Hugh Freeze as their new head football coach. Freeze was in his fourth season at Liberty prior to being hired by Auburn. Malzahn was Auburn’s coach from 2013-2020 before being replaced by Bryan Harsin, who was fired earlier this season.
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

Auburn lands commitment from Opelika pass-rusher Brenton Williams

Auburn doesn't have a permanent head coach yet, but it does have a need along the defensive line. Just a few days after 4-star defensive lineman Darron Reed flipped from LSU to Auburn, Auburn added 3-star edge Brenton Williams from just down the road at Opelika. Listed as an edge, at 6-foot-4, 245 pounds, Williams projects more so as a defensive end or pass rusher, fitting a similar mold to Reed and 4-star commit Wilky Denaud out of Fort Pierce, Fla.
AUBURN, AL
wvtm13.com

Former Liberty University student disagrees with Hugh Freeze hire at Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. — Not everyone is happy about Hugh Freeze coming to Auburn. WVTM 13's Magdala Louissaint spoke with Chelsea Andrews over the phone. She's not sure of how the vetting process goes for football coaches but she wanted to tell auburn she had concerns about Hugh Freeze coming to the university.
AUBURN, AL
Clanton Advertiser

Tigers corralled by Opelika at home

After taking down its Thanksgiving tournament, the Chilton County High School varsity girls’ basketball team fell in its first game back from the break 56-33 to Opelika High School. The Tigers had a balanced scoring effort with four players scoring at least five points. Ivyonna Varner was the leading...
OPELIKA, AL
AL.com

Guest opinion: Plague on the Plains

Are you kidding? Auburn is seriously thinking about hiring Hugh Freeze, a football coach who resigned in shame from Ole Miss over a scandal in which he called escort services to help recruit players?. Auburn coeds should take to the streets and protest this total lack of sensitivity to an...
AUBURN, AL
collegeandmagnolia.com

DO NOT HIRE HUGH FREEZE

I don’t even know where to start with this, and I’m only writing this piece because other members of College and Magnolia would be unable to turn the caps lock key off and restrain from this being obscenely profane. However, the underlying message is the same. John Cohen,...
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Chelsea Andrews: Auburn never asked about Hugh Freeze messages defending Liberty’s Ian McCaw

Auburn did not contact former Liberty student Chelsea Andrews as part of its vetting process in hiring Hugh Freeze. Andrews is a sexual assault survivor. She tweeted in July about Freeze, the former Liberty head football coach, sending her an unsolicited direct message defending his boss, Liberty athletic director Ian McCaw. Andrews had been critical of the way the school handled a number of sexual assault allegations. Andrews, then identified as Jane Doe 7, was one of more than 20 plaintiffs who sued Liberty for mishandling sexual misconduct allegations in a lawsuit that has since been settled. Liberty is currently under a Department of Education federal investigation into how it has handled student reports of sexual assault.
AUBURN, AL
thebamabuzz.com

Staks Pancake House to open first Alabama location in Auburn

Get that knife and fork ready—Staks Pancake Kitchen is coming soon to Auburn. From fluffy french toast to mouthwatering omelettes, read on for all the tasty details. Currently open for business in three Tennessee cities (Germantown, East Memphis + Southaven), the restaurant will soon be branching out with Alabama’s very first location in Auburn.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Auburn traded Cadillac for a creepy white van

Cadillac Williams is Auburn. He’s everything that’s right about Auburn. Hugh Freeze represents everything that’s wrong about Auburn. Of course he got the job. Auburn could have had a Cadillac. Instead, they bought a creepy white van. With lots of baggage. R E L A T E...
AUBURN, AL
aldailynews.com

Wesley Britt joins Fine & Geddie

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Wesley Britt, husband of U.S. Senator-elect Katie Britt, has joined Fine, Geddie and Associates, one of Alabama’s premiere governmental affairs firms. Britt had previously worked in economic development and government affairs for Alabama Power, but stepped down last year to fully support his wife’s campaign for the U.S. Senate. He will be based in Fine & Geddie’s downtown Montgomery office servicing state-level clients and take no part in federal lobbying efforts, according to a statement from the firm.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WRBL News 3

WATCH REPLAY: Kadie the Cow on the “mooooove” to new home

A Columbus icon moved to a new home Tuesday morning. Kadie the Cow left her asphalt pasture in the parking lot of a shuttered electronics store off the Manchester Expressway. Next stop? A nice little piece of Chattahoochee riverfront property along Front Avenue in downtown Columbus.  You can watch Kadie’s move through Columbus on the video […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

CPD: Shooting investigation on Illges Road underway

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting on Illges Road. According to the police department, one person was injured in the shooting. This is a developing story. Stick with News 3 on-air and online as more details become available.
COLUMBUS, GA
WSFA

Details on Montgomery County damage, deaths to be released at 10 a.m.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The WSFA First Alert weather team tracked severe weather overnight into Wednesday morning. The storms moved eastward, bringing with it tornado warnings for several counties in our viewing area. Two people died and multiple people were injured in Montgomery County. According to the Montgomery County EMA’s...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL

