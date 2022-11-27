ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

PWMania

WWE Issues Injury Update on Raquel Rodriguez

According to WWE, Raquel Rodriguez will be out for 4-6 weeks. SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler attacked Rodriguez backstage on Friday’s Survivor Series go-home edition, just before she was to team with Shotzi against her attackers. Shotzi later revealed in a backstage interview that Rodriguez had a broken arm and a dislocated elbow, which he aggravated during the tag match.
PWMania

Ricky Steamboat Wins His First Match Since 2010 at Big Time Wrestling Event

WWE Hall of Famer Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat wrestled in his first match since 2010 on November 27 at Big Time Wrestling’s Return of the Dragon event. He teamed up with FTR to take on Brock Anderson, Jay Lethal, and a mystery partner (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler). Prior to the match, Arn Anderson confirmed Nick Aldis, a former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, as the third opponent.
PWMania

WWE RAW Results – November 28, 2022

WWE RAW Results – November 28, 2022. Tonight’s episode of WWE RAW aired from the Norfolk Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia. – The show opened with a video package recapping the final moments in the Men’s War Games match. – Becky Lynch made her way to the...
NORFOLK, VA
PWMania

WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (11/28/22)

WWE RAW will broadcast live tonight from the Norfolk Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia, with fallout from Saturday’s big event in Boston. As of this writing, only The Miz vs. Dexter Lumis has been confirmed for tonight’s show. Austin Theory, the new WWE United States Champion, is expected to make an appearance to celebrate his victory over Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley at Survivor Series. It will also be interesting to see what happens with The Judgment Day and The O.C. on RAW now that AJ Styles has defeated Finn Balor.
NORFOLK, VA
PWMania

Tony Khan Reveals AEW’s Latest Talent Signing

AR Fox was offered an AEW contract following the November 16th episode of Dynamite, in which he teamed with Top Flight in a losing effort against World Trios Champions Death Triangle. Lexy Nair offered him a contract with the promotion in a social media interview. Fox has been a professional...
PWMania

Charlotte Flair Teases Her Return to WWE In-Ring Action

Fans believe Charlotte Flair is getting closer to making a comeback on WWE television. Since losing the SmackDown Women’s Title to Ronda Rousey in an I Quit Match at WrestleMania Backlash in May, Flair hasn’t been seen on WWE television. In order to take time off for her...
PWMania

Update on Roman Reigns Being Upset with Kevin Owens at WWE Survivor Series

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was reportedly annoyed by a slap delivered by Kevin Owens during Saturday’s War Games main event at WWE Survivor Series. As previously stated, Reigns was said to be visibly upset backstage at the TD Garden in Boston on Saturday, specifically over a spot that occurred during the War Games bout. It was rumored that Reigns objected to what he saw as an unplanned spot between himself and Owens, and that he wanted everything to go as planned. When Reigns returned backstage, he reportedly exclaimed “expletive filled,” and it was clear that he was upset. The original report can be found by clicking here.
BOSTON, MA
PWMania

WWE NXT Viewership and Rating Report for 11/29/22

According to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily, this week’s live episode of WWE NXT drew 644,000 viewers on the USA Network. This is a 3.21% increase over the previous week’s 624,000 viewers. NXT received a 0.13 rating in the key 18-49 demographic on Tuesday. This is an 8.33% increase...
PWMania

Update on the Current Status of Hulk Hogan’s Health

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair and Conrad Thompson discussed Hulk Hogan’s career on the latest “To Be The Man” podcast. Flair also discussed current wrestling events and provided an update on Hogan’s health. Hogan has had ten back surgeries in the last five years, according...
FLORIDA STATE
PWMania

WWE Holiday Tour Supershow Results From Portland, ME 11/27/22

The following results are from Sunday’s WWE WWE Holiday Tour Supershow live event at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland, ME. * WWE RAW Women’s Title Match: Bianca Belair (c) defeated Bayley via DQ. The match becomes a tag team match. * WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair,...
PORTLAND, ME
PWMania

Spoilers: WWE NXT Level Up Taping Results for 12/2/22

Before this week’s WWE NXT aired on television, the December 2 episode of NXT Level Up was taped Tuesday night at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Full spoilers are below:. * Oro Mensah defeated Myles Borne. * Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo defeated Tavion Heights in his debut. Tony D’Angelo...
ORLANDO, FL
PWMania

Correction on William Regal’s AEW Contract Status

Today, Dave Meltzer issued a correction regarding William Regal. Regal stated when he signed with AEW that he will be around for at least a couple of years because he signed a three-year contract. On Sunday’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer stated that Regal’s WWE return “has been discussed,” but a...
PWMania

AEW Dark Results – November 29, 2022

The Factory vs. Justin Corino,Ryan Mooney & Steven Joe Sifi. Lee Johnson & Steven Joe Sifi lock up to get this match started before Johnson delivers a back elbow before Ryan Mooney tags in. Johnson shoves him into the corner, then tags in Cole Karter. Karter fires off right hands, then tags in QT Marshall.
PWMania

Why Roman Reigns Didn’t Wear Red With The Bloodline at WWE Survivor Series

The Bloodline (Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Solo Sikoa, Sami Zayn) defeated Team Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Butch, Ridge Holland, Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre) when Jey Uso pinned Owens at Saturday’s WWE Survivor Series Premium Live Event. The Usos, Zayn, and Sikoa were all dressed in red, but Reigns was dressed in his trademark black pants.
PWMania

Backstage News on Alex Riley’s Pro Wrestling Return, Training with AEW Stars

Former WWE Superstar Alex Riley is set to return to the ring soon. Riley posted some in-ring training videos on his Instagram account over the summer, and this week he announced that he will be back in the ring on Thursday, December 8 in Lynbrook, NY at the Holiday Toy Drive 2022 event hosted by Create-A-Pro and The Major Wrestling Figures Podcast.
LYNBROOK, NY
PWMania

Backstage News on Why Brian Kendrick Was Brought Back to WWE for Survivor Series

As PWMania.com previously reported, Jason Jordan and Brian Kendrick were listed as producers for the 2022 WWE Survivor Series PLE match between Smackdown Women’s champion Ronda Rousey and Shotzi. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com commented on why Kendrick was brought in during Wrestling Observer Radio. “What happened was, Brian Kendrick...

