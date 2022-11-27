Read full article on original website
Related
PWMania
Madusa Slams Ronda Rousey For Wanting WWE to Remove “Women’s” Term From Titles
WWE Hall Of Famer Madusa (Alundra Blayze) was recently interviewed for her new book, “The Woman Who Would Be King,” on TheA2theK Wrestling Show. During it, the former WWE Women’s Champion discussed Rousey’s opinion that WWE should remove the term “women’s” from the respective championships.
PWMania
Ricky Steamboat Wins His First Match Since 2010 at Big Time Wrestling Event
WWE Hall of Famer Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat wrestled in his first match since 2010 on November 27 at Big Time Wrestling’s Return of the Dragon event. He teamed up with FTR to take on Brock Anderson, Jay Lethal, and a mystery partner (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler). Prior to the match, Arn Anderson confirmed Nick Aldis, a former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, as the third opponent.
PWMania
Ric Flair Not a Fan of Sami Zayn in The Bloodline, Update On Flair’s Royal Rumble Status
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair and Conrad Thompson discussed Hulk Hogan’s professional wrestling career on the most recent episode of the “To Be The Man” podcast. In addition, Flair discussed some recent events in the world of wrestling. When it comes to Sami Zayn’s performance as a member of The Bloodline, Thompson questioned Ric Flair on his thoughts.
PWMania
WWE RAW Results – November 28, 2022
WWE RAW Results – November 28, 2022. Tonight’s episode of WWE RAW aired from the Norfolk Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia. – The show opened with a video package recapping the final moments in the Men’s War Games match. – Becky Lynch made her way to the...
PWMania
NJPW World Tag League Night 4 Results (11/30/22); Updated Standings
NJPW World Tag League Night 4 Results – November 30, 2022. Tomoaki Honma & Ryohei Oiwa vs. Oskar Leube & Yuto Nakashima. Ryohei Oiwa & Yuto Nakashima started this match then Tomoaki Honma & Ryohei Oiwa worked over Oskar Leube’s left leg. Yuto Nakashima made the hot tag...
PWMania
WWE Issues Injury Update on Raquel Rodriguez
According to WWE, Raquel Rodriguez will be out for 4-6 weeks. SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler attacked Rodriguez backstage on Friday’s Survivor Series go-home edition, just before she was to team with Shotzi against her attackers. Shotzi later revealed in a backstage interview that Rodriguez had a broken arm and a dislocated elbow, which he aggravated during the tag match.
PWMania
Video: Sami Zayn and Jey Uso Get “Ucey” at Sunday’s WWE Live Event
Sami Zayn and Jey Uso appear to be fast becoming best friends. At Sunday’s WWE live event in Portland, Maine, Zayn and Jey hugged and demonstrated their special handshake as Solo Sikoa watched from the ring apron. Zayn and Jey got on the same page at the Survivor Series...
PWMania
Rhea Ripley Explains How She Is Like Women’s Wrestling Legend Joanie “Chyna” Laurer
Do you think Rhea Ripley is similar to Joanie “Chyna” Laurer?. The women’s wrestling star recently spoke with Joseph Staszewski of the New York Post for an interview, during which she spoke about getting compared to the aforementioned WWE Hall of Fame legend when talking about being able to rough up the men wrestlers in the company.
PWMania
Tony Khan Reveals AEW’s Latest Talent Signing
AR Fox was offered an AEW contract following the November 16th episode of Dynamite, in which he teamed with Top Flight in a losing effort against World Trios Champions Death Triangle. Lexy Nair offered him a contract with the promotion in a social media interview. Fox has been a professional...
PWMania
Bob Orton Jr. Provides Update on Randy Orton Following Surgery, Cody Rhodes – Orton
WWE Hall of Famer “Cowboy” Bob Orton Jr. recently did a virtual signing for K&S WrestleFest and commented on how his son Randy Orton is doing following his recent back surgery. The most recent update on Orton’s status and health can be found by clicking here. The...
PWMania
WWE Star Reacts to Former Faction Members Reuniting at PROGRESS Wrestling Event
WWE superstar Nikki Cross has reacted to the reunion of her former SAnitY teammates at a recent independent event. Big Damo (fka Killian Dain) teamed with Axel Tischer (Alexander Wolfe) at the PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 146: ‘They Think It’s All Over…’ show on November 27th. These...
PWMania
Update on the Current Status of Hulk Hogan’s Health
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair and Conrad Thompson discussed Hulk Hogan’s career on the latest “To Be The Man” podcast. Flair also discussed current wrestling events and provided an update on Hogan’s health. Hogan has had ten back surgeries in the last five years, according...
PWMania
Ruby Soho Possibly Making a Comeback at AEW Dynamite Tonight
Ruby Soho was spotted near the location of tonight’s AEW Dynamite taping. According to a new report from Fightful Select, Soho is near the site of tonight’s Dynamite in Indianapolis, Indiana, but there’s no word on whether she’ll be there or not. Soho lives in Lafayette, Indiana, which is about an hour and a half from Indianapolis.
PWMania
WWE Star Spotted Backstage Wearing a Neck Brace on RAW
IYO SKY may have to take a break from ring action. It was announced that IYO SKY was not cleared to compete Monday night on WWE RAW. She did appear on the show during the brawl segment near the concession stands, but as you can see in the video below, they were very careful with her and she received no bumps or shots to the neck.
PWMania
Charlotte Flair Teases Her Return to WWE In-Ring Action
Fans believe Charlotte Flair is getting closer to making a comeback on WWE television. Since losing the SmackDown Women’s Title to Ronda Rousey in an I Quit Match at WrestleMania Backlash in May, Flair hasn’t been seen on WWE television. In order to take time off for her...
PWMania
AEW Star Claims CM Punk is “No Longer in the Company”
According to Stokely Hathaway’s recent comments, CM Punk has parted ways with All Elite Wrestling. Hathaway, the manager of AEW faction The Firm, said on Renee Paquette’s podcast ‘The Sessions’:. “Everything that was supposed to happen with The Firm did not happen. Back at All out,...
PWMania
Exclusive: Joe Hendry Opens Up About Returning to Impact Wrestling, Still Living in Scotland, His Future, and More
Joe Hendry is a wrestler on a mission to be the absolute best he can be. After being away for over 3 years, the IMPACT Wrestling star returned to the company at Bound For Glory 2022 and won the Digital Media Championship soon after, defeating Bryan Myers to capture the gold.
PWMania
WWE Issues Internal Memo on Survivor Series: WarGames Success
In an internal memo sent to executives earlier today, WWE officials expressed their optimism regarding the success of last Saturday’s WWE Survivor Series: WarGames Premium Live Event. According to a new report from Fightful Select, the memo highlighted the following Survivor Series highlights:. * According to the memo, Survivor...
PWMania
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (11/28/22)
WWE RAW will broadcast live tonight from the Norfolk Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia, with fallout from Saturday’s big event in Boston. As of this writing, only The Miz vs. Dexter Lumis has been confirmed for tonight’s show. Austin Theory, the new WWE United States Champion, is expected to make an appearance to celebrate his victory over Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley at Survivor Series. It will also be interesting to see what happens with The Judgment Day and The O.C. on RAW now that AJ Styles has defeated Finn Balor.
PWMania
Major Destiny Wrestling Announcement Expected at Homecoming; Title Match Change
On December 4th Destiny Wrestling’s huge “Homecoming” show will be held at Don Kolov Arena in Mississauga, Ontario. The Destiny Wrestling World Champion Aiden Prince is scheduled to make his first title defense against indy sensation Blake Christian. PWMania.com has heard through reliable sources that there will...
Comments / 0