Vermont State

PWMania

Ricky Steamboat Wins His First Match Since 2010 at Big Time Wrestling Event

WWE Hall of Famer Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat wrestled in his first match since 2010 on November 27 at Big Time Wrestling’s Return of the Dragon event. He teamed up with FTR to take on Brock Anderson, Jay Lethal, and a mystery partner (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler). Prior to the match, Arn Anderson confirmed Nick Aldis, a former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, as the third opponent.
PWMania

WWE RAW Results – November 28, 2022

WWE RAW Results – November 28, 2022. Tonight’s episode of WWE RAW aired from the Norfolk Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia. – The show opened with a video package recapping the final moments in the Men’s War Games match. – Becky Lynch made her way to the...
NORFOLK, VA
PWMania

NJPW World Tag League Night 4 Results (11/30/22); Updated Standings

NJPW World Tag League Night 4 Results – November 30, 2022. Tomoaki Honma & Ryohei Oiwa vs. Oskar Leube & Yuto Nakashima. Ryohei Oiwa & Yuto Nakashima started this match then Tomoaki Honma & Ryohei Oiwa worked over Oskar Leube’s left leg. Yuto Nakashima made the hot tag...
PWMania

WWE Issues Injury Update on Raquel Rodriguez

According to WWE, Raquel Rodriguez will be out for 4-6 weeks. SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler attacked Rodriguez backstage on Friday’s Survivor Series go-home edition, just before she was to team with Shotzi against her attackers. Shotzi later revealed in a backstage interview that Rodriguez had a broken arm and a dislocated elbow, which he aggravated during the tag match.
PWMania

Tony Khan Reveals AEW’s Latest Talent Signing

AR Fox was offered an AEW contract following the November 16th episode of Dynamite, in which he teamed with Top Flight in a losing effort against World Trios Champions Death Triangle. Lexy Nair offered him a contract with the promotion in a social media interview. Fox has been a professional...
PWMania

WWE Star Reacts to Former Faction Members Reuniting at PROGRESS Wrestling Event

WWE superstar Nikki Cross has reacted to the reunion of her former SAnitY teammates at a recent independent event. Big Damo (fka Killian Dain) teamed with Axel Tischer (Alexander Wolfe) at the PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 146: ‘They Think It’s All Over…’ show on November 27th. These...
PWMania

Update on the Current Status of Hulk Hogan’s Health

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair and Conrad Thompson discussed Hulk Hogan’s career on the latest “To Be The Man” podcast. Flair also discussed current wrestling events and provided an update on Hogan’s health. Hogan has had ten back surgeries in the last five years, according...
FLORIDA STATE
PWMania

Ruby Soho Possibly Making a Comeback at AEW Dynamite Tonight

Ruby Soho was spotted near the location of tonight’s AEW Dynamite taping. According to a new report from Fightful Select, Soho is near the site of tonight’s Dynamite in Indianapolis, Indiana, but there’s no word on whether she’ll be there or not. Soho lives in Lafayette, Indiana, which is about an hour and a half from Indianapolis.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
PWMania

WWE Star Spotted Backstage Wearing a Neck Brace on RAW

IYO SKY may have to take a break from ring action. It was announced that IYO SKY was not cleared to compete Monday night on WWE RAW. She did appear on the show during the brawl segment near the concession stands, but as you can see in the video below, they were very careful with her and she received no bumps or shots to the neck.
PWMania

Charlotte Flair Teases Her Return to WWE In-Ring Action

Fans believe Charlotte Flair is getting closer to making a comeback on WWE television. Since losing the SmackDown Women’s Title to Ronda Rousey in an I Quit Match at WrestleMania Backlash in May, Flair hasn’t been seen on WWE television. In order to take time off for her...
PWMania

AEW Star Claims CM Punk is “No Longer in the Company”

According to Stokely Hathaway’s recent comments, CM Punk has parted ways with All Elite Wrestling. Hathaway, the manager of AEW faction The Firm, said on Renee Paquette’s podcast ‘The Sessions’:. “Everything that was supposed to happen with The Firm did not happen. Back at All out,...
PWMania

WWE Issues Internal Memo on Survivor Series: WarGames Success

In an internal memo sent to executives earlier today, WWE officials expressed their optimism regarding the success of last Saturday’s WWE Survivor Series: WarGames Premium Live Event. According to a new report from Fightful Select, the memo highlighted the following Survivor Series highlights:. * According to the memo, Survivor...
BOSTON, MA
PWMania

WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (11/28/22)

WWE RAW will broadcast live tonight from the Norfolk Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia, with fallout from Saturday’s big event in Boston. As of this writing, only The Miz vs. Dexter Lumis has been confirmed for tonight’s show. Austin Theory, the new WWE United States Champion, is expected to make an appearance to celebrate his victory over Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley at Survivor Series. It will also be interesting to see what happens with The Judgment Day and The O.C. on RAW now that AJ Styles has defeated Finn Balor.
NORFOLK, VA
PWMania

Major Destiny Wrestling Announcement Expected at Homecoming; Title Match Change

On December 4th Destiny Wrestling’s huge “Homecoming” show will be held at Don Kolov Arena in Mississauga, Ontario. The Destiny Wrestling World Champion Aiden Prince is scheduled to make his first title defense against indy sensation Blake Christian. PWMania.com has heard through reliable sources that there will...

