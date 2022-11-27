ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
PWMania

WWE Issues Injury Update on Raquel Rodriguez

According to WWE, Raquel Rodriguez will be out for 4-6 weeks. SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler attacked Rodriguez backstage on Friday’s Survivor Series go-home edition, just before she was to team with Shotzi against her attackers. Shotzi later revealed in a backstage interview that Rodriguez had a broken arm and a dislocated elbow, which he aggravated during the tag match.
PWMania

Ricky Steamboat Wins His First Match Since 2010 at Big Time Wrestling Event

WWE Hall of Famer Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat wrestled in his first match since 2010 on November 27 at Big Time Wrestling’s Return of the Dragon event. He teamed up with FTR to take on Brock Anderson, Jay Lethal, and a mystery partner (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler). Prior to the match, Arn Anderson confirmed Nick Aldis, a former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, as the third opponent.
PWMania

Charlotte Flair Teases Her Return to WWE In-Ring Action

Fans believe Charlotte Flair is getting closer to making a comeback on WWE television. Since losing the SmackDown Women’s Title to Ronda Rousey in an I Quit Match at WrestleMania Backlash in May, Flair hasn’t been seen on WWE television. In order to take time off for her...
PWMania

WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (11/28/22)

WWE RAW will broadcast live tonight from the Norfolk Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia, with fallout from Saturday’s big event in Boston. As of this writing, only The Miz vs. Dexter Lumis has been confirmed for tonight’s show. Austin Theory, the new WWE United States Champion, is expected to make an appearance to celebrate his victory over Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley at Survivor Series. It will also be interesting to see what happens with The Judgment Day and The O.C. on RAW now that AJ Styles has defeated Finn Balor.
NORFOLK, VA
PWMania

Update on the Current Status of Hulk Hogan’s Health

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair and Conrad Thompson discussed Hulk Hogan’s career on the latest “To Be The Man” podcast. Flair also discussed current wrestling events and provided an update on Hogan’s health. Hogan has had ten back surgeries in the last five years, according...
FLORIDA STATE
PWMania

WWE RAW Results – November 28, 2022

WWE RAW Results – November 28, 2022. Tonight’s episode of WWE RAW aired from the Norfolk Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia. – The show opened with a video package recapping the final moments in the Men’s War Games match. – Becky Lynch made her way to the...
NORFOLK, VA
PWMania

WWE Star Spotted Backstage Wearing a Neck Brace on RAW

IYO SKY may have to take a break from ring action. It was announced that IYO SKY was not cleared to compete Monday night on WWE RAW. She did appear on the show during the brawl segment near the concession stands, but as you can see in the video below, they were very careful with her and she received no bumps or shots to the neck.
PWMania

Tony Khan Reveals AEW’s Latest Talent Signing

AR Fox was offered an AEW contract following the November 16th episode of Dynamite, in which he teamed with Top Flight in a losing effort against World Trios Champions Death Triangle. Lexy Nair offered him a contract with the promotion in a social media interview. Fox has been a professional...
PWMania

WWE Star Reacts to Former Faction Members Reuniting at PROGRESS Wrestling Event

WWE superstar Nikki Cross has reacted to the reunion of her former SAnitY teammates at a recent independent event. Big Damo (fka Killian Dain) teamed with Axel Tischer (Alexander Wolfe) at the PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 146: ‘They Think It’s All Over…’ show on November 27th. These...
PWMania

Update on Roman Reigns Being Upset with Kevin Owens at WWE Survivor Series

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was reportedly annoyed by a slap delivered by Kevin Owens during Saturday’s War Games main event at WWE Survivor Series. As previously stated, Reigns was said to be visibly upset backstage at the TD Garden in Boston on Saturday, specifically over a spot that occurred during the War Games bout. It was rumored that Reigns objected to what he saw as an unplanned spot between himself and Owens, and that he wanted everything to go as planned. When Reigns returned backstage, he reportedly exclaimed “expletive filled,” and it was clear that he was upset. The original report can be found by clicking here.
BOSTON, MA
PWMania

WWE Issues Internal Memo on Survivor Series: WarGames Success

In an internal memo sent to executives earlier today, WWE officials expressed their optimism regarding the success of last Saturday’s WWE Survivor Series: WarGames Premium Live Event. According to a new report from Fightful Select, the memo highlighted the following Survivor Series highlights:. * According to the memo, Survivor...
BOSTON, MA
PWMania

WWE NXT Viewership and Rating Report for 11/29/22

According to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily, this week’s live episode of WWE NXT drew 644,000 viewers on the USA Network. This is a 3.21% increase over the previous week’s 624,000 viewers. NXT received a 0.13 rating in the key 18-49 demographic on Tuesday. This is an 8.33% increase...
PWMania

Austin Theory Reacts to the New Direction of His WWE Television Character

WWE United States champion Austin Theory recently gave his thoughts on the new path that his WWE television character is taking during an interview with Ottawa’s City News. Theory said, “The cocky, arrogant, douchy persona just really gets under people’s skin and it did its purpose. Having the Money in the Bank contract and the way that character was, there’s a little bit of a ceiling there just because when you look at Roman Reigns being so unstoppable and everything. Whoever is going to beat Roman Reigns it’s gotta be someone that is really going to beat Roman Reigns and not just by some luck and I think the chapter that Austin Theory is headed now, is setting him up to build to being that qualifier to stand toe to toe with Roman Reigns.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy