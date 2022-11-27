ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fortune

Forget Paris—these are the best 10 cities for expats

The rise of remote work over the past few years has given rise to a whole new generation of expats, who can log onto work as usual from wherever they want. But not all cities are equally amenable to people working. InterNations’ (an international networking site) has just released an Expat City list, ranking the best (and worst) cities for people living abroad.
CNBC

This 52-year-old early retiree left the U.S. for Portugal—a look at his typical day: 'It's pretty affordable'

In 2011, at 41 years old, I retired early from my legal career. My wife Noki left her nursing job a few years later, and we enjoyed a peaceful retirement in Washington, D.C. But in 2015, a family vacation to Lisbon, Portugal changed everything. We immediately fell in love with the city and decided to move there. So we rented out our D.C. home and bought a two-bedroom, 1,300 square-foot apartment in Lisbon for $534,000.
Daily Beast

Spain’s Great Cities Are Overrun with Tourists—but Not This One

This is the latest edition of our series on underrated destinations, It's Still a Big World. It’s not what you might call “off the beaten path.” Glance at any map of Spain and you won’t take long to find it, poised at the mid-point between Madrid and Barcelona and between the country's Cantabrian and Mediterranean coasts. Both by road and rail, it’s well-connected. And a river runs through it—the mighty Ebro, Spain’s answer to the Rhine or Volga.
The Independent

‘The party’s over!’: Italy set to ban illegal raves

Italy’s Brothers of Italy party, lead by the country’s new PM Giorgia Meloni, has announced plans to outlaw unlicensed raves just hours after police shut one down.Revellers could face up to six years in jail for attending gatherings of more than 50 people that pose a risk to public health, safety or order, while organisers could be wiretapped under the new law. Cracking down on rave culture was a flagship policy of Ms Meloni’s campaign. In her first speech to parliament as leader last week, she said Italy was “not a country for young people” and described a “growing emergency...
New York Post

Nigerian stowaways found on ship’s rudder seeking asylum in Spain

Three African stowaways who were pictured perching on a ship’s rudder at the end of their 11-day journey from Nigeria to the Canary Islands are seeking asylum in Spain, officials said Wednesday. Human rights group Walking Borders demanded the Madrid government intervene to prevent the men from being returned to Nigeria and urged it to assess their cases individually. The asylum-seekers’ identities and their motives for embarking on the perilous journey atop the rudder of the Maltese-flagged oil tanker Alithini II haven’t been made public. “The conditions of the journey are already an indication that something very serious may be behind it because...
lonelyplanet.com

4 days unwinding in Malta

Much-loved by European visitors for decades, laid-back Malta is attracting more visitors from around the world, beckoned by its prehistoric temples, fantastic scuba diving and buzzy Valletta, its beautiful capital. We asked Brett Atkinson to craft a four-day itinerary designed to help unwind on this European island. Spending a month...
The List

How To Apply For A Student Visa In Italy

The idea of studying abroad is not only exciting but it has a lot of benefits too. For instance, you get to make friends from other countries, you broaden your horizons by learning about different cultures, and in many cases, you also get to learn a new language. What's more, considering the exorbitant cost of higher education in the United States (via Best Schools), enrolling at a university or college in a different country could be a smart choice for those who cannot afford to pay off hefty loans once they're done studying. In this way, you can save money while also receiving quality education.
cohaitungchi.com

Italy in June – Your 2022 Complete Guide

June in Italy is sunny and gorgeous. Temperatures rise throughout the country, outdoor dining becomes the norm, and Italians begin heading to the beach on the weekends. It’s a lovely time to be here. And, because of that, you certainly won’t be the only visitor. The high season...

