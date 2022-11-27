Read full article on original website
itrwrestling.com
The Undertaker Comments On His Daughter Joining The WWE
Professional wrestling is littered with second and even third generation wrestlers. Although some have found more success than others, modern stars such as Bray Wyatt, Roman Reigns and Charlotte Flair have all come from wrestling families. Could The Undertaker’s daughter be next?. The Undertaker enjoyed one of the most...
wrestleview.com
WWE Hall of Famer returns to the ring for the first time in 12 years, wins trios match
WWE Hall of Famer Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat wrestled on Sunday night at the Big Time Wrestling event held at the Dalton Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina. Steamboat, who wrestled for the first time in 12 years, teamed with ROH, AAA and NJPW World Tag Team Champions FTR in a trios match against Nick Aldis, Jay Lethal and Brock Anderson (with Arn Anderson). Steamboat and FTR picked up the win when they applied figure four leg-locks on Aldis, Lethal and Anderson, making all of them tap out.
brytfmonline.com
WWE has “big plans” for Sami Zayn
File appears WWE She already has plans set for Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens until WrestleMania 39, which takes place in April of next year. In the The main event From Survivor Series this Saturday Guys event War games Match that opposes strain To the Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens.
wrestlinginc.com
Roman Reigns Reportedly Upset With Kevin Owens After WWE WarGames Match
WWE Survivor Series WarGames saw the end of the dissension between The Bloodline, as Sami Zayn showed his loyalty to the group, turning on his former best friend Kevin Owens in the process, leaving way for Jey Uso to earn the victory in the match. Although the ending of the match seemed to go off without a hitch to fans watching the shows close, according to Fightful Select, that wasn't necessarily the case.
wrestlinginc.com
Stephanie McMahon Touts New WWE Signee
WWE Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon took to Twitter on Sunday evening and shared about chatting with new WWE signee and "Cheer" star Gabi Butler at Saturday's WWE premium live event, Survivor Series: WarGames. "It was great to chat with WWE's newest signee, @GabiButlerCheer, before #SurvivorSeries #WarGames. I can't wait to see...
itrwrestling.com
Wrestling Veteran Calls Out Seth Rollins For Wearing “Women’s Clothing” On WWE Raw
At Survivor Series Seth Rollins lost his United States Championship to Austin Theory in a Triple Threat Match also involving Bobby Lashley. Naturally, this didn’t sit too well with the former World Champion who confronted Theory on the following episode of Monday Night Raw. Theory had come to the...
PWMania
WWE Issues Injury Update on Raquel Rodriguez
According to WWE, Raquel Rodriguez will be out for 4-6 weeks. SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler attacked Rodriguez backstage on Friday’s Survivor Series go-home edition, just before she was to team with Shotzi against her attackers. Shotzi later revealed in a backstage interview that Rodriguez had a broken arm and a dislocated elbow, which he aggravated during the tag match.
ComicBook
WWE: Next Two Challengers for Roman Reigns Reportedly Revealed
The Bloodline reigns supreme. Since the re-formation of the short-lived 2010s trio, Roman Reigns and the Usos have dominated the WWE, regularly closing premium live events draped in gold. The additions of Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa have only aided the Anoa'i faction, as both former NXT titleholders have been integral parts to maintaining The Bloodline's success. The group saw their biggest collective achievement this past weekend at WWE Survivor Series, when all five men stood tall together following their victory in the War Games bout against Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Butch, and Ridge Holland.
Looks Like Another Major WWE Star Is Finally Returning To The Ring Ahead Of WrestleMania Season
The WWE is about to have another major star back in the fold.
PWMania
Why Roman Reigns Didn’t Wear Red With The Bloodline at WWE Survivor Series
The Bloodline (Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Solo Sikoa, Sami Zayn) defeated Team Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Butch, Ridge Holland, Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre) when Jey Uso pinned Owens at Saturday’s WWE Survivor Series Premium Live Event. The Usos, Zayn, and Sikoa were all dressed in red, but Reigns was dressed in his trademark black pants.
wrestletalk.com
Details On Big E New WWE Role
New details have emerged regarding the status of injured WWE star Big E, including a new role he has undertaken in recent weeks. Big E has not appeared on WWE television since the March 11 edition of WWE SmackDown, where a botched overhead belly-to-belly suplex delivered by the Brawling Brutes’ Ridge Holland saw the New Day member break his neck.
wrestletalk.com
Kevin Owens/Roman Reigns Backstage Incident, AEW Star Undergoes Surgery, Big E New WWE Role – News Bulletin – November 29, 2022
More details on the backstage incident involving Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns, an AEW star has undergone surgery, Big E’s new WWE role, and more. It is the day after Monday Night Raw, a show packed with the fallout from Survivor Series WarGames. Get up to speed with all the latest news with our bulletin on Tuesday, November 29, 2022.
PWMania
Video: Sami Zayn and Jey Uso Get “Ucey” at Sunday’s WWE Live Event
Sami Zayn and Jey Uso appear to be fast becoming best friends. At Sunday’s WWE live event in Portland, Maine, Zayn and Jey hugged and demonstrated their special handshake as Solo Sikoa watched from the ring apron. Zayn and Jey got on the same page at the Survivor Series...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Shawn Michaels Banned Kevin Nash From Using One Spot
In a discussion on the Games With Names podcast, Shawn Michaels discussed a wide range of topics. During it, he recalled a car journey where he and Scott Hall intervened to stop Kevin Nash performing one particular maneuver. “We used to bust each other’s balls over all sorts of stuff....
wrestlingrumors.net
It’s Overdue: AEW Star Reveals Major Surgery For Months Old Injury
That’s never good to see. Injuries are one of the few constants in all of wrestling as anyone can get hurt at any time. They can take someone out of action for any length of time and that can be devastating to any momentum that a wrestler has. Some injuries are a lot worse than others and now it appears likely that an AEW star will be out of action for a good while after a serious one.
PWMania
Update on the Current Status of Hulk Hogan’s Health
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair and Conrad Thompson discussed Hulk Hogan’s career on the latest “To Be The Man” podcast. Flair also discussed current wrestling events and provided an update on Hogan’s health. Hogan has had ten back surgeries in the last five years, according...
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: WWE Hall Of Famer Announces Return To The Ring
Welcome back. Wrestlers have a weird situation when it comes to retirement, as they can always wrestle one more match. With no season or anything really close to it, a wrestler can step back in the ring over and over without having to worry about the next match. That can lead to some great returns, and now we are going to be seeing another one before the year is out.
PWMania
Charlotte Flair Teases Her Return to WWE In-Ring Action
Fans believe Charlotte Flair is getting closer to making a comeback on WWE television. Since losing the SmackDown Women’s Title to Ronda Rousey in an I Quit Match at WrestleMania Backlash in May, Flair hasn’t been seen on WWE television. In order to take time off for her...
PWMania
Update on Roman Reigns Being Upset with Kevin Owens at WWE Survivor Series
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was reportedly annoyed by a slap delivered by Kevin Owens during Saturday’s War Games main event at WWE Survivor Series. As previously stated, Reigns was said to be visibly upset backstage at the TD Garden in Boston on Saturday, specifically over a spot that occurred during the War Games bout. It was rumored that Reigns objected to what he saw as an unplanned spot between himself and Owens, and that he wanted everything to go as planned. When Reigns returned backstage, he reportedly exclaimed “expletive filled,” and it was clear that he was upset. The original report can be found by clicking here.
PWMania
WWE RAW Results – November 28, 2022
WWE RAW Results – November 28, 2022. Tonight’s episode of WWE RAW aired from the Norfolk Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia. – The show opened with a video package recapping the final moments in the Men’s War Games match. – Becky Lynch made her way to the...
