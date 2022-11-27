Read full article on original website
SAPD’S SAVAGE MURDER OF PHILLIPS: FROM THE FRONTLINE
During the 1969 River Parade, SNCC (Student Non-Violent Coordinating Committee) staged and rallied the largest demonstration in the history of San Antonio. This demonstration was organized in two different places; one in the downtown area and the other in the Victoria Courts (now called Victoria Commons) in a park that still exists behind the old main office. The City of San Antonio was completely taken by surprise by the efforts of the local SNCC chapter. For months SNCC and the African American community had protested the murder of Bobby Joe Phillips by the San Antonio Police Department (SAPD). Phillips was a black construction worker that was savagely beaten by a cowardly mob of SAPD officers who have not been prosecuted to this day. The SNCC move was the result of months of frustration and inaction by the San Antonio City Council and its racist mayor Walter W. McAllister. Rev. Claude W. Black and other civil rights leaders had protested the savage killing to no avail, and had been harassed by local law enforcement officials and racists.
Tesla building Supercharger station on San Antonio's Far Westside
The project has an estimated cost of $246,000.
Cibolo — a San Antonio suburb with small town vibes and big city amenities
This Alamo City 'burb has it all, even a farm-to-table restaurant.
These San Antonio area lakes will be stocked with trout this winter
SAN ANTONIO – Thousands of rainbow trout will be stocked in lakes and ponds around San Antonio this winter. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department stocks the fish from November through February as part of the Neighborhood Fishin’ program. Here is a list of upcoming expected stock dates...
Former San Antonio mayor to convert Southside golf course into arboretum
A former San Antonio mayor is leading the change.
2 People Injured In A Motor-Vehicle Crash In San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)
According to the San Antonio Police, a motor vehicle crash was reported in San Antonio. Officials confirmed that 2 people were injured due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred at the NW Loop 1604 and Bandera Road.
Loop 410 construction on Northwest Side may cause traffic delays on Tuesday
SAN ANTONIO - Construction is going to cause major delays on the Northwest Side on Tuesday. TxDOT said that there will be alternating lane closures on north and southbound lanes of Loop 410 from Bandera Road to Marbach Road. The lane closures will take place from 9 a.m. to 4...
Out of Reach: Why San Antonio can't get a grip on its affordable housing crisis
With construction costs and interest rates soaring, developers are struggling to make the numbers work for their affordable housing projects.
Extremist militia plans to protest Christmas-themed drag event in San Antonio next month
A local social justice group is planning a counter protest at the Aztec Theatre on Dec. 13.
Best Areas Of San Antonio, Texas To Buy A Home
Planning to move to San Antonio, TX? Get to know the city's neighborhoods and surrounding towns, and learn the best places to buy a home.
What to know about Celebrate SA, San Antonio's annual New Year's Eve party
Celebrate SA continues to draw in over 70,000 excited partygoers annually.
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Crash In San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)
According to the San Antonio Police Department, a fatal crash was reported on Wednesday morning in San Antonio. Officials confirmed that one woman died due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred between Harry Wurzbach and Nacogdoches Road.
An all-concrete home on the Guadalupe River called the 'Monolith House' is now for sale
A sprawling new riverfront home northwest of San Antonio with a facade comprised entirely of concrete has hit the market for $5.5 million. That unusual construction explains its nickname: the "Monolith House." The 4,500-square-foot residence near the town of Hunt was designed and constructed by architectural engineer Ueli Schlunegger, who's...
7 great places in San Antonio to see Christmas lights
It's less than a month until Christmas, which means holiday lights are on display around San Antonio. With Thanksgiving over and lights around San Antonio, it feels like Christmas.
Man stabbed several times by two women at San Antonio bus stop
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man is recovering after he was stabbed several times by two women at a San Antonio bus stop. FOX 29 reports it happened at around 9:30 P.M. Monday at South Zarzamora and Southwest Military. The victim was at the bus stop and arguing...
Flames burn through roof after air conditioning unit causes fire in vacant house, SAFD says
SAN ANTONIO – A fire caused by a faulty air conditioning unit damaged a vacant house on the city’s Northwest Side early Wednesday morning, according to the San Antonio Fire Department. The fire was called in around 6:45 a.m. at a home on the corner of Pilgrim Drive...
Injured bald eagle that escaped crate on North Side found safe, San Antonio bird rescue says
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio bird rehabilitation organization has recovered an injured bald eagle that escaped its crate on the North Side. Last Chance Forever, the Bird of Prey Conservancy, told KSAT that the bird was recovered safely Tuesday morning and is receiving treatment. The bald eagle was...
11 Reasons This Texas City Is My Favorite Place To Visit During Christmas
Everything is bigger in Texas, and that includes Texas Christmas celebrations! While there are amazing Christmas celebrations taking place throughout Texas, there is one Texas city that I visit year after year during the holiday season: San Antonio! I guess you could say that San Antonio is my favorite place to visit during Christmas.
