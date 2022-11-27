ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL



 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Bleed Cubbie Blue

Baseball history unpacked, November 30

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.

Bleed Cubbie Blue

BCB After Dark: What’s gonna Happ-en?

Welcome back to BCB After Dark: the swingin’ spot for night owls, early risers, new parents and Cubs fans abroad. We’re so glad to see you stop in this chilly evening. I hope you had a terrific day and that you’re ready for an even better night. Let us take your coat for you. The dress code is casual. There’s still a few good tables available. Let us know if we can do anything to make your evening more pleasant. Bring your own beverage.

Bleed Cubbie Blue

Cubs historical sleuthing: Mid 1980s edition

Pitcher Ron Davis #39 of the Chicago Cubs pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates during a Major League Baseball game at Three Rivers Stadium in 1986 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. That’s absolutely Ron Davis, it’s absolutely Pittsburgh, and I went into this assuming it was 1986. Before I tell you...

Bleed Cubbie Blue

Cub Tracks’ if at first you don’t succeed, call Acme in the morning

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor. It looks like José Abreu is an Astro. So plan B is operative, whatever...

Bleed Cubbie Blue

Outside The Confines: A baseball icon is taking a farewell lap

We are coming to a point in baseball where it is hard to say what players might be capable of achieving the same kinds of feats that those who are taking their final bows were able to manage. I think most of us would be hard-pressed to name the next player likely to hit 700 home runs like Albert Pujols did in 2022.

Bleed Cubbie Blue

Cubs free agent target: Michael Conforto

We see all kinds of reports this year about free agent players linked to certain teams. So I wanted to post a response to this report by Jon Heyman in the New York Post:. The Cubs are among teams considering Michael Conforto. He is seeking a deal for two years with an opt-out. They also are in contact with Christian Vazquez, among other catchers.

Bleed Cubbie Blue

Cubs free agent target: Sean Manaea

The Cubs could use a lefthanded starter. We’ve looked at several in this series: José Quintana, Andrew Heaney, Carlos Rodón. A bit under the radar, but someone who might be able to contribute to a 2023 rotation, is Sean Manaea. Manaea was a first-round pick (34th overall)...




