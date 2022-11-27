The sense of superiority Male Chauvinism: male prejudice against women; the belief that men are superior in terms of ability, and intelligence. It has been a century since women began to strive for their rights and got what they deserved. The advocacy of women's rights on the grounds of equality of sexes; Feminism incorporates the position that society prioritizes the male point of view and that women are treated unjustly in these societies. Males have marched shoulder to shoulder with women in demonstrations and actively participated in the women's rights movement. But recent research portrays a different side of 'men', Male Chauvinism. Researchclaims that American men believe women's gains have come at their expense.

4 HOURS AGO