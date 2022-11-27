Read full article on original website
Hospital refuses women in labour most common form of pain relief
A Kent hospital has withdrawn gas and air for women in labour due to ventilation issues impacting staff.The most common pain relief method used while giving birth, also known as Entonox, is a mixture of oxygen and nitrous oxide gas.But there is a problem with the ventilation system on the maternity ward at William Harvey Hospital in Ashford, Kent.To prevent dangerous levels of nitrous oxide building up the hospital has banned its use for up to two weeks.While it is safe for mother and baby, medical staff on the ward could be affected by periods of exposure to it on...
PsyPost
Heart medication shows promise as a potential new treatment for alcohol use disorder
A medication known as spironolactone may aid the treatment of alcohol use disorder, according to a new study published in Molecular Psychiatry. The research was led by scientists at the U.S. National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) and the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA). “Alcohol use disorder...
The Jewish Press
The Next Generation of Doctors: Diverse, Woke–and Incompetent
Bad news for the future of medicine and the future of human life. While radical politics had consumed the ‘soft sciences’ and most impractical academic fields, the practical ones, especially the sciences, were generally intact. In the last decade, all of academia has crumbled. Quotas are everywhere and...
cohaitungchi.com
The Health Benefits of Witch Hazel
Witch hazel is a pure treatment made out of a plant referred to as Hamamelis virginiana. Native People used it to assuage pores and skin issues. It's one of many few vegetation the Meals and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized as an ingredient for over-the-counter medicines. Witch hazel makes use...
Secrets of 'SuperAgers' who possess brains as sharp as people 20 to 30 years younger
Are you destined to become a 'SuperAger," with a memory as sharp in your 80s as it was in your 50s? Here's what science knows about those who keep their ability to remember as they age.
Male Chauvinism: American men believe women's gains have come at their expense
The sense of superiority Male Chauvinism: male prejudice against women; the belief that men are superior in terms of ability, and intelligence. It has been a century since women began to strive for their rights and got what they deserved. The advocacy of women's rights on the grounds of equality of sexes; Feminism incorporates the position that society prioritizes the male point of view and that women are treated unjustly in these societies. Males have marched shoulder to shoulder with women in demonstrations and actively participated in the women's rights movement. But recent research portrays a different side of 'men', Male Chauvinism. Researchclaims that American men believe women's gains have come at their expense.
PsyPost
People associate Black with male and Asian with female, but the extent they do so depends on their identity
Past psychology research has shown that people associate Black with male and Asian with female. New findings have revealed that this association is weaker among people who fit the counter-stereotype — Black women and Asian men. The findings were published in Social Psychological and Personality Science. A person’s social...
Next Avenue
Walking Smart
Think of walking as a one-stop shop when it comes to optimal fitness. Love a daily stroll? Science says you're doing yourself a major favor. Research from Harvard Medical School suggests that if you're over 50, walking 4,000 to 7,500 steps a day is a significant boost not only to build longevity but a great way to improve your overall health.
Part of Depression Is Feeling Like a Burden
Eight helpful phrases for when you don't know what to say to the depressed. A hand reaching our of the water toward a lifebelt.Photo byGerd Altmann/Pixabay. Depression is scary. It’s frightening when you feel yourself slipping into the blackness. It’s equally terrifying as you watch a loved one succumb to it.
MedicalXpress
Study explores how emotions elicited by chewing gum affect cortical activity
Some neuroscience studies suggest that distinct human emotional states are associated with greater activity in different regions of the brain. For instance, while some parts of the brain have been associated with all emotional responses, the hypothalamus has often been linked to sexual responses and feelings of intimacy, the hippocampus to the retrieval of emotion-eliciting memories, and the amygdala to fear and anger.
PsyPost
Listening to podcasts may help satisfy our psychological need for social connection, study finds
Podcast listening may help people fulfill their social needs, according to recent findings published in PLOS One. The study found that people who listened to more podcasts per month reported a greater presence of meaning in life and those who formed parasocial relationships with hosts reported a greater sense of relatedness.
TODAY.com
Pelvic floor physical therapist shares 5 things she never does, from hovering over public toilets to kegels
Do you leak urine since giving birth? Or have you felt pain during sex after delivery? You're not alone — even if it feels that way. Marcy Crouch, board certified women’s health physical therapist who has a doctorate in physical therapy, tells TODAY.com that after more than a decade in the field, she knows just how common experiences like these are.
docwirenews.com
Eating More Flavonols May Slow Memory Loss in Older Adults
The findings of a new study suggest that eating more flavonols, antioxidants found in many fruits, vegetables, wines, and cheese, may slow cognitive decline in older people. The results were published in Neurology. Previous studies have assessed the link between cognition and flavonoids, bioactives found in foods that are known...
msn.com
“Older Mom” Schools People Who Have the Audacity to Call Her a Grandmom
Everyone's path to motherhood is different. Some people have children before they're ready, some people plan out their families to the exact year (and hope all goes to plan). But no matter how or when a woman becomes a mother, she deserves respect and the space to parent the way she wants to parent.
PsyPost
Physically active lifestyle is associated with lower long-term incidence of bipolar disorder, study finds
An longitudinal study of people who participated in Vasloppet, the world’s largest long-distance ski-race, held in Sweden showed that those participating in the race have lower incidence of bipolar disorder compared to the general population. However, when performance in the race was considered, high performance women had higher risk...
cohaitungchi.com
Ask The Pharmacist: The health benefits of white sage and how to use it
White sage is understood botanically as salvia apiana and could be bought in a bundle and you may as well drink it as a tea. This plant has spectacular medicinal properties and is utilized in many wellness rituals. I believe some folks mistakenly assume you will get excessive off it,...
MedicalXpress
Toward early detection of the pathological social withdrawal syndrome known as 'hikikomori'
Kyushu University researchers have developed a new 'Hikikomori Questionnaire' in an effort to detect the condition at an earlier stage. Preliminary results show that isolation is a possible factor that can distinguish between non-hikikomori and pre-hikikomori individuals, providing possible validation of the new questionnaire as a tool for early detection and treatment.
The "super exercise" that will boost your metabolism
BALTIMORE - There is a "super exercise" that will boost your metabolism, prevent heart disease, and lower blood pressure. It can even help you live longer. Linh Bui reports on this simple way to stay healthy. Hedy Tanenhotlz had knee replacement surgery in May, and walking is a critical step in her recovery. "It just makes me stronger," she says. "It clears my head. It helps me deal with stress. And overall, I just feel great after I walk."A few times a week, she joins colleagues outside Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital. Fitness coach Lauren Poniatowski organized the walking group, and...
psychologytoday.com
The Great Exhaustion: Long-Lasting Pandemic Effects
As the world is returning to higher levels of activity, there are reasons why you may be feeling exhausted. We do not just leave a traumatic situation, like a worldwide pandemic, and not have reactions to it. Burnout, increased social interactions, and unconscious processes impact how we recover. If you...
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Waist-Hip Ratio Superior to BMI as Health Risk Factor: Study
Body-mass index (BMI) has long been a universal standard in assessing a person’s overall health and risk of developing dangerous health conditions, but a new study indicates that measuring a patient’s waist-to-hip ratio (WHR) might be a better method of analysis. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control defines...
