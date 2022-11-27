Ulster County Sheriff’s Office: Driver injured after car crashes into Esopus home
The Ulster County Sheriff’s Office says a vehicle crashed into a home in the Town of Esopus last week.
It happened just after 4 a.m. on Nov. 24.
Deputies responded to the intersection of Route 213 and Old Post Road in Rifton.
When they arrived, deputies found a Honda Odyssey minivan had crashed into a residence on State Route 213.
Deputies found the female driver, 31-year-old Olivia M. Escalara, inside the vehicle. She was taken to a hospital for treatment of her injuries.
The investigation into the cause of the accident is ongoing.
