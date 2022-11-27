Sunny, mild conditions throughout the Hudson Valley Monday before midweek rain

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says the Hudson Valley will see sunny skies and mild temperatures Monday before a chance of rain on Wednesday.

NOW: Showers moving through with winds increasing into tonight.

NEXT: Drying out and cooling off for Monday and Tuesday

FORECAST:

OVERNIGHT: Another round of rain this evening then drying out after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid- to upper- 40s.

MONDAY: Clouds to start then partly to mostly sunny. Mild early, then chilly later in the day. Highs in the 50s by lunchtime. Lows in the 20s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s, lows in the upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Warm with rain expected in the evening. Breezy Wednesday afternoon and evening into Thursday morning. Highs near 57.

END OF THE WEEK: Breezy and chilly. A stray shower on Thursday morning, then dry.