ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 12

Sunny, mild conditions throughout the Hudson Valley Monday before midweek rain

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says the Hudson Valley will see sunny skies and mild temperatures Monday before a chance of rain on Wednesday.

NOW: Showers moving through with winds increasing into tonight.

NEXT: Drying out and cooling off for Monday and Tuesday

FORECAST:

OVERNIGHT: Another round of rain this evening then drying out after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid- to upper- 40s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VrHKt_0jOxLGPE00

MONDAY: Clouds to start then partly to mostly sunny. Mild early, then chilly later in the day. Highs in the 50s by lunchtime. Lows in the 20s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JHVm8_0jOxLGPE00

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s, lows in the upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Warm with rain expected in the evening. Breezy Wednesday afternoon and evening into Thursday morning. Highs near 57.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Eu2AL_0jOxLGPE00

END OF THE WEEK: Breezy and chilly. A stray shower on Thursday morning, then dry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ApH34_0jOxLGPE00

Comments / 0

Related
96.1 The Breeze

Major Lake Effect Snow Coming This Week for New York State

Two weeks ago, we saw a very active weather forecast with heavy lake effect snow off Lak Erie and Lake Ontario and that's an understatement. In what was a historic lake effect snowstorm, anywhere from 3-6 feet of snow was dumped on portions of Western New York, from South Buffalo to Hamburg and Angola. Off Lake Ontario, another couple feet of snow was measured in what was a very chaotic few days for residents.
BUFFALO, NY
Daily Voice

Storm With Damaging Winds Knocks Out Power On Long Island

A potent storm system with damaging wind gusts has resulted in numerous power outages on Long Island. Just before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, PSEG Long Island reported 1,306 customers without power, with the outages almost evenly divided between counties: Suffolk (645) and Nassau (631), and another 30 in the Rockaway Peninsula.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
CBS New York

Spectacular rainbow lights up the sky over New Jersey

NEW YORK - A beautiful sight had people across our area looking up at the sky Monday morning. A massive rainbow formed and could be seen over New Jersey. Rainbows are caused by light that interacts with water droplets in the air. This one had some people wondering if climate change is playing a role in how big and how often we see rainbows. "I don't think climate change is much of a cause for rainbows, aside from the fact that there may be more rain. A warmer atmosphere holds more water, which may lead to more rain showers, but I don't think what we're seeing at this point is any significantly more rainbows that are occurring," said Stephen Holler, chair of the physics department at Fordham University. Holler says you need to have your back to the sun to see a rainbow. He says it's always at a 42-degree angle from your point of view. 
NEW JERSEY STATE
Oswego County Today

The Blizzard of ‘93: the Snowstorm of the Century?

I’m again turning to this monthly history column to write about significant winter weather events that didn’t make it into my new book, Historic Snowstorms of Central New York. I learned about so many memorable storms and since I hate to waste a good story, I’m sharing them here. This month the focus is on the Blizzard of 1993, which happened recently enough for most readers to recall. Many consider it the biggest storm of their lifetime.
SYRACUSE, NY
News 12

News 12

122K+
Followers
41K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy