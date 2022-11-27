Read full article on original website
Around the Empire: Yankees news - 11/29/22
New York Post | Andrew Marchand: With a couple of high-profile former Yankees leaving posts with the Marlins, the Yankees’ in-house broadcaster is looking at additions to in-game analysis. Both Don Mattingly and Derek Jeter are not currently employed within the game, and the YES Network has discussed the possibility of one or both of the all-time greats coming into the fold. Neither man has expressed interest in moving to broadcasting, but the Network has shown a penchant for bringing in ex-players with enthusiasm, even if the results have been volatile.
Yankees Potential Trade Target: Ian Happ
While not quite as big a concern as right field, left is an open question for the Yankees. Andrew Benintendi is a free agent, and while Oswaldo Cabrera showed some promise at the position in limited action, so much of his value comes from being able to play pretty much everywhere that locking him in one spot seems suboptimal. The Yankees could dabble in free agency for Benny or Brandon Nimmo, but if they wanted to split the difference between the two players for a whole lot less money they could do worse than Ian Happ.
Yankees 2022 Roster Report Cards: Clarke Schmidt
Grade: B- 2022 Statistics: 29 games, 57.2 IP, 3.12 ERA, 3.60 FIP, 3.96 xFIP, 8.7 K/9, 3.6 BB/9, 0.5 fWAR. 2023 Contract Status: Entering third and final year of pre-arbitration-eligibility. Let’s start with the good. 2022 was by far the most innings Schmidt has pitched in the bigs. It also...
Yankees rumors: Aaron Judge receives New York offer in $300 million range
The biggest question surrounding the Yankees’ offseason right now is obviously about Aaron Judge and whether or not they will retain the star for 2023 and beyond. Owner Hal Steinbrenner has said that the team will try to do “everything they can” to retain him, and we now have some insight into what that entails.
Yankees Potential Free Agent Target: Mitch Haniger
Aaron Judge. Cody Bellinger. Andrew Benintendi. Trey Mancini. Ian Happ. Manuel Margot. The 2017 season saw an influx of rookie outfielders emerge on the scene, each of whom would receive Rookie of the Year votes in their respective leagues. Although a Jacob deGrom fastball to the face prevented him from playing enough games to become a finalist in a stacked field, Seattle Mariners right fielder Mitch Haniger looked poised to join the new outfield youth movement, having posted a .282/.352/.491 (129 wRC+) in 96 games as a rookie.
YOU GOIN' DOWN, NETHERLANDS
Your funeral is set for Saturday morning. This coming Saturday morn. There's a new kid on the block and he's the youngest kid of the 32 kids on the block. He's coming to beat you, Nether guy. This underdog bites. This team has already been successful in World Cup 2022....
Reflecting on the first half of the Giancarlo Stanton experience
In the final month of the 2014 season, possibly on the way to a National League MVP award, Giancarlo Stanton’s season came to an abrupt end after being hit in the face by a Mike Fiers fastball. That offseason, he signed a then-record-breaking 13 year, $325 million contract with the Marlins. He ended up spending just three of those 13 years in Miami, but remained one of the most feared hitters in the game; hitting 27 homers in just 74 games in 2015, and of course his 59 home run, MVP-winning 2017 campaign.
