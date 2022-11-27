While not quite as big a concern as right field, left is an open question for the Yankees. Andrew Benintendi is a free agent, and while Oswaldo Cabrera showed some promise at the position in limited action, so much of his value comes from being able to play pretty much everywhere that locking him in one spot seems suboptimal. The Yankees could dabble in free agency for Benny or Brandon Nimmo, but if they wanted to split the difference between the two players for a whole lot less money they could do worse than Ian Happ.

BRONX, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO